Euronav : Disclosure regarding a transparency notification

PRESS RELEASE Monday 23 March 2020 - 8.00 a.m. CET DISCLOSURE REGARDING A TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION (article 14, 1st paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007 relating to the disclosure of important shareholdings in listed companies) 1. Summary of the notification ANTWERP, Belgium, 23 March 2020 - Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN &Euronext: EURN) ("Euronav" or the "Company") received a transparency notification on 18 March 2020 from Marshall Wace Ltd. Following the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights on 13 March 2020, Marshall Wace Ltd. now holds 5,09% of the voting rights in the Company and thus reached the 5% threshold. 2. Content of the notification Marshall Wace Ltd. The notification dated 18 March 2020 contains the following information: Reason for the notification:

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights Notification by:

A parent undertaking or a controlling person

A parent undertaking or a controlling person Persons subject to the notification requirement:

Marshall Wace Ltd., PO Box 309, Ugland House, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands Marshall Wace LLP, George House, Sloane Street, Chelsea, London, SW1X 9AT, UK Marshall Wace Asia Limited, 23/F, LHT Tower, 31 Queens Road Central, Hong Kong Marshall Wace North America LP, 350 Park Avenue, 18th floor, New York, USA

Marshall Wace Ltd., PO Box 309, Ugland House, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands Marshall Wace LLP, George House, Sloane Street, Chelsea, London, SW1X 9AT, UK Marshall Wace Asia Limited, 23/F, LHT Tower, 31 Queens Road Central, Hong Kong Marshall Wace North America LP, 350 Park Avenue, 18th floor, New York, USA Transaction date:

13 March 2020

13 March 2020 Threshold that is crossed: 5%

Denominator:

220,024,713

PRESS RELEASE Monday 23 March 2020 - 8.00 a.m. CET • Notified details: A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction Number of voting rights Number of voting rights % of voting rights Holder of voting rights Linked to Not linked to Linked to Not linked securities securities securities to securities Marshall Wace Ltd 0 0.00% Marshall Wace LLP 5,553,320 2.52% Marshall Wace Asia Limited 3,334,492 1.52% Marshall Wace North America LP 202,016 0.09% subtotal 9,089,828 4.13% TOTAL 9,089,828 0 4.13% 0.00% B) Equivalent financial After the transaction instruments Holders of equivalent Type of Expiration Exercise # of voting rights % of Settlement financial instruments financial date period or that may be voting instrument date acquired if the rights instrument is exercised Marshall Wace LLP Equity swap 2,110,065 0.96% contracts TOTAL 2,110,065 0.96% TOTAL (A & B) # of voting rights % of voting rights 11,199,893 5.09% Full chain of controlled undertaking through which the holding is effectively held: Marshall Wace Ltd is the ultimate parent company of Marshall Wace LLP, Marshall Wace Asia Limited and Marshall Wace North America LP.

Additional information: Each of Marshal Wace LLP, Marshall Wace Asia Limited and Marshall Wace North America LP exercise the voting rights at their own discretion, without specific instructions from third parties or affiliates. 3. Miscellaneous This press release is available on the Company's website in the investor relations section: https://www.euronav.com/investors/company-news-reports/press-releases/2020/.

