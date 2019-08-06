Euronav : Description Report of Foreign Issuer

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13A-16 OR 15D-16 OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the month of August 2019 Commission File Number: 001-36810 EURONAV NV De Gerlachekaai 20 2000 Antwerpen Belgium 011-32-3-247-4411 (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F [X] Form 40-F [ ] Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): [ ]. Note : Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1) only permits the submission in paper of a Form 6-K if submitted solely to provide an attached annual report to security holders. Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7): [ ]. Note : Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7) only permits the submission in paper of a Form 6-K if submitted to furnish a report or other document that the registrant foreign private issuer must furnish and make public under the laws of the jurisdiction in which the registrant is incorporated, domiciled or legally organized (the registrant's "home country"), or under the rules of the home country exchange on which the registrant's securities are traded, as long as the report or other document is not a press release, is not required to be and has not been distributed to the registrant's security holders, and, if discussing a material event, has already been the subject of a Form 6-K submission or other Commission filing on EDGAR.

INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS FORM 6-K REPORT Attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 is a copy of the press release of Euronav NV (the "Company"), dated August 6, 2019, announcing that Euronav Luxembourg, a subsidiary of the Company, has sold the VLCC vessel VK Eddie to a global supplier and operator of offshore floating platforms.

EXHIBIT 99.1 PRESS RELEASE Tuesday, 6 th of August 2019 - 8.00 a.m. CET __________________________________________________ EURONAV SELLS ITS OLDEST VLCC FOR OFFSHORE PROJECT ANTWERP, Belgium, 6 th of August 2019 - Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN &Euronext: EURN) ("Euronav" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Euronav Luxembourg, a subsidiary of Euronav NV, has sold the VLCC vessel VK Eddie (2005 - 305,261 dwt) to a global supplier and operator of offshore floating platforms. A capital gain on the sale of approximately USD 14.4 million will be recorded during the current quarter. The vessel has been delivered to her new owners and will be converted into an FPSO and therefore leave the worldwide trading fleet. Euronav's reputation for providing high quality operational tonnage is appreciated in the offshore sector with the VK Eddie being the ninth vessel the Company has successfully introduced into an offshore project over the past decade. Euronav considers regular fleet rejuvenation an important function of vessel management in providing quality services to its clients. With the transaction Euronav sold its oldest VLCC, bringing the total balance of its VLCC fleet to 42 VLCCs, with an average age of 6.7 years. * * * Contact: Brian Gallagher - Head of IR & ExCo member Tel: +44 20 78 70 04 36 Email: IR@euronav.com Announcement of Half Year 2019 results: Thursday, 8 August 2019 About Euronav Euronav is an independent tanker company engaged in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The Company is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, and has offices throughout Europe and Asia. Euronav is listed on Euronext Brussels and on the NYSE under the symbol EURN. Euronav employs its fleet both on the spot and period market. VLCCs on the spot market are traded in the Tankers International pool of which Euronav is one of the major partners. Euronav's owned and operated fleet consists of 2 ULCCs, 42 VLCCs, 25 Suezmaxes and 2 FSO vessels (both owned in 50%-50% joint venture).

