EUROMICRON AG

(EUCA)
  Report  
euromicron AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

07/26/2019 | 08:20am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: euromicron AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
26.07.2019 / 14:17
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

euromicron AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 08, 2019 German: https://www.euromicron.de/finanzberichte


26.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: euromicron AG
Zum Laurenburger Hof 76
60594 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: www.euromicron.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

847531  26.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=847531&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 332 M
EBIT 2019 6,61 M
Net income 2019 -2,06 M
Debt 2019 114 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -23,3x
P/E ratio 2020 12,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,45x
EV / Sales2020 0,40x
Capitalization 35,7 M
Chart EUROMICRON AG
Duration : Period :
Euromicron AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUROMICRON AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 6,18  €
Last Close Price 4,46  €
Spread / Highest target 68,2%
Spread / Average Target 38,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bettina Meyer Chairman-Management Board
Evelyne Freitag Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Schmitt Chief Technical Officer
Klaus Peter Frohmüller Member-Supervisory Board
Martina Sanfleber Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EUROMICRON AG72.52%40
TE CONNECTIVITY21.58%30 975
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-64.97%29 020
CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.--.--%5 724
FANGDA CARBON NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.3.26%4 537
HIROSE ELECTRIC CO LTD14.29%4 004
