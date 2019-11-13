euromicron AG: New appointments to and expansion of the Executive Board of euromicron AG

DGAP-News: euromicron AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Neu-Isenburg, November 13, 2019 - The Supervisory Board of euromicron AG (WKN A1K030) announced a new appointment and expansion of the Executive Board of euromicron AG today, thus initiating a first step for a new phase in the realignment of the Group.

Effective January 1, 2020, Dr. Michael Hofer will be appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Dr. Andreas Schmid Chief Operations Officer (COO) on the Executive Board of euromicron AG.

Dr. Michael Hofer (50) previously served as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Group Finance Director for Kapsch TrafficCom in the Americas, where he has been involved in developing the rapidly growing and very successful business for equipping traffic infrastructures with digital system solutions and intelligent mobility solutions since 2012. In this role, Dr. Hofer has gained a wealth of experience in the project business and service business, but also in the result-oriented optimization of business processes, the introduction of ERP systems and corporate financing, which he will now contribute as added value for euromicron AG. Before that, Dr. Hofer had worked for over 8 years as Group CFO at SKIDATA AG in Austria, a successful provider of hardware and software solutions for access and payment systems as well as security management systems.

"In Dr. Hofer, we have been able to gain a proven finance and controlling expert for euromicron who ideally combines profound experience in the financial management of larger companies with many years of experience from the world of digitalization and from the project and service business," explained Dr. Michael Radke, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of euromicron AG, on the Supervisory Board's decision and added: "The rapid increase in profitability is a key prerequisite for euromicron AG's realignment into a successful stable future. Dr. Hofer complements the current expertise on the Executive Board very well in this respect."

Dr. Andreas Schmid (52) has been a member of the Executive Board of Funkwerk AG based in Kölleda since 2018, where he was most recently responsible for the Video Systems and Internet of Things business units. Dr. Schmid previously spent five years as Managing Director of Schaltbau GmbH, a manufacturer of hardware components for the railway industry, and five years as Chief Technology Officer of the FCT Group, a manufacturer of electromechanical systems. Dr. Schmid studied physics and has extensive experience in the operational management of technically demanding companies.

"Given the great diversity of the tasks that lie ahead and the high time pressure to implement the operational and strategic realignment of the broadly diversified euromicron Group in a result-oriented manner, the Supervisory Board is convinced that broadening the technical expertise of the Executive Board and more intensive entrepreneurial control in conjunction with clearly assigned Executive Board responsibility for the operating results of the respective segments is an important step," said Dr. Michael Radke.

"In Dr. Schmid, we have gained an experienced Operations Manager with valuable experience in video system technology and the important future technologies of the Internet of Things, who will be available at short notice after resigning from office at Funkwerk AG and will fully contribute his entire capacity to the Smart Building segment together with the management team."

In the context of the expansion and replacement of the Executive Board, the distribution of responsibilities within the Executive Board will also be reorganized with effect from January 1, 2020:

Dr. Michael Hofer (from 01/01/2020): Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Finance, Controlling, Personnel, IT

Finance, Controlling, Personnel, IT Dr. Frank Schmitt (since 02/01/2019): Chief Operations Officer (COO)

"Critical Infrastructures" segment and "Distribution" segment

"Critical Infrastructures" segment and "Distribution" segment Dr. Andreas Schmid (from 01/01/2020): Chief Operations Officer (COO)

"Smart Buildings" segment

Effective January 1, 2020, no Spokesperson or Chairman of the Executive Board will be appointed; all members of the Executive Board will manage the business jointly.

As agreed, Bettina Meyer's appointment and contract will end on March 31, 2020. Until the end of the year, Mrs. Meyer will continue to fully assume her previous role as Spokeswoman of the Executive Board with unchanged responsibilities and will gradually hand over her responsibilities to her colleagues as of January 1, 2020, and take care of ongoing legal matters.

The Supervisory Board would like to thank Bettina Meyer - also on behalf of the company's shareholders and employees - for her many years of commitment to the benefit of euromicron AG - initially for more than 10 years as Head of the Legal Department and since March 31, 2015, as Spokeswoman of the Executive Board. She took up "a heavy legacy" in 2015 and has always worked with great personal commitment to preserve the company and the euromicron Group as a whole in its previous structure in economically and financially difficult times.



