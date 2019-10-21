euromicron AG: Relocation of corporate headquarters to Neu-Isenburg

euromicron AG is leaving its long-standing location in Frankfurt/Main. The new headquarters for the medium-sized technology group and specialist for the digital networking of business and production processes is located in Neu-Isenburg.

The new address is as follows: euromicron AG, Siemensstr. 6, 63263 Neu-Isenburg

The telephone contact details remain unchanged.

As of October 21, 2019, the nearly 40 employees of euromicron AG, will move into already existing office space, together with their colleagues from euromicron Deutschland GmbH and MICROSENS GmbH & Co. KG. 'At the new location, we are bringing together the two offices of the euromicron Group that were previously distributed throughout the Rhine-Main region,' explains Bettina Meyer, Spokeswoman of euromicron's Executive Board. 'The closeness allows short and efficient ways, so the aim is to facilitate the communication of the employees and uncomplicated work processes'.

Neu-Isenburg has long been an attractive location for companies from a wide range of industries due to its close proximity to the trade fair of Frankfurt and the airport. The core city comprises several industrial estates and extensive commercial settlements. The building complex is conveniently located and offers not only a modern working environment but also functional rooms for conferences and meetings.