Euronav : Share Buyback

21 January 2019 - 08.00 a.m. CET

SHARE BUYBACK

ANTWERP, Belgium, 21 January 2019 - Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN & Euronext: EURN) ("Euronav" or the "Company") today announces that the Company has purchased 444,143 of its own shares on Euronext Brussels between 10 January 2019 and 18 January 2019 for an aggregate cost of EUR 2,990,483.32.

Transaction date Quantity Average price Lowest price Highest price Total price 10 January 2019 123,000 6.8153 EUR 6.695 EUR 6.900 EUR 838,281.90 EUR 11 January 2019 70,000 6.6990 EUR 6.645 EUR 6.785 EUR 468,927.27 EUR 14 January 2019 77,000 6.5891 EUR 6.520 EUR 6.650 EUR 507,363.78 EUR 15 January 2019 65,000 6.7261 EUR 6.665 EUR 6.795 EUR 437,196.50 EUR 16 January 2019 64,143 6.7598 EUR 6.715 EUR 6.805 EUR 433,593.85 EUR 18 January 2019 45,000 6.7807 EUR 6.740 EUR 6.815 EUR 305,130.02 EUR

These transactions are in addition to the share buyback transactions announced on 2 January 2019 and 10 January 2019. Euronav started buying back shares on 19 December 2018 and has bought a total of 1,419,629 shares.

Following these transactions, the Company now owns 2,112,044 own shares (0.96% of the total outstanding shares).

Euronav may continue to buy back its own shares opportunistically. The extent to which it does and the timing of these purchases, will depend upon a variety of factors, including market conditions, regulatory requirements and other corporate considerations.

INKOOP EIGEN AANDELEN

ANTWERPEN, België, 21 januari 2019 - Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN & Euronext: EURN) ("Euronav" of de "Vennootschap") meldt vandaag dat de Vennootschap 444.143 van haar eigen aandelen inkocht op Euronext Brussels van 10 tot en met 18 januari 2019 voor een gezamenlijk bedrag van 2.990.483,32 EUR.

Datum transactie Aantal aandelen Gemiddelde prijs Laagste prijs Hoogste prijs Totaalprijs 10 januari 2019 123.000 6,8153 EUR 6,695 EUR 6,900 EUR 838.281,90 EUR 11 januari 2019 70.000 6,6990 EUR 6,645 EUR 6,785 EUR 468.927,27 EUR 14 januari 2019 77.000 6,5891 EUR 6,520 EUR 6,650 EUR 507.363,78 EUR 15 januari 2019 65.000 6,7261 EUR 6,665 EUR 6,795 EUR 437.196,50 EUR 16 januari 2019 64.143 6,7598 EUR 6,715 EUR 6,805 EUR 433.593,85 EUR 18 januari 2019 45.000 6,7807 EUR 6,740 EUR 6,815 EUR 305.130,02 EUR

Deze transacties volgen op de inkoop van eigen aandelen zoals werd medegedeeld in het persbericht van 2 januari 2019 en 10 januari 2019. Euronav begon eigen aandelen in te kopen op 19 december 2018 en kocht al een totaal van 1.419.629 aandelen.

Ingevolge deze transacties houdt de Vennootschap 2.112.044 eigen aandelen aan (0,96% van het totale aantal uitstaande aandelen).

De mogelijkheid blijft bestaan dat Euronav verder eigen aandelen opportunistisch zou inkopen. De mate waarin Euronav in voorkomend geval eigen aandelen zou inkopen, en de timing daarvan, zal afhangen van verschillende factoren waaronder marktomstandigheden, wettelijke bepalingen en andere overwegingen in het belang van de Vennootschap.

Contact:

Brian Gallagher - Head of IR Tel: +44 20 78 70 04 36 Email: IR@euronav.com

Announcement of Q4 2018 results: Thursday, January 24, 2019

About Euronav

Euronav is an independent tanker company engaged in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The Company is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, and has offices throughout Europe and Asia. Euronav is listed on Euronext Brussels and on the NYSE under the symbol EURN. Euronav employs its fleet both on the spot and period market. VLCCs on the spot market are traded in the Tankers International pool of which Euronav is one of the major partners. Euronav's owned and operated fleet consists of 2 ULCCs, 43 VLCCs, 25 Suezmaxes, 1 LR1 and 2 FSO vessels (both owned in 50%-50% joint venture).

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "believe", "anticipate", "intends", "estimate", "forecast", "project", "plan", "potential", "may", "should", "expect", "pending" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the failure of counterparties to fully perform their contracts with us, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for tanker vessel capacity, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry-docking and insurance costs, the market for our vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, charter counterparty performance, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties.