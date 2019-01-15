DGAP-News: euromicron AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

euromicron AG: euromicron subsidiary telent and Colt Technology Services expand their successful partnership



15.01.2019 / 10:00

Field Service Agreement extended until 2023



Frankfurt/Main / Backnang, January 15, 2019 - telent GmbH and Colt Technology Services have extended their partnership with a new Field Service Agreement (FSA) for an additional five years. Telent GmbH, a company of the euromicron Group, provides installation and 24/7 maintenance services based on agreed reaction times in Germany and in the CEE countries Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania as well as in Austria and the Netherlands.



Colt delivers agile, on-demand, high bandwidth, connectivity solutions across Europe, Asia and North America. Colt offers network and voice services for enterprise and wholesale customers, with the Colt IQ Network spanning more than 850 data centres and 27,500 on net buildings across the globe. Their main clients include companies with high requirements regarding infrastructure performance. The FSA covers installation and corrective maintenance services in the backbone, access network and Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) area.



The partnership started in 2007 when telent took over Colt's field services department in Germany as part of a Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) deal. To deliver carrier-grade telecommunication services, Colt and telent have agreed on a sophisticated Service Level Agreement (SLA). To achieve these and execute service orders, telent established service points co-located in Colt offices, which sees a team of highly skilled telent ICT experts being dedicated to Colt's business. Thanks to an advanced B2B workflow platform, customer tickets are being managed efficiently in common. The solution is flexible and therefore appropriate to adapt to changes in business processes and new requirements. It allows high transparency to Colt. All service assurance activities are centrally coordinated by telent's SCC (Service Competence Center) department. Thus, telent supports Colt to achieve short service delivery times and high network quality with its countrywide presence and efficient B2B interface and processes.



By extending this partnership with telent, Colt has reduced the risk of changing provider and performance drop due to missing capacity or skill, at the same time achieving savings in OPEX. Together, telent and Colt optimised and established processes creating optimum efficiency and now have the proficiency to cover continental Europe with their service offer.



"We are proud to have even exceeded our SLA targets. We look forward to working closely with Colt for another five years. Colt is one of our first-tier customers and represents a significant share of our service business", said Dieter Cuntz, Senior Account Manager at telent. "Thanks to eleven years of cooperation, telent has an in-depth understanding of Colt's network, locations and technologies and is flexible to cope with non-standard projects and jobs. telent is a key partner for us to fulfil the promises of performance and reliability we made to our customers", said Süleyman Karaman Managing Director for Colt Germany.



About telent:

telent GmbH - a euromicron Group company - offers tailor-made technology solutions and smart services in the field of critical infrastructures (KRITIS). telent plans, builds and operates the network infrastructures its customers require to ensure secure enterprise communication, using cutting-edge products and systems from various prestigious vendors. In networking and automating digital business processes, telent mainly relies on its extensive expertise in the fields of cybersecurity, state-of-the-art IP and radio networks, the IoT (Internet of Things) and network management and asset management systems. The company contributes its know-how to creating suitable IoT infrastructures in order to enable faster implementation of applications for the smart city, smart energy and smart transportation, as well as solutions for industry and the public sector in Germany. www.telent.de



About euromicron:

euromicron AG (www.euromicron.de) is a medium-sized technology group that unites 16 companies from the fields of Digital Buildings, Smart Industry, Critical Infrastructures and Smart Services. Rooted in Germany, euromicron operates internationally with its around 1,800 employees at 40 locations. Backed by its expertise in sensor systems, terminal devices, infrastructures, platforms, software and services, euromicron is able to offer its customers end-to-end solutions from a single source. As a result, euromicron helps small and medium-sized enterprises, large companies and public-sector organizations enhance their agility and efficiency, prevent security risks and develop new business models. As a German specialist for the Internet of Things (IoT), euromicron enables its customers to network business and production processes and successfully achieve digitization.



About Colt Technology Services:

Colt aims to be the leader in enabling customers' digital transformation through agile and on-demand, high bandwidth solutions. The Colt IQ Network connects 850+ data centers across Europe, Asia and North America's largest business hubs, with over 27,500 on net buildings and growing. Colt has built its reputation on putting customers first. Customers include data intensive organisations spanning over 213 cities in more than 30 countries. Colt is a recognised innovator and pioneer in Software Defined Networks (SDN) and Network Function Virtualisation (NFV). Privately owned, Colt is one of the most financially sound companies in its industry and able to provide the best customer experience at a competitive price. For more information, please visit www.colt.net.

