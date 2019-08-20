Log in
EUROMICRON AG

(EUCA)
euromicron : bundles digital competencies and forms Digital Hub

08/20/2019

DGAP-News: euromicron AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
euromicron AG bundles digital competencies and forms Digital Hub

20.08.2019 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Consolidation of know-how for digital platforms and services within the group

Frankfurt/Main, August 20, 2019 - euromicron AG, a medium-sized technology group and specialist for the digital support of business processes through secure infrastructures, is pooling its digital expertise at KORAMIS GmbH, the group subsidiary that specializes in cyber security and automation. With focus on digital platforms and services KORAMIS' portfolio will also cover the areas Smart IoT, Smart Building as well as Data Management. For this step the management of KORAMIS GmbH was extended by Andreas Schmidt. The IT specialist who has been acquired from Sopra Steria Consulting will contribute its profound knowledge in the field of digital platforms and digital customer solutions. He joins KORAMIS as second managing director alongside Michael Krammel, a long-standing expert in industrial and cyber security.

"The Digital Hub is a key strategic step for euromicron. Software and service know-how are cornerstones of our strategy and for our further expanding in the profitable service business. We are pooling the necessary know-how within the group and can thus participate more strongly in promising new market segments," states Bettina Meyer, Spokeswoman of the Executive Board of euromicron AG.

The business of medium-sized companies is increasingly characterized by the digitization of products and services. Customers expect that digital services and IoT-related applications will cut costs, as well as optimize their business processes, boost efficiency lastingly, and enable them to implement new business models. With solutions for cyber security, the company's own IoT platform evalorIQ(TM) or IP-based building automation solutions, euromicron is already a pioneer for digital solutions in the future fields of Critical Infrastructures, Smart Buildings and Automation.

"By establishing a group-wide Digital Hub for digital services at euromicron, we are sticking unswervingly to our digitalization strategy. We offer our customers even better individual and cross-process support and act as their central contact for advice on the subject of digitization. Through the Digital Hub, we are making optimum use of our group-wide synergies in the area of digital platforms and automation solutions. This puts us in a position to provide secure digital services that offer our customers tangible added value", adds Dr. Frank Schmitt, CTO of euromicron AG.

About euromicron AG:

euromicron AG (www.euromicron.de) is a medium-sized technology group that unites 16 companies from the fields of Smart Buildings, Smart Industry, Critical Infrastructures and Smart Services. Rooted in Germany, euromicron operates internationally with its around 1,900 employees at 40 locations. Backed by its expertise in sensor systems, terminal devices, infrastructures, platforms, software and services, euromicron is able to offer its customers end-to-end solutions from a single source. As a result, euromicron helps small and medium-sized enterprises, large companies and public-sector organizations enhance their agility and efficiency, prevent security risks and develop new business models. As a German specialist for the Internet of Things (IoT), euromicron enables its customers to network business and production processes and successfully achieve digitization. euromicron AG generated total sales of EUR318.0 million in fiscal year 2018.

Social media profiles and RSS feeds: www.euromicron.de/aktuelles/social-media

