EUROMICRON AG

(EUCA)
euromicron : subsidiary telent supplies system technology for the high-speed fiber-optic network of Stadtwerke Münster

06/04/2019 | 04:15am EDT

telent GmbH - a euromicron Group company - is supplying Huawei system technology for ultra-fast fiber-optic connections (fiber to the building or FTTB) to 60,000 buildings with 160,000 residential units in Münster on behalf of the municipal utility Stadtwerke Münster. telent will act as system integrator and service partner for active technology to support broadband expansion in the cathedral city in Westphalia over the next eight years.

Following successful completion of testing in the first pilot area in the city's Kreuz district at the start of April 2019, the project's second expansion stage will commence this year. Under the master agreement, around 2,500 buildings in two districts of the city will be initially connected to the state-of-the-art fiber-optic network. Further districts will follow successively. The municipal utility can offer its customers bandwidth of up to 500 Mbit/s over this fiber-optic network under the label 'Münster: Highspeed'; the system solution's active components already support bandwidths of more than 1 Gbit/s. That means customers of Stadtwerke Münster will be able to surf at some of the fastest data rates in Germany.

In its capacity as general contractor, telent is responsible for handling the active system technology in the project: from creation of the technical concept for the network, installation and commissioning of the active technology, to maintenance and troubleshooting services and training for the utility's project partners. As part of the project, telent is setting store by future-proof broadband technology from the world market leader Huawei for the IP core backbone network and GPON-based (Gigabit passive optical network) FTTx access network. Uniform, cross-system network management software for all system components enables optimum and smooth network operation. Huawei's system technology is designed to be ready for future requirements as part of fiber-optic expansion.

In the face of competition with other vendors, euromicron's subsidiary telent impressed with its complete and detailed end-to-end solution concept. It comprises a technically and commercially mature transport system for the IP backbone network based on two high-performance IP/MPLS core routers and GPON technology in the access network. Flexible and optimized access solutions for FTTH expansion based on GPON and FTTB mini DSLAMs based on G.fast technology are used in multi-family buildings.

The new network will initially supply the Kreuz and Hansa districts with cutting-edge fiber-optic technology; successive expansion of further districts in the city is envisaged. 'We chose telent as our technology and service partner because the company impressed us with the technology it offered and its know-how,' says Jan-Niklas Lensing, Head of the Broadband Project at Stadtwerke Münster.

'We're delighted to have won the contract for this forward-looking project. In this broadband project with Huawei technology, we will supply the customer with a new generation of leading-edge broadband technology for a future-proof high-speed network. The decision in favor of us shows that we can clinch deals even when up against strong competitors - thanks to our comprehensive know-how, latest technology and a broad network of partners,' adds Alexander Scharf, Senior Account Manager at telent.

Dr. Frank Schmitt, CTO of euromicron AG, comments: 'When it comes to innovative, secure network technology, telent has a long track record of being a reliable partner to cities and municipalities who no longer want to wait for others to take the initiative to expand the fiber-optic network. Award of this contract is also a demonstration of the trust in the euromicron Group's strategic alignment. We're delighted to be backed by Huawei, a strong technology partner with whom we can leverage and increase the opportunities presenting themselves in the FTTx market.'

Disclaimer

euromicron AG published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 08:14:14 UTC
