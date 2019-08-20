euromicron : bundles digital competencies and forms Digital Hub

DGAP-News: euromicron AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision

euromicron AG bundles digital competencies and forms Digital Hub



20.08.2019 / 10:00

Consolidation of know-how for digital platforms and services within the group



Frankfurt/Main, August 20, 2019 - euromicron AG, a medium-sized technology group and specialist for the digital support of business processes through secure infrastructures, is pooling its digital expertise at KORAMIS GmbH, the group subsidiary that specializes in cyber security and automation. With focus on digital platforms and services KORAMIS' portfolio will also cover the areas Smart IoT, Smart Building as well as Data Management. For this step the management of KORAMIS GmbH was extended by Andreas Schmidt. The IT specialist who has been acquired from Sopra Steria Consulting will contribute its profound knowledge in the field of digital platforms and digital customer solutions. He joins KORAMIS as second managing director alongside Michael Krammel, a long-standing expert in industrial and cyber security.



"The Digital Hub is a key strategic step for euromicron. Software and service know-how are cornerstones of our strategy and for our further expanding in the profitable service business. We are pooling the necessary know-how within the group and can thus participate more strongly in promising new market segments," states Bettina Meyer, Spokeswoman of the Executive Board of euromicron AG.



The business of medium-sized companies is increasingly characterized by the digitization of products and services. Customers expect that digital services and IoT-related applications will cut costs, as well as optimize their business processes, boost efficiency lastingly, and enable them to implement new business models. With solutions for cyber security, the company's own IoT platform evalorIQ(TM) or IP-based building automation solutions, euromicron is already a pioneer for digital solutions in the future fields of Critical Infrastructures, Smart Buildings and Automation.



"By establishing a group-wide Digital Hub for digital services at euromicron, we are sticking unswervingly to our digitalization strategy. We offer our customers even better individual and cross-process support and act as their central contact for advice on the subject of digitization. Through the Digital Hub, we are making optimum use of our group-wide synergies in the area of digital platforms and automation solutions. This puts us in a position to provide secure digital services that offer our customers tangible added value", adds Dr. Frank Schmitt, CTO of euromicron AG.



Press contact at euromicron AG:

euromicron AG

Investor & Public Relations

Zum Laurenburger Hof 76

60594 Frankfurt/Main

Germany

Phone: +49 69 631583-0

Fax: +49 69 631583-17

IR-PR@euromicron.de

www.euromicron.de

ISIN DE000A1K0300

WKN A1K030

