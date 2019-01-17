Euronav : selected in the 2019 sector-neutral Bloomberg Gender-Equaility Index

Thursday 17 January 2019 - 8.00 a.m. CET

EURONAV SELECTED IN THE 2019 SECTOR-NEUTRAL BLOOMBERG GENDER-EQUALITY

INDEX

ANTWERP, Belgium, 17 January 2019 - Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN & Euronext: EURN) ("Euronav" or the "Company") today announced that the Company has again been included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index ("GEI"). The 2019 Index was launched yesterday in the USA. The reference index measures gender equality across internal company statistics, employee policies, external community support and engagement, and gender-conscious product offerings.

Paddy Rodgers, CEO of Euronav said: "Euronav is very proud to have been once again selected in this index after its successful inauguration last year. Recognition by Bloomberg is important accreditation for our company on the continued progress made in supporting and maintaining gender equality throughout Euronav. The Bloomberg initiative itself continues to expand in scale with 230 companies comprising the 2019 Index - up from 103 last year. This reflects greater recognition and wider initiatives to create work environments that support gender equality."

Background to Bloomberg Gender Equality Index (GEI)

The 2019 GEI expands globally to represent 36 countries, rising from 24 nations in 2018. Companies range from a variety of sectors, including communications, consumer staples, energy, financials, transportation, materials and technology.

Euronav submitted a social survey created by Bloomberg in partnership with third-party experts, including Women's World Banking, Catalyst, and Working Mother Media. Those included on this year's index scored at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect disclosure and the achievement or adoption of best-in-class statistics and policies. Both the survey and the GEI are voluntary and have no associated costs. The index is not ranked.

For more information: https://www.bloomberg.com/professional/sustainable-finance/. Bloomberg clients can access the GEI at {BGEI Index DES }.

Announcement of Q4 2018 results: Thursday, January 24, 2019

