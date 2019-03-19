euromicron : Deutschland equips HannoverServiceCenter with active network technology

euromicron Deutschland GmbH, a subsidiary of euromicron AG and one of Germany's leading system houses in the future market of the Internet of Things, has helped equip the HannoverServiceCenter with technology together with its sister company MICROSENS. The 22,000 square meter new administrative building of the state capital of Lower Saxony, which cost €80 million to construct, will be home to almost all units in the Public Order department and offer room for 600 council employees.

As part of equipping the smart building, euromicron Deutschland fitted the offices, corridors and visitors' areas with active network technology and display screens. Around 30 monitors will supply visitors with all the information and guidance they need. A total of 700 MICROSENS switches for installation in ducts, 100 office switches and 75 WLAN access points ensure ideal network connectivity for all stationary and mobile devices throughout the building. In addition, the switches monitor and regulate the power consumption of PCs and fixed-line telephones by means of a smart power management function and so help optimize the building's energy efficiency. The order's volume was €370,000.

A key challenge in the project was to complete all the work on schedule. The sister company MICROSENS and euromicron Deutschland had a little less than five weeks to supply and fully install the total of more than 800 items of equipment. However, the tight time frame was adhered to dependably thanks to the great delivery reliability of MICROSENS and euromicron's many years of experience in equipping smart buildings. Matthias Wolff, a member of management at euromicron Deutschland, is also happy about that. 'After we recently equipped the famous New Town Hall and other properties owned by the city with more than 400 MICROSENS switches for installation in ducts, we're proud we were also able to submit a persuasive offer for equipping the HannoverServiceCenter. Our particular thanks go to our sister company MICROSENS, which gave us ideal support in swiftly supplying the active network components.'