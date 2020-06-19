Log in
EUROMICRON AG    EUCA   DE000A1K0300

EUROMICRON AG

(EUCA)
euromicron AG in Insolvenz: request for insolvency plan

06/19/2020 | 12:05pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: euromicron AG in Insolvenz / Key word(s): Insolvency
euromicron AG in Insolvenz: request for insolvency plan

19-Jun-2020 / 17:59 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Neu-Isenburg, June 19, 2020 - A creditor party to the insolvency proceedings of euromicron AG in Insolvenz has asked the insolvency administrator to draw up an insolvency plan in accordance with §§ 217 et seqq of the German Insolvency Statute. The insolvency administrator will review the request in conjunction with the committee of creditors and the debtor. Once it has been drawn up, the proposed insolvency plan requires acceptance in a discussion and voting meeting in keeping with §§. 235 et seqq. of the German Insolvency Statute. According to the current status of the proposed insolvency plan, the shareholders of euromicron AG in Insolvenz will not receive any compensation for the loss of shareholder's rights if the insolvency plan is accepted and confirmed by the court.

Notifying person:
Dr. Jan Markus Plathner
Insolvenzverwalter der euromicron AG in Insolvenz
Telefon: +49 69 631583-0
info@euromicron.de
 

19-Jun-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1074539  19-Jun-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1074539&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
