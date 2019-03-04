Log in
Euromoney Institutional Investor : DMGT Proposed Distribution of Euromoney Shares

0
03/04/2019

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF EU REGULATION 596/2014

EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR PLC

DMGT PROPOSED DISTRIBUTION OF EUROMONEY SHARES

3 March 2019

Response to DMGT announcement regarding the proposed distribution of its shareholding in Euromoney to participating shareholders

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC ("Euromoney" or "the Company"), the global information business providing essential B2B information to global and specialist markets, notes today's announcement by Daily Mail and General Trust plc ("DMGT") regarding the proposed distribution of all of DMGT's shares in Euromoney, amounting to approximately 49% of the issued share capital of Euromoney, to its participating shareholders (the "Proposed Distribution").

If the Proposed Distribution proceeds, the existing Relationship Deed between DMGT and Euromoney will terminate and DMGT's representative directors on the Euromoney Board will step down. A further announcement will be made following the Class Meeting of DMGT Shareholders referred to in DMGT's announcement.

Andrew Rashbass, Chief Executive Officer, said:

"Euromoney supports DMGT's proposal. The proposed distribution would result in a more diversified shareholder base for Euromoney and we would expect it to result in increased liquidity in our shares. This should benefit both existing shareholders and those joining the register as a result of the proposed distribution. It will also underline Euromoney's status as a fully independent company."

Ends

For further information, please contact:

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC

Wendy Pallot, Chief Financial Officer, Euromoney: +44 (0)20 7779 8866 wendy.pallot@euromoneyplc.com

Tim Bratton, General Counsel & Company Secretary, Euromoney, +44 (0) 207 779 8288 tim.bratton@euromoneyplc.com

FTI Consulting

Charles Palmer / Jamie Ricketts / Amy Hurnell / Jamille Smith: +44 20 3727 1000; euromoney@fticonsulting.com

About Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC

Euromoney is a global information business providing essential B2B information to global and specialist markets. Euromoney provides price discovery, market intelligence and events across our segments. Euromoney is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 250 share index.

www.euromoneyplc.com

LEI number: 213800PZU2RGHMHE2S67

Disclaimer

Euromoney Institutional Investor plc published this content on 04 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2019 16:19:03 UTC
