Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Euromicron AG    EUCA   DE000A1K0300

EUROMICRON AG

(EUCA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

euromicron : Deutschland equips HannoverServiceCenter with active network technology

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 03:35am EDT

euromicron Deutschland GmbH, a subsidiary of euromicron AG and one of Germany's leading system houses in the future market of the Internet of Things, has helped equip the HannoverServiceCenter with technology together with its sister company MICROSENS. The 22,000 square meter new administrative building of the state capital of Lower Saxony, which cost €80 million to construct, will be home to almost all units in the Public Order department and offer room for 600 council employees.

As part of equipping the smart building, euromicron Deutschland fitted the offices, corridors and visitors' areas with active network technology and display screens. Around 30 monitors will supply visitors with all the information and guidance they need. A total of 700 MICROSENS switches for installation in ducts, 100 office switches and 75 WLAN access points ensure ideal network connectivity for all stationary and mobile devices throughout the building. In addition, the switches monitor and regulate the power consumption of PCs and fixed-line telephones by means of a smart power management function and so help optimize the building's energy efficiency. The order's volume was €370,000.

A key challenge in the project was to complete all the work on schedule. The sister company MICROSENS and euromicron Deutschland had a little less than five weeks to supply and fully install the total of more than 800 items of equipment. However, the tight time frame was adhered to dependably thanks to the great delivery reliability of MICROSENS and euromicron's many years of experience in equipping smart buildings. Matthias Wolff, a member of management at euromicron Deutschland, is also happy about that. 'After we recently equipped the famous New Town Hall and other properties owned by the city with more than 400 MICROSENS switches for installation in ducts, we're proud we were also able to submit a persuasive offer for equipping the HannoverServiceCenter. Our particular thanks go to our sister company MICROSENS, which gave us ideal support in swiftly supplying the active network components.'

Disclaimer

euromicron AG published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 07:34:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EUROMICRON AG
03:35aEUROMICRON : Deutschland equips HannoverServiceCenter with active network techno..
PU
03/14EUROMICRON : captures “Digital Champion” 2019 award
PU
01/24EUROMICRON AG : Dr. Frank Schmitt joins euromicron AG's Executive Board
EQ
01/15EUROMICRON AG : euromicron subsidiary telent and Colt Technology Services expand..
EQ
2018EUROMICRON : equips building and network infrastructure for the Coreum
PU
2018EUROMICRON AG : euromicron implements intelligent building technology at Coreum ..
EQ
2018EUROMICRON AG : euromicron supports construction project Campus Futura at HafenC..
EQ
2018EUROMICRON : supports construction project Campus Futura at HafenCity in Hamburg
PU
2018EUROMICRON : publishes report on the third quarter of 2018
EQ
2018EUROMICRON : publishes report on the third quarter of 2018
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 320 M
EBIT 2018 -5,16 M
Net income 2018 -7,15 M
Debt 2018 91,2 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 26,21
EV / Sales 2018 0,37x
EV / Sales 2019 0,34x
Capitalization 26,3 M
Chart EUROMICRON AG
Duration : Period :
Euromicron AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUROMICRON AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 5,85 €
Spread / Average Target 59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bettina Meyer Chairman-Management Board
Evelyne Freitag Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Schmitt Chief Technical Officer
Klaus Peter Frohmüller Member-Supervisory Board
Martina Sanfleber Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EUROMICRON AG40.08%30
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.15.62%32 832
TE CONNECTIVITY10.67%28 362
IPG PHOTONICS35.59%8 135
FANGDA CARBON NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.38.24%6 220
CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.--.--%5 719
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.