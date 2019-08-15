Log in
EUROMICRON AG

(EUCA)
euromicron AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08/15/2019 | 11:20am EDT

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: euromicron AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
euromicron AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

15.08.2019 / 17:14
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
euromicron AG
Zum Laurenburger Hof 76
60594 Frankfurt/Main
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 14 Aug 2019

3. New total number of voting rights:
10.046.956


15.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: euromicron AG
Internet: www.euromicron.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

858425  15.08.2019 

© EQS 2019
