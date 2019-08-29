Euronav : Description Report of Foreign Issuer

UNITED STATES
INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS FORM 6-K REPORT
Attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 is a copy of the press release of Euronav NV (the "Company"), dated August 29, 2019, announcing that the Company plans to issue a press release and conduct a webinar detailing its preparation for IMO 2020 on Thursday, September 5, 2019 with a conference call.
EXHIBIT 99.1
PRESS RELEASE
Thursday 29 August 2019 - 8.00 a.m. CET
_________________________________
EURONAV IMO 2020 WEBINAR ON
5 SEPTEMBER 2019
ANTWERP, Belgium, 29 August 2019 - Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN &Euronext: EURN) ("Euronav" or the "Company") will issue a press release and conduct a webinar detailing its preparation for IMO 2020 on Thursday 5 September 2019 with a conference call at 8 a.m. EDT / 2 p.m. CET.
The call will be a webcast with an accompanying slideshow. You can find details of this conference call below and on the "Investor Relations" page of the Euronav website at http://investors.euronav.com.
Telephone participants may avoid any delays by pre-registering for the call using the following link to receive a special dial-in number and PIN conference call registration link: http://dpregister.com/10134432. Pre-registration fields of information to be gathered: name, company, email.
Telephone participants located in the U.S. who are unable to pre-register may dial in to +1-877-328-5501 on the day of the call. Others may use the international dial-in number +1-412-317-5471.
A replay of the call will be available until 12 September 2019, beginning at 9 a.m. EDT / 3 p.m. CET on 5 September 2019. Telephone participants located in the U.S. can dial +1-877-344-7529. Others can dial +1-412-317-0088. Please reference the conference number 101334432.
Contact:
Brian Gallagher - Head of IR
Tel: +44 20 78 70 04 36
Email: IR@euronav.com
Announcement of Q3 2019 results: Tuesday, 29 October 2019
About Euronav
Euronav is an independent tanker company engaged in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The Company is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, and has offices throughout Europe and Asia. Euronav is listed on Euronext Brussels and on the NYSE under the symbol EURN. Euronav employs its fleet both on the spot and period market. VLCCs on the spot market are traded in the Tankers International pool of which Euronav is one of the major partners. Euronav's owned and operated fleet consists of 2 ULCCs, 42 VLCCs, 25 Suezmaxes and 2 FSO vessels (both owned in 50%-50% joint venture).
