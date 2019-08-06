Log in
EURONAV NV

(EURN)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/06 09:52:48 am
7.17 EUR   +2.21%
EURONAV : Description Report of Foreign Issuer
PU
02:35aEURONAV : sells its oldest VLCC for offshore project
PU
07/09EURONAV : Share buyback
PU
Euronav : Description Report of Foreign Issuer

08/06/2019 | 09:35am EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13A-16 OR 15D-16 OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE

ACT OF 1934

For the month of August 2019

Commission File Number: 001-36810

EURONAV NV

De Gerlachekaai 20

2000 Antwerpen

Belgium

011-32-3-247-4411

(Address of principal executive offices)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F [X]

Form 40-F [ ]

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): [ ].

Note : Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1) only permits the submission in paper of a Form 6-K if submitted solely to provide an attached annual report to security holders.

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7): [ ].

Note : Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7) only permits the submission in paper of a Form 6-K if submitted to furnish a report or other document that the registrant foreign private issuer must furnish and make public under the laws of the jurisdiction in which the registrant is incorporated, domiciled or legally organized (the registrant's "home country"), or under the rules of the home country exchange on which the registrant's securities are traded, as long as the report or other document is not a press release, is not required to be and has not been distributed to the registrant's security holders, and, if discussing a material event, has already been the subject of a Form 6-K submission or other Commission filing on EDGAR.

INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS FORM 6-K REPORT

Attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 is a copy of the press release of Euronav NV (the "Company"), dated August 6, 2019, announcing that Euronav Luxembourg, a subsidiary of the Company, has sold the VLCC vessel VK Eddie to a global supplier and operator of offshore floating platforms.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

EURONAV NV (Registrant)

Dated: August 6, 2019

By:

/s/ Hugo De Stoop

Hugo De Stoop

Chief Executive Officer

EXHIBIT 99.1

PRESS RELEASE

EURONAV SELLS ITS OLDEST VLCC

FOR OFFSHORE PROJECT

ANTWERP, Belgium, 6 th of August 2019 - Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN &Euronext: EURN) ("Euronav" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Euronav Luxembourg, a subsidiary of Euronav NV, has sold the VLCC vessel VK Eddie (2005 - 305,261 dwt) to a global supplier and operator of offshore floating platforms. A capital gain on the sale of approximately USD 14.4 million will be recorded during the current quarter. The vessel has been delivered to her new owners and will be converted into an FPSO and therefore leave the worldwide trading fleet.

Euronav's reputation for providing high quality operational tonnage is appreciated in the offshore sector with the VK Eddie being the ninth vessel the Company has successfully introduced into an offshore project over the past decade.

Euronav considers regular fleet rejuvenation an important function of vessel management in providing quality services to its clients. With the transaction Euronav sold its oldest VLCC, bringing the total balance of its VLCC fleet to 42 VLCCs, with an average age of 6.7 years.

Contact:

Brian

Gallagher

-

Head

of

IR

&

ExCo

member

Tel: +44 20 78 70 04 36

Email: IR@euronav.com

Announcement of Half Year 2019 results: Thursday, 8 August 2019

About Euronav

Euronav is an independent tanker company engaged in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The Company is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, and has offices throughout Europe and Asia. Euronav is listed on Euronext Brussels and on the NYSE under the symbol EURN. Euronav employs its fleet both on the spot and period market. VLCCs on the spot market are traded in the Tankers International pool of which Euronav is one of the major partners. Euronav's owned and operated fleet consists of 2 ULCCs, 42 VLCCs, 25 Suezmaxes and 2 FSO vessels (both owned in 50%-50% joint venture).

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "believe", "anticipate", "intends", "estimate", "forecast", "project", "plan", "potential", "may", "should", "expect", "pending" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the failure of counterparties to fully perform their contracts with us, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for tanker vessel capacity, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry-docking and insurance costs, the market for our vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, charter counterparty performance, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties.

