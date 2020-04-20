Euronav : Invitation to the Ordinary and the Special General Meeting of 20 May 2020

PRESS RELEASE Regulated information Monday 20 April 2020 - 5.45 p.m. CET INVITATION TO THE ORDINARY AND THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING OF 20 MAY 2020 ANTWERP, Belgium, 20 April 2020 - Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN &Euronext: EURN) ("Euronav" or the "Company") invites its shareholders to participate to the Ordinary General Meeting to be held on Wednesday 20 May 2020 at 10.30 a.m. (Belgian time) in 2000 Antwerp, Schaliënstraat 5. Since the attendance quorum for the Special General Meeting held on 9 April 2020 was not reached, Euronav also invites its shareholders again for a second Special General Meeting with the same agenda to be held on the same date and place at 11.00 a.m. (Belgian time). This second Special General Meeting will validly deliberate and decide on the agenda items irrespective the portion of the capital represented by the shareholders participating to the meeting. IMPORTANT NOTICE: Taking into account the urgent measures imposed by the Belgian Federal and Flemish governmental authorities in the context of the fight against the Covid- 19 coronavirus and in compliance with the Royal Decree number 4 of 9 April 20201, the Supervisory Board prohibits any physical attendanceof shareholders or other persons entitled to attend the above mentioned general shareholders' meetings as well as any physical attendance of their proxyholders. The Supervisory Board encourages the shareholders to participate to the mentioned meetings, whilst imposing the participants to exercise their rights solely by (i) upfront distant voting using the form for voting by letter, or (ii) upfront by written proxy to the persons indicated in the proxy form. Further, the Supervisory Board imposes that the right to ask questions be only exercised in writing prior to the meetings with questions to be received by the Company on 16 May 2020 at the latest. These questions will be answered in writing. The written questions and answers will be made publicly available on the company's website no later than 20 May 2020 prior to the voting. The Supervisory Board relies on the exemption of the obligation to provide by individual mailing this convening notice and other meeting documentation to the nominative shareholders and other persons entitled thereto or to keep these documents available at the registered address of the Company. 1 Royal Decree n°. 4 of 9 April 2020 "houdende diverse bepalingen inzake mede-eigendom en het vennootschaps- en verenigingsrecht in het kader van de strijd tegen de Covid-19 pandemie" (B.S.G. 9 April 2020)

PRESS RELEASE Regulated information Monday 20 April 2020 - 5.45 p.m. CET In view of the record date of Wednesday 6 May 2020, shareholders may not reposition shares between the Belgian Register and the U.S. Register during the period from Tuesday 5 May 2020 at 9.00 a.m. (Belgian time) until Thursday 7 May 2020 at 9.00 a.m. (Belgian time) ("Freeze Period"). All documents related to the meetings are available on the company's website: https://www.euronav.com/en/investors/corporate-governance/general- assemblies/2020/) Convening Notice and Agenda

Contact: Brian Gallagher - Head of IR, Research and Communications & Executive Committee member Tel: +44 20 78 70 04 36 Email: IR@euronav.com

