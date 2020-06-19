DGAP-Ad-hoc: euromicron AG in Insolvenz / Key word(s): Insolvency

euromicron AG in Insolvenz: request for insolvency plan



19-Jun-2020

Neu-Isenburg, June 19, 2020 - A creditor party to the insolvency proceedings of euromicron AG in Insolvenz has asked the insolvency administrator to draw up an insolvency plan in accordance with §§ 217 et seqq of the German Insolvency Statute. The insolvency administrator will review the request in conjunction with the committee of creditors and the debtor. Once it has been drawn up, the proposed insolvency plan requires acceptance in a discussion and voting meeting in keeping with §§. 235 et seqq. of the German Insolvency Statute. According to the current status of the proposed insolvency plan, the shareholders of euromicron AG in Insolvenz will not receive any compensation for the loss of shareholder's rights if the insolvency plan is accepted and confirmed by the court.



Notifying person:

Dr. Jan Markus Plathner

Insolvenzverwalter der euromicron AG in Insolvenz

Telefon: +49 69 631583-0

info@euromicron.de

