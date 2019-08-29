Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Euronav NV    EURN   BE0003816338

EURONAV NV

(EURN)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 08/29 11:30:00 am
7.353 EUR   +2.55%
12:01pEURONAV : Description Report of Foreign Issuer
PU
02:06aEURONAV : IMO 2020 webinar on 5 September 2019
PU
08/08EURONAV : announces second quarter and first half 2019 results
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Euronav : Description Report of Foreign Issuer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13A-16 OR 15D-16 OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the month of August 2019

Commission File Number: 001-36810

EURONAV NV

De Gerlachekaai 20

2000 Antwerpen

Belgium

011-32-3-247-4411

(Address of principal executive offices)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F [X]

Form 40-F [ ]

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): [ ].

Note: Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1) only permits the submission in paper of a Form 6-K if submitted solely to provide an attached annual report to security holders.

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7): [ ].

Note: Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7) only permits the submission in paper of a Form 6-K if submitted to furnish a report or other document that the registrant foreign private issuer must furnish and make public under the laws of the jurisdiction in which the registrant is incorporated, domiciled or legally organized (the registrant's "home country"), or under the rules of the home country exchange on which the registrant's securities are traded, as long as the report or other document is not a press release, is not required to be and has not been distributed to the registrant's security holders, and, if discussing a material event, has already been the subject of a Form 6-K submission or other Commission filing on EDGAR.

INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS FORM 6-K REPORT

Attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 is a copy of the press release of Euronav NV (the "Company"), dated August 29, 2019, announcing that the Company plans to issue a press release and conduct a webinar detailing its preparation for IMO 2020 on Thursday, September 5, 2019 with a conference call.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

EURONAV NV (Registrant)

Dated: August 29, 2019

By:

/s/ Hugo De Stoop

Hugo De Stoop

Chief Executive Officer

EXHIBIT 99.1

PRESS RELEASE

Thursday 29 August 2019 - 8.00 a.m. CET

_________________________________

EURONAV IMO 2020 WEBINAR ON

5 SEPTEMBER 2019

ANTWERP, Belgium, 29 August 2019 - Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN &Euronext: EURN) ("Euronav" or the "Company") will issue a press release and conduct a webinar detailing its preparation for IMO 2020 on Thursday 5 September 2019 with a conference call at 8 a.m. EDT / 2 p.m. CET.

The call will be a webcast with an accompanying slideshow. You can find details of this conference call below and on the "Investor Relations" page of the Euronav website at http://investors.euronav.com.

Webcast Information

Event Type:

Audio webcast with user-controlled slide presentation

Event Date:

5 September 2019

Event Time:

8 a.m. EDT / 2 p.m. CET

Event Title:

Euronav IMO 2020 Preparation Webinar

Event Site/URL:

https://services.choruscall.com/links/euronav190905X0dBnN0c.html

Telephone participants may avoid any delays by pre-registering for the call using the following link to receive a special dial-in number and PIN conference call registration link: http://dpregister.com/10134432. Pre-registration fields of information to be gathered: name, company, email.

Telephone participants located in the U.S. who are unable to pre-register may dial in to +1-877-328-5501 on the day of the call. Others may use the international dial-in number +1-412-317-5471.

A replay of the call will be available until 12 September 2019, beginning at 9 a.m. EDT / 3 p.m. CET on 5 September 2019. Telephone participants located in the U.S. can dial +1-877-344-7529. Others can dial +1-412-317-0088. Please reference the conference number 101334432.

Contact:

Brian Gallagher - Head of IR

Tel: +44 20 78 70 04 36

Email: IR@euronav.com

Announcement of Q3 2019 results: Tuesday, 29 October 2019

About Euronav

Euronav is an independent tanker company engaged in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The Company is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, and has offices throughout Europe and Asia. Euronav is listed on Euronext Brussels and on the NYSE under the symbol EURN. Euronav employs its fleet both on the spot and period market. VLCCs on the spot market are traded in the Tankers International pool of which Euronav is one of the major partners. Euronav's owned and operated fleet consists of 2 ULCCs, 42 VLCCs, 25 Suezmaxes and 2 FSO vessels (both owned in 50%-50% joint venture).

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Euronav NV published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 16:00:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EURONAV NV
12:01pEURONAV : Description Report of Foreign Issuer
PU
02:06aEURONAV : IMO 2020 webinar on 5 September 2019
PU
08/08EURONAV : announces second quarter and first half 2019 results
AQ
08/06EURONAV : Description Report of Foreign Issuer
PU
08/06EURONAV : sells its oldest VLCC for offshore project
PU
07/09EURONAV : Share buyback
PU
07/08Hedge funds chart course through 'IMO 2020' storm
RE
07/01EURONAV : Share Buyback
PU
06/14EURONAV : successfully completes tap issue under its senior unsecured bonds
PU
06/12EURONAV : Description Report of Foreign Issuer
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 712 M
EBIT 2019 114 M
Net income 2019 -16,6 M
Debt 2019 1 397 M
Yield 2019 1,53%
P/E ratio 2019 15,1x
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
EV / Sales2019 4,38x
EV / Sales2020 2,91x
Capitalization 1 722 M
Chart EURONAV NV
Duration : Period :
Euronav NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURONAV NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 11,20  $
Last Close Price 7,95  $
Spread / Highest target 67,3%
Spread / Average Target 41,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Rodgers Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carl Erik Steen Chairman
Alexander Staring Chief Operating Officer
Hugo De Stoop Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Rochfort Bradshaw Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EURONAV NV15.27%1 722
ENBRIDGE INC3.51%66 841
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.14.76%61 774
TC ENERGY CORP36.84%46 613
KINDER MORGAN INC31.73%45 865
MPLX LP-9.17%29 533
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group