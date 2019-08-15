euromicron AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: euromicron AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
15.08.2019 / 17:14
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
euromicron AG
Zum Laurenburger Hof 76
60594 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure
Date of status / date of effect
Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X
Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)
14 Aug 2019
3. New total number of voting rights:
10.046.956
