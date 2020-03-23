Log in
EURONAV NV

(EURN)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/23 03:44:02 am
7.585 EUR   -7.22%
03:12aEURONAV : Disclosure regarding a transparency notification
PU
03/09EURONAV NV : Press Release
CO
03/06EURONAV : Acquisition of one VLCC under construction
PU
Euronav : Disclosure regarding a transparency notification

03/23/2020 | 03:12am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Monday 23 March 2020 - 8.00 a.m. CET

DISCLOSURE REGARDING

A TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION

(article 14, 1st paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007

relating to the disclosure of

important shareholdings in listed companies)

1. Summary of the notification

ANTWERP, Belgium, 23 March 2020 - Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN &Euronext: EURN) ("Euronav" or the "Company") received a transparency notification on 18 March 2020 from Marshall Wace Ltd. Following the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights on 13 March 2020, Marshall Wace Ltd. now holds 5,09% of the voting rights in the Company and thus reached the 5% threshold.

2. Content of the notification

Marshall Wace Ltd.

The notification dated 18 March 2020 contains the following information:

  • Reason for the notification:
    Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
  • Notification by:
    A parent undertaking or a controlling person
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement:
    Marshall Wace Ltd., PO Box 309, Ugland House, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands Marshall Wace LLP, George House, Sloane Street, Chelsea, London, SW1X 9AT, UK Marshall Wace Asia Limited, 23/F, LHT Tower, 31 Queens Road Central, Hong Kong Marshall Wace North America LP, 350 Park Avenue, 18th floor, New York, USA
  • Transaction date:
    13 March 2020
  • Threshold that is crossed: 5%
  • Denominator:
    220,024,713

Notified details:

A) Voting rights

Previous notification

After the transaction

Number of voting rights

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Holder of voting rights

Linked to

Not linked to

Linked to

Not linked

securities

securities

securities

to

securities

Marshall Wace Ltd

0

0.00%

Marshall Wace LLP

5,553,320

2.52%

Marshall Wace Asia Limited

3,334,492

1.52%

Marshall Wace North America LP

202,016

0.09%

subtotal

9,089,828

4.13%

TOTAL

9,089,828

0

4.13%

0.00%

B) Equivalent financial

After the transaction

instruments

Holders of equivalent

Type of

Expiration

Exercise

# of voting rights

% of

Settlement

financial instruments

financial

date

period or

that may be

voting

instrument

date

acquired if the

rights

instrument is

exercised

Marshall Wace LLP

Equity swap

2,110,065

0.96%

contracts

TOTAL

2,110,065

0.96%

TOTAL (A & B)

# of voting rights

% of voting rights

11,199,893

5.09%

  • Full chain of controlled undertaking through which the holding is effectively held: Marshall Wace Ltd is the ultimate parent company of Marshall Wace LLP, Marshall Wace Asia Limited and Marshall Wace North America LP.
  • Additional information:

Each of Marshal Wace LLP, Marshall Wace Asia Limited and Marshall Wace North America LP exercise the voting rights at their own discretion, without specific instructions from third parties or affiliates.

3. Miscellaneous

This press release is available on the Company's website in the investor relations section: https://www.euronav.com/investors/company-news-reports/press-releases/2020/.

The transparency notification is available on the Company's website in the investor

relations section: https://www.euronav.com/en/investors/share-securities- information/transparency-declaration/declaration/

Contact:

Brian Gallagher - Head of IR, Research and Communications & Member of the Management Board

Tel: +44 20 78 70 04 36

Email: IR@euronav.com

Announcement of 2020 Final Full Year results 2019: Tuesday 31 March 2020

About Euronav

Euronav is an independent tanker company engaged in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The Company is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, and has offices throughout Europe and Asia. Euronav is listed on Euronext Brussels and on the NYSE under the symbol EURN. Euronav employs its fleet both on the spot and period market. VLCCs on the spot market are traded in the Tankers International pool of which Euronav is one of the major partners. Euronav's owned and operated fleet consists of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs (with four resales due for delivery 2020/21), 26 Suezmaxes (two of which are in a joint venture) and 2 FSO vessels (both owned in 50%-50% joint venture).

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "believe", "anticipate", "intends", "estimate", "forecast", "project", "plan", "potential", "may", "should", "expect", "pending" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently

subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the failure of counterparties to fully perform their contracts with us, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for tanker vessel capacity, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry-docking and insurance costs, the market for our vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, charter counterparty performance, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties.

Disclaimer

Euronav NV published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 07:11:08 UTC
