EUROMICRON AG    EUCA   DE000A1K0300

EUROMICRON AG

(EUCA)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

euromicron AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

0
07/19/2019 | 04:55am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: euromicron AG
euromicron AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

19.07.2019 / 10:50
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: euromicron AG
Street: Zum Laurenburger Hof 76
Postal code: 60594
City: Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 3912000WGN5OJZAW0V35

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
X Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung
City of registered office, country: Frankfurt/Main, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
12 Jul 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.79 % 0.00 % 2.79 % 7,894,037
Previous notification 3.01 % 0.00 % 3.01 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A1K0300 220148 % 2.79 %
Total 220148 2.79 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
18 Jul 2019


19.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: euromicron AG
Zum Laurenburger Hof 76
60594 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: www.euromicron.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

843897  19.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=843897&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
