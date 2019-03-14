Log in
EUROMICRON AG

(EUCA)
euromicron : captures "Digital Champion" 2019 award

03/14/2019

euromicron AG, one of the leading German specialists for digitalization and the Internet of Things (IoT), was been named a 'Digital Champion - Company with a Future' in a study by FOCUS-MONEY and the Hamburg Institute of International Economics (HWWI). euromicron AG finished in top place in the field of technical component manufacturing with 100 points, the highest possible score. The company was able to win through against prestigious competitors: The extensive study looked at companies which are among the 10,000 largest in Germany in terms of headcount. A crucial criterion in the award was how a company responds to the challenges of digitalization. Those that presented innovative answers and successful solutions to that were able to impress the jury. euromicron is thus one of the forerunners in digitalization in Germany and has again underscored its reputation as an innovative, reliable partner for digitalization.

Bettina Meyer, Spokeswoman of the Executive Board is delighted at the award: 'We are very definitely a company with a future. And in particular because of our employees. Together over the past years, we have created a culture of innovation that enables us to operate successfully in the market, even in disruptive times, and be one of the forerunners of the digital transformation. The foundation for that is a culture of trust where employees can act under their own responsibility and have creative freedoms. We actively foster a spirit of togetherness in the shape of cross-company innovation work groups and staff exchanges.'

'The award confirms the feedback we get from our customers in a wide range of different industries. We are the first point of contact for them when it comes to digital technologies or related smart services. Moving ahead, we intend to provide our customers with even more holistic support in the digital transformation of their business processes. We advise them comprehensively and deliver solutions that enable them to change their business models,' adds Dr. Frank Schmitt, Chief Technical Officer at euromicron AG.

Disclaimer

euromicron AG published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 09:18:17 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 320 M
EBIT 2018 -5,16 M
Net income 2018 -7,15 M
Debt 2018 91,2 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 26,07
EV / Sales 2018 0,37x
EV / Sales 2019 0,34x
Capitalization 26,2 M
Chart EUROMICRON AG
Duration : Period :
Euromicron AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUROMICRON AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 5,85 €
Spread / Average Target 60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bettina Meyer Chairman-Management Board
Evelyne Freitag Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Schmitt Chief Technical Officer
Klaus Peter Frohmüller Member-Supervisory Board
Martina Sanfleber Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EUROMICRON AG39.31%30
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.17.40%33 304
TE CONNECTIVITY10.30%28 267
IPG PHOTONICS35.74%8 151
FANGDA CARBON NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.38.30%6 221
CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.--.--%5 684
