Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Euromicron AG    EUCA   DE000A1K0300

EUROMICRON AG

(EUCA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

euromicron : improves earnings in first half of 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 01:30am EDT
  • Consolidated sales of EUR 146.7 million
  • EBITDA (before IFRS 16) increased strongly by EUR 3.8 million to EUR 2.1 million
  • Forecast for 2019 as a whole confirmed
  • Working capital ratio declines by 2 percentage points to 10.6%

euromicron AG, a medium-sized technology group and specialist for the digital networking of business and production processes, published its preliminary figures for the first half of 2019 today.

Consolidated sales in the first six months of 2019 amounted to EUR 146.7 million (previous year: EUR 150.6 million) and EBITDA (before IFRS 16) to EUR 2.1 million (previous year: EUR -1.7 million). This equates to a significant increase of EUR 3.8 million on a comparable basis in the first half of 2019. The Group's EBITDA margin (before IFRS 16) thus amounted to 1.4% (previous year -1.1%). In the second quarter, the Smart Buildings segment again made a significant contribution to the significant margin increase in the first half of the year as a whole. Consolidated net income (before IFRS 16) as of June 30, 2019, amounted to EUR -4.8 million and was EUR 2.9 million higher than in the same period of the previous year (EUR -6.9 million).

In the reporting period, euromicron generated operating cash flow (before IFRS 16) of EUR
-7.3 million, which improved by EUR 1.5 million compared to the same period last year (previous year: EUR -8.8 million). In addition, euromicron significantly reduced its working capital compared with June 30, 2018. Adjusted for factoring effects, working capital amounted to EUR 33.2 million as of June 30, 2019, and was thus well below the figure on the previous year's reporting date (previous year: EUR 41.4 million). As a result, the working capital ratio (after factoring) improved to 10.6% (previous year: 12.6%).

The euromicron Group's order backlog increased by EUR 18.2 million to EUR 157.9 million as of June 30, 2019 (previous year: EUR 139.7 million). All three operating segments reported higher order backlogs than in the prior-year period.

For 2019, the Executive Board continues to expect consolidated sales of between EUR 325 million and EUR 345 million and an EBITDA margin between 4.0% and 5.5%. The revenue development in the first half of 2019 was characterized in particular by a change in the seasonality of revenue in the Critical Infrastructures segment compared to the previous year. The company therefore expects this seasonal fluctuation to compensate for itself in the second half of 2019.

The full report on the first half of 2019 will be published on August 8, 2019, on the company's website at www.euromicron.de in the 'Investor Relations/Publications/Financial Reports' section.

Disclaimer

euromicron AG published this content on 01 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2019 05:29:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EUROMICRON AG
01:30aEUROMICRON : improves earnings in first half of 2019
PU
01:05aEUROMICRON : improves earnings in first half of 2019
EQ
07/26EUROMICRON AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports..
EQ
07/26EUROMICRON AG : RIGHTS ISSUE: 0.272727 new shares @ 3.4 EUR for 1 existing share
FA
07/22EUROMICRON AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
EQ
07/19EUROMICRON AG : Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board resigns from office at the e..
EQ
07/19EUROMICRON AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
EQ
07/12EUROMICRON AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securiti..
EQ
07/10EUROMICRON : takes on Funkwerk as a strategic anchor investor
PU
07/10EUROMICRON : takes on Funkwerk as a strategic anchor investor
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 332 M
EBIT 2019 6,61 M
Net income 2019 -2,06 M
Debt 2019 114 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -22,8x
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
EV / Sales2019 0,45x
EV / Sales2020 0,39x
Capitalization 34,6 M
Chart EUROMICRON AG
Duration : Period :
Euromicron AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUROMICRON AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 6,18  €
Last Close Price 4,36  €
Spread / Highest target 72,0%
Spread / Average Target 41,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bettina Meyer Chairman-Management Board
Evelyne Freitag Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Schmitt Chief Technical Officer
Klaus Peter Frohmüller Member-Supervisory Board
Martina Sanfleber Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EUROMICRON AG76.15%39
TE CONNECTIVITY22.17%31 360
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-65.54%28 538
CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.--.--%5 659
FANGDA CARBON NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.4.24%4 572
HIROSE ELECTRIC CO LTD9.97%3 925
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group