EUROMICRON AG

EUROMICRON AG

(EUCA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

euromicron AG: Relocation of corporate headquarters to Neu-Isenburg

0
10/21/2019 | 03:56am EDT

euromicron AG is leaving its long-standing location in Frankfurt/Main. The new headquarters for the medium-sized technology group and specialist for the digital networking of business and production processes is located in Neu-Isenburg.

  • The new address is as follows: euromicron AG, Siemensstr. 6, 63263 Neu-Isenburg
  • The telephone contact details remain unchanged.

As of October 21, 2019, the nearly 40 employees of euromicron AG, will move into already existing office space, together with their colleagues from euromicron Deutschland GmbH and MICROSENS GmbH & Co. KG. 'At the new location, we are bringing together the two offices of the euromicron Group that were previously distributed throughout the Rhine-Main region,' explains Bettina Meyer, Spokeswoman of euromicron's Executive Board. 'The closeness allows short and efficient ways, so the aim is to facilitate the communication of the employees and uncomplicated work processes'.

Neu-Isenburg has long been an attractive location for companies from a wide range of industries due to its close proximity to the trade fair of Frankfurt and the airport. The core city comprises several industrial estates and extensive commercial settlements. The building complex is conveniently located and offers not only a modern working environment but also functional rooms for conferences and meetings.

Disclaimer

euromicron AG published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 07:55:07 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 332 M
EBIT 2019 6,61 M
Net income 2019 -0,15 M
Debt 2019 103 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -218x
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
EV / Sales2019 0,45x
EV / Sales2020 0,42x
Capitalization 47,7 M
Chart EUROMICRON AG
Duration : Period :
euromicron AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUROMICRON AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 6,88  €
Last Close Price 4,75  €
Spread / Highest target 57,9%
Spread / Average Target 44,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 33,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bettina Meyer Chairman-Executive Board
Michael Radke Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Schmitt Chief Technical Officer
Wolfram Römhild Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Veit Paas Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EUROMICRON AG91.03%53
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-58.07%34 743
TE CONNECTIVITY22.72%31 178
CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.--.--%6 492
HIROSE ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.30.11%4 560
YAGEO CORPORATION--.--%4 347
