SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Euronav : announces final year results 2019

03/31/2020 | 01:53am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Regulated information

Tuesday 31 March 2020 - 8 a.m. CET

EURONAV ANNOUNCES FINAL YEAR RESULTS 2019

2019 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Challenging summer freight market in 2019 ahead of IMO 2020 implementation
  • Strong Q4 tanker dynamics - highest quarterly rate performance since 2008
  • 2019 second half dividend set at USD 0.29 per share
  • Returns to shareholder policy guidance to target 80% of net income and move to quarterly dividends going forward from Q1 2020
  • Balance sheet strength retained with substantial liquidity to navigate the cycle and unprecedented situation created by Covid-19
  • Underlying crude tanker market fundamentals remain constructive

ANTWERP, Belgium, 31 March 2020 - Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN &Euronext: EURN) ("Euronav" or the "Company") today reported its final financial results for the full year to 31 December 2019.

Hugo De Stoop, CEO of Euronav said: "Tanker market recovery gained traction in 2019 with Q4 delivering some of the strongest freight rates in recent years. Euronav is ideally positioned to benefit from strong freight rates thanks to its operational leverage to the upside and at the same time is perfectly positioned to seize opportunities when the markets are less attractive.

Our strong balance sheet and disciplined approach to fleet renewal and growth are critical in times of high volatility and uncertainty. With the adoption of the new Belgian corporate code we now have the capability to align the performance of Euronav more closely with expectations from shareholders with quarterly returns via dividends. Euronav looks forward to navigating the large tanker cycle and the Covid-19 situation with confidence during 2020 and beyond."

The year of 2019 began with a strong baseline on the back of increased OPEC oil production towards the end of 2018, combined with a fairly balanced fleet profile following robust 2018 recycling activity. This all came to an abrupt end as OPEC and its allies began implementing agreed production cuts in January 2019, which saw OPEC production reduced by 1.4 mbpd in the first quarter of the year. OPEC production continued to decline through 2019 to an average of 29.9 mbpd across the year. This was 2 million barrels per day less than the average production in 2018.

The official self-imposed supply constraints explain the majority of the OPEC production decline but it was also impacted by involuntary disruptions emanating from sanctions against Venezuela and Iran cutting close to 2.5 mbpd from global markets. This decline in OPEC supplied barrels was made up for by production increases primarily from the US. Infrastructure upgrades in the Gulf of Mexico have allowed increased access for US

PRESS RELEASE

Regulated information

Tuesday 31 March 2020 - 8 a.m. CET

barrels to the Far East and Europe. Towards the end of the year, non-OPEC production received a further boost from new fields in Brazil and Norway.

The price of oil was relatively stable through 2019 with Brent fluctuating between USD 52 and USD 75 to average USD 64 per barrel. The price of WTI traded at a discount to Brent through the year and averaged USD 57 per barrel. The average price of the OPEC basket was in line with Brent at USD 64. Oil demand growth weakened during Q2 & Q3 of 2019 and is currently estimated at between 0.7-1.0 mbpd below the long-term growth average of 1.1 mbpd (since 1990). The first half of the year was particularly hard hit by weak oil demand, mainly due to a slowdown in the global economy and concerns around a US- China trade war, but rebounded in the second half as refineries across the world started ramping up their throughput in preparation for the IMO 2020 deadline for ships to burn bunker fuels with a maximum sulphur content of 0.5%.

The vessel supply side of the equation also experienced tightening in the second half of the year driven by three factors. Firstly, sanctions on Iranian tonnage continued to remove capacity from the trading fleet. Secondly, leading up to the implementation of the IMO 2020 regulation the market saw a significant number of large tankers moved into storage positions holding compliant fuel oil. A third temporary cause of fleet removal was vessels undergoing counter cyclical drydocking to retrofit scrubbers. These drydocking proved to take longer in many cases than originally anticipated.

The catalyst that eventually sent freight rates surging was when the US imposed sanctions on two subsidiaries of COSCO Shipping at the end of September.

2019 closed out with a very strong freight market supported by a perfect storm of tight fundamentals, geopolitical events and IMO related market disruptions. The anticipated recovery in the crude tanker markets meant we could end the year on a high, and again enjoy the upward volatility and premium earnings that a more balanced tanker market has to offer.

In a short space of time 2020 has already experienced considerable volatility with geopolitical risk factors helping to drive freight rates to elevated levels, before the economic dislocation and uncertainty from Covid-19 gained traction from mid-January onwards. The large tanker market has been boosted by the move from Saudi Arabia to unilaterally increase oil supply which will underpin freight rates for much of Q2 2020. However, the duration and scale of the impact from economic dislocation from Covid-19 will be a key driver of tanker markets for the remainder of 2020. Euronav retains a very strong balance sheet and sufficient access to liquidity to manage such an environment.

PRESS RELEASE

Regulated information

Tuesday 31 March 2020 - 8 a.m. CET

2019 Key figures

The most important key figures are:

(in thousands of USD)

Revenue

Other operating income

Voyage expenses and commissions Vessel operating expenses Charter hire expenses

General and administrative expenses

Net gain (loss) on disposal of tangible assets Impairment on non-current assets held for sale Depreciation

Net finance expenses Gain on bargain purchase

Share of profit (loss) of equity accounted investees

Fourth

Quarter

2019

355,154

5,515

(34,880)

(53,471)

(604)

(15,542)

17 − (84,558)

(20,907) − 4,640

Fourth

Quarter

Full Year

2018*

2019

236,107

932,377

1,237

10,094

(44,492) (144,681)

(53,812) (211,795)

(7,844)(604)

(15,977)(66,890)

  1. 14,804
    (2,995)

(78,483) (337,702)

(23,828)(99,231)

(13,202)

3,78316,460

Full Year

2018*

600,024

4,775

(141,416)

(185,792)

(31,114)

(66,232)

18,865

(2,995)

(270,693)

(74,389)

23,059

16,076

Result before taxation

Tax benefit (expense)

Profit (loss) for the period

Attributable to: Owners of the company

155,364

(1,201)

154,163

154,163

257

112,832

(109,832)

22

(602)

(238)

279

112,230

(110,070)

279

112,230

(110,070)

The contribution to the result is as follows:

(in thousands of USD)

Tankers

FSO

Result after taxation

Fourth

Quarter

2019

150,173

3,990

154,163

Fourth

Quarter

Full Year

Full Year

2018

2019

2018

(3,284)

96,419

(125,930)

3,563

15,811

15,860

279

112,230

(110,070)

Information per share:

(in USD per share)

Weighted average number of shares (basic) ** Result after taxation

Fourth

Fourth

Quarter

Quarter

Full Year

2019

2018

2019

215,078,497

218,999,367

216,029,171

0.72

0.00

0.52

Full Year

2018

191,994,398

(0.57)

*The Group initially applied IFRS 16 at January 1, 2019, using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated. Due to the increased significance of inventory, the Group has re-presented the comparative information related to bunker inventory to align with the current year presentation.

** The number of shares issued on 31 December 2019 is 220,024,713.

PRESS RELEASE

Regulated information

Tuesday 31 March 2020 - 8 a.m. CET

EBITDA reconciliation (unaudited):

(in thousands of USD)

Profit (loss) for the period

  • Net interest expenses
  • Depreciation of tangible and intangible assets
  • Income tax expense (benefit)

EBITDA (unaudited)

  • Net interest expenses JV
  • Depreciation of tangible and intangible assets JV
  • Income tax expense (benefit) JV

Proportionate EBITDA

Fourth

Fourth

Quarter

Quarter

Full Year

Full Year

2019

2018

2019

2018

154,163

279

112,230

(110,070)

21,048

20,905

90,134

70,652

84,558

78,483

337,702

270,693

1,201

(22)

602

238

260,970

99,645

540,668

231,513

1,185

1,322

4,588

3,635

4,945

4,555

18,461

18,071

362

354

1,581

1,598

267,462

105,876

565,298

254,817

Proportionate EBITDA per share:

(in USD per share)

Fourth

Fourth

Quarter

Quarter

Full Year

Full Year

2019

2018

2019

2018

Weighted average number of shares (basic)

215,078,497

218,999,367

216,029,171

191,994,398

Proportionate EBITDA

1.24

0.48

2.62

1.33

All figures, except for Proportionate EBITDA, have been prepared under IFRS as adopted by the EU (International Financial ReportingStandards) and have not been audited nor reviewed by the statutory auditor.

Difference between the preliminary results and final results

The final result of USD 112 million reported today is USD 7 million lower than the preliminary results reported on 30 January of USD 119 million. This difference is mainly due to the reversal of the capital gain on the sale and lease back of the 3 VLCCs (USD

9.3 million) originally recognized in full at year-end 2019 but which needs to be spread over the leaseterm. This change has no cash impact and no impact on the dividends related to 2019.

Procedures of the independent auditor

The statutory auditor, KPMG Bedrijfsrevisoren - Réviseurs d'Entreprises, represented by Patricia Leleu, has confirmed that the audit procedures, which have been substantially completed, have not revealed any material misstatement in the accounting information included in the Company's annual announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Regulated information

Tuesday 31 March 2020 - 8 a.m. CET

New Governance Structure

Following the coming into force of the new Belgian Code of Companies and Associations ("BCCA"), Euronav formalized its two-tier corporate structure in line with the BCCA. These changes will not materially affect the governance of the company going forward. The former Board of Directors which will be composed of the same members will be called the Supervisory Board and the former members of the Executive committee will now compose the Management Board.

2019 Dividend

The Supervisory Board and Management Board of Euronav are proposing to pay a final cash dividend of USD 0.29 per share subject to shareholder approval at the AGM which will be held on 20 May 2020. This payment covers the second half of the financial year to December 2019. This payment includes Euronav's fixed dividend policy of USD 0.12 per year (USD 0.06 for second half 2019). It also reflects a commitment by both the Management Board and Supervisory Board to target a return of 80% of net income to shareholders in the form of cash dividends and/or buy backs.

According to the Company's dividend policy, it will be proposed to the Annual Shareholder's meeting of 20 May 2020 to distribute a gross dividend in the amount of USD 0.29 per share to all shareholders. Subject to shareholder approval, this would bring the total gross dividend paid in relation to 2019 to USD 0.35.

Taking into account the dividend of USD 0.06 per share already paid in October 2019, a balance of an amount of USD 0.29 per share will be payable as from 9 June 2020. The share will trade ex-dividend as from 28 May 2020 (record date 29 May 2020). The dividend to holders of Euronav shares listed and tradeable on Euronext Brussels will be paid in EUR at the USD/EUR exchange rate of the record date.

With the coming into force of the BCCA in 2020, Euronav can distribute dividends on a quarterly basis starting from Q1 2020 and therefore repatriate cashflows to shareholdersmore quickly (than in the past) and be more aligned to the tanker cycle.

PRESS RELEASE

Regulated information

Tuesday 31 March 2020 - 8 a.m. CET

Euronav highlights in 2019

January

As part of its capital allocation strategy, Euronav continued purchasing its own shares on NYSE and Euronext Brussels stock exchanges. Several buybacks took place between January and July 2019.

On 9 January 2019 Euronav delivered the Suezmax Felicity (2009 - 157,667 dwt) to a global supplier and operator of offshore floating platforms. The vessel was converted into a FPSO and therefore left the worldwide trading fleet.

On 17 January 2019, for the second consecutive time, Euronav was included in the Bloomberg International Gender-Equality index.

February

On 11 February 2019 Euronav entered into a sale agreement regarding the LR1 Genmar Compatriot (2004 - 72,768 dwt) for USD 6.75 million. A capital gain was recorded ofapproximately USD 0.4 million.

April

On 12 April 2019 Euronav NV registered a branch office in Geneva, Switzerland with the purpose to conduct fleet supporting activities.

May

On 9 May 2019 Euronav CFO Hugo De Stoop stepped up to succeed Paddy Rodgers as CEO of the Company.

On 9 May 2019 the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders approved the annual gross dividend of USD 0.12 per share as proposed by the Board of Directors as well as theappointment of Anita Odedra and Carl Trowell to the Board.

June

On 14 June 2019 Euronav Luxembourg S.A. successfully completed a tap issue of USD 50 million under its existing senior unsecured bond with ISIN NO0010793888. The tap was placed at 101 to par value and has taken the total outstanding of the bond to USD 200 million with a maturity date in May 2022.

July

On 1st of July 2019 Euronav announced share repurchases during the first semester of 2019 totaling 3.28 million shares or 1.5% of the total number of shares outstanding.

PRESS RELEASE

Regulated information

Tuesday 31 March 2020 - 8 a.m. CET

August

On 6 August 2019 Euronav sold and delivered the VLCC vessel VK Eddie (2005 - 305,261 dwt) to a global supplier and operator of offshore floating platforms. The vessel was converted into an FPSO and therefore left the worldwide trading fleet. A capital gain onthe sale of approximately USD 14.4 million was recorded during the third quarter.

October

Euronav announced that Mrs. Lieve Logghe would join the Company as Chief FinancialOfficer, succeeding Hugo De Stoop who was appointed CEO in May 2019.

November

Euronav announced it has entered into a joint venture together with affiliates of Ridgebury Tankers and clients of Tufton Oceanic. Each 50%-50% joint venture companyhas acquired one Suezmax vessel, Bari and Bastia. Euronav provided financing for the joint ventures on commercially attractive terms.

December

On 30 December 2019 Euronav delivered three VLCC vessels to Taiping & Sinopec Financial Leasing Ltd Co as part of a sale and leaseback transaction. The three VLCCs arethe Nautica (2008 - 307,284), Nectar (2008 - 307,284) and Noble (2008 - 307,284). The vessels were sold for a net en-bloc purchase price of USD 126 million. Euronav has leased back the three vessels under a 54-months bareboat contract at an average rate of USD 20,681 per day per vessel. At the end of the bareboat contract, the vessels will be redelivered to their new owners.

PRESS RELEASE

Regulated information

Tuesday 31 March 2020 - 8 a.m. CET

Events occurred after the end of the financial year ending31 December 2019

On 9 January 2020 Euronav provided guidance to its returns to shareholders policy. Total return to shareholders policy will target 80% of net income to be returned to shareholders including the final 2019 dividend and for Q1 2020 results onwards. From Q1 2020 dividends will be paid quarterly with the ex-date and payment profile following within a month of the announcement.

22 January 2020 saw Euronav, for the third consecutive year, included in the Bloomberg International Gender-Equality Index. The reference index measures gender equality across internal company statistics, employee policies, external community support and engagement, and gender-conscious product offerings. Recognition by Bloomberg is an important accreditation to our Company on the continued progress made in supporting and maintaining gender equality throughout Euronav.

On 30 January 2020, the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee of the World Health Organisation declared the outbreak of the Coronavirus, a "public health emergency of international concern" following the outbreak of a new strain of coronavirus, ("COVID-19").

On 12 February 2020, the announcement was made of the acquisition of three VLCCs currently under construction in South Korean yard DSME. The three VLCCs are being acquired for an aggregate purchase price of USD 280.5 million or USD 93.5 million per unit. The vessels are due to be delivered early in the fourth quarter 2020 and in January and February 2021 respectively.

On 25 February 2020, Euronav announced the sale of the Suezmax vessel M/T Finesse (2003 - 149,994 dwt) for USD 21.8 million.

On 6 March 2020, Euronav announced another purchase of a VLCC under construction at the DSME yard for USD 93 million with delivery in Q1 2021.

Covid-19 update and impact on oil demand

The wellbeing and health of our staff, seafarers, their families and the broader community is Euronav's priority. We have applied a number of precautionary measures across our offices and fleet in order to protect our employees and seafarers in response to Covid-19. To date, Euronav's operations have not been materially impacted.

A combination of rapidly increasing crude supply and a buoyant market for crude storage is underpinning a very robust tanker freight market and strong cash generation

presently.

Management

is

however cognisant that there

is currently

PRESS RELEASE

Regulated information

Tuesday 31 March 2020 - 8 a.m. CET

a substantial reduction in crude demand due to the worldwide impact of the Covid- 19 outbreak and more specifically to the policies to restrict the movement of people. As a consequence, a significant portion of the oil currently produced and transported is destined to crude inventories. The build-up of these inventories could in the future impact the demand for the oil transportation sector and in particular the tanker markets. At the same time, a lower crude price environment is beneficial for the shipping companies in general as it leads to lower fuel costs.

The LSFO (low sulphur fuel oil) purchased by Euronav last year in anticipation of IMO 2020 price volatility and which has not been consumed yet will be subject to a mark to market valuation at the end of the first quarter and will lead to a write down as the current market is significantly below the acquisition cost. The purchase of this compliant fuel provided protection for Euronav in Q4 2019 and Q1 2020 during periods of very high fuel spreads and Euronav is currently using cheaper feedstock from buying LSFO in the open market. Euronav will provide more detail with the publication of the Q1 results in May.

Overall and at this stage it is still too early to quantify the impact due to the Covid-19 outbreak on our future results and any forward-looking statements should be regarded with caution because of the inherent uncertainties in economic trends and business risks

related to the current Covid-19 outbreak.

Euronav does not only maintain a strong balance sheet with which to navigate tanker market cycles but also a very strong liquidity with more than 1 billion USD available in the form of cash and of undrawn revolving credit facilities. Thanks to this strong balance sheet combined with the current high freight market, we are confident about the future and will continue to monitor the situation carefully and remain fully committed to adapt our actions in the best interest of our stakeholders.

Financial calendar 2020

Thursday 16 April 2020

Annual report 2019 available on website

Thursday 7 May 2020

Announcement of first quarter results 2020

Wednesday 20 May 2020

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2020

PRESS RELEASE

Regulated information

Tuesday 31 March 2020 - 8 a.m. CET

Thursday 6 August 2020

Announcement of final half year results 2020

Tuesday 11 August 2020

Half year report 2020 available on website

Thursday 5 November 2020

Announcement of third quarter results 2020

Thursday 4 February 2021

Announcement of fourth quarter results 2020

The Supervisory Board, represented by Carl E. Steen, its Chairman, and the Management Board, represented by Hugo De Stoop, Chief Executive Officer, and Lieve Logghe, Chief Financial Officer, hereby confirm, in the name and for account of Euronav that, to the best of their knowledge the consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended 31 December 2019 presented herein were established in accordance with applicable accounting standards (IFRS as adopted by the EU) and give a true and fair view, as defined by these standards, of the assets, liabilities, financial position and results of Euronav NV.

On behalf of the Supervisory Board and the Management Board:

Hugo De Stoop

Carl E. Steen

Chief Executive Officer

Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of

PRESS RELEASE

Regulated information

Tuesday 31 March 2020 - 8 a.m. CET

historical facts. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "believe", "anticipate", "intends", "estimate", "forecast", "project", "plan", "potential", "may", "should", "expect", "pending" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the failure of counterparties to fully perform their contracts with us, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for tanker vessel capacity, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry-docking and insurance costs, the market for our vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, charter counterparty performance, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties.

*

* *

PRESS RELEASE

Regulated information

Tuesday 31 March 2020 - 8 a.m. CET

Contact:

Brian Gallagher - Head of IR, Research and Communications & Executive Committee member

Tel: +44 20 78 70 04 36

Email: IR@euronav.com

Annual report 2019 available on website: Thursday, 16 April 2020

About Euronav

Euronav is an independent tanker company engaged in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The Company is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, and has offices throughout Europe and Asia. Euronav is listed on Euronext Brussels and on the NYSE under the symbol EURN. Euronav employs its fleet both on the spot and period market. VLCCs on the spot market are traded in the Tankers International pool of which Euronav is one of the major partners. Euronav's owned and operated fleet consists of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs (with four more due for delivery Q4 2020/Q1 2021), 26 Suezmaxes (two of which are in a joint venture) and two FSO vessels (both owned in 50%-50% joint venture).

Regulated information within the meaning of the Royal Decree of 14 November 2007.

Condensed consolidated statement of financial position

(in thousands of USD)

ASSETS

Non-current assets Vessels Right-of-useassets Other tangible assets Intangible assets Receivables

Investments in equity accounted investees Deferred tax assets

Total non-current assets

Current assets

Bunker inventory

Non-current assets held for sale

Trade and other receivables

Current tax assets

Cash and cash equivalents

Total current assets

TOTAL ASSETS

EQUITY and LIABILITIES

Equity

Share capital

Share premium

Translation reserve

Hedging reserve

Treasury shares

Retained earnings

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

Non-current liabilities

Bank loans

Other notes

Other borrowings

Lease liabilities

Other payables

Employee benefits

Provisions

Total non-current liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

Current tax liabilities

Bank loans

Other borrowings

Lease liabilities

Provisions

Total current liabilities

TOTAL EQUITY and LIABILITIES

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 *

3,177,262

3,520,067

58,908

2,265

1,943

39

105

71,083

38,658

50,322

43,182

2,715

2,255

3,362,594

3,606,210

183,382

22,261

12,705

42,000

308,987

283,465

221

282

296,954

173,133

802,249

521,141

4,164,843

4,127,351

239,148

239,148

1,702,549

1,702,549

299

411

(4,583)

(2,698)

(45,616)

(14,651)

420,058

335,764

2,311,855

2,260,523

1,173,944

1,421,465

198,571

148,166

107,978

43,161

3,809

1,451

8,094

4,336

1,381

4,288

1,536,938

1,579,706

94,408

87,225

49

41

49,507

138,537

139,235

60,342

32,463

388

977

316,050

287,122

4,164,843

4,127,351

  • The Group has initially applied IFRS 16 at January 1, 2019, using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated. Due to the increased significance of inventory as at December 31, 2019, the Group has reclassified the comparative information related to bunker inventory to align with the current year presentation.

Condensed consolidated statement of profit and loss

(in thousands of USD except per share amounts)

2019

2018 *

Jan. 1 - Dec 31, 2019

Jan. 1 - Dec 31, 2018

Shipping income

Revenue

Gains on disposal of vessels/other tangible assets Other operating income

Total shipping income

Operating expenses

Voyage expenses and commissions Vessel operating expenses Charter hire expenses

Loss on disposal of vessels/other tangible assets Impairment on non-current assets held for sale

Depreciation tangible assets Depreciation intangible assets General and administrative expenses

Total operating expenses

RESULT FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Finance income

Finance expenses

Net finance expenses

Gain on bargain purchase

Share of profit (loss) of equity accounted investees (net of income tax)

PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX

Income tax benefit (expense)

PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD

Attributable to:

Owners of the company

Basic earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Weighted average number of shares (basic) Weighted average number of shares (diluted)

932,377

600,024

14,879

19,138

10,094

4,775

957,350

623,937

(144,681)

(141,416)

(211,795)

(185,792)

(604)

(31,114)

(75)

(273)

(2,995)

(337,646)

(270,582)

(56)

(111)

(66,890)

(66,232)

(761,747)

(698,515)

195,603

(74,578)

20,572

15,023

(119,803)

(89,412)

(99,231)

(74,389)

23,059

16,460

16,076

112,832

(109,832)

(602)

(238)

112,230

(110,070)

112,230

(110,070)

0.52

(0.57)

0.52

(0.57)

216,029,171

191,994,398

216,029,171

191,994,398

  • The Group has initially applied IFRS 16 at January 1, 2019, using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated.

Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income

(in thousands of USD)

2019

2018 *

Jan. 1 - Dec 31, 2019

Jan. 1 - Dec 31, 2018

Profit/(loss) for the period

Other comprehensive income (expense), net of tax

Items that will never be reclassified to profit or loss:Remeasurements of the defined benefit liability (asset)

Items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss:Foreign currency translation differences

Cash flow hedges - effective portion of changes in fair value

Equity-accounted investees - share of other comprehensive income

Other comprehensive income (expense), net of tax

Total comprehensive income (expense) for the period

112,230

(110,070)

(1,223)

120

(112)

(157)

(1,885)

(2,698)

(720)

(459)

(3,940)

(3,194)

108,290

(113,264)

Attributable to:

Owners of the company

108,290

(113,264)

  • The Group has initially applied IFRS 16 at January 1, 2019, using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated.

Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity

(in thousands of USD)

Share

Share

Translation

Hedging

Treasury

Retained

Total

capital

premium

reserve

reserve

shares

earnings

equity

Balance at January 1, 2018

173,046

1,215,227

568

(16,102)

473,622

1,846,361

Adjustment on initial application of IFRS 15 (net of tax)

(1,729)

(1,729)

Adjustment on initial application of IFRS 9 (net of tax)

(16)

(16)

Balance at January 1, 2018 adjusted *

173,046

1,215,227

568

(16,102)

471,877

1,844,616

Profit (loss) for the period

(110,070)

(110,070)

Total other comprehensive income (expense)

(157)

(2,698)

(339)

(3,194)

Total comprehensive income (expense)

(157)

(2,698)

(110,409)

(113,264)

Transactions with owners of the company

Issue of ordinary shares related to business combinations

66,102

487,322

553,424

Dividends to equity holders

(22,629)

(22,629)

Treasury shares acquired

(3,955)

(3,955)

Treasury shares sold

5,406

(3,112)

2,294

Equity-settledshare-based payment

37

37

Total transactions with owners

66,102

487,322

1,451

(25,704)

529,171

Balance at December 31, 2018

239,148

1,702,549

411

(2,698)

(14,651)

335,764

2,260,523

Share

Share

Translation

Hedging

Treasury

Retained

Total

capital

premium

reserve

reserve

shares

earnings

equity

Balance at January 1, 2019 **

239,148

1,702,549

411

(2,698)

(14,651)

335,764

2,260,523

Profit (loss) for the period

112,230

112,230

Total other comprehensive income (expense)

(112)

(1,885)

(1,943)

(3,940)

Total comprehensive income (expense)

(112)

(1,885)

110,287

108,290

Transactions with owners of the company

Dividends to equity holders

(25,993)

(25,993)

Treasury shares acquired

(30,965)

(30,965)

Total transactions with owners

(30,965)

(25,993)

(56,958)

Balance at December 31, 2019

239,148

1,702,549

299

(4,583)

(45,616)

420,058

2,311,855

  • The Group initially applied IFRS 15 and IFRS 9 at January 1, 2018. Under the transition methods chosen, comparative information is not restated but the opening balance of 2018 has been adjusted following the application of IFRS 15 on Revenue Recognition and IFRS 9 on Financial Instruments.
  • The Group has initially applied IFRS 16 at January 1, 2019, using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated.

Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows

(in thousands of USD)

2019

2018 *

Jan. 1 - Dec 31, 2019

Jan. 1 - Dec 31, 2018

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit (loss) for the period

112,230

(110,070)

Adjustments for:

405,823

289,311

Depreciation of tangible assets

337,646

270,582

Depreciation of intangible assets

56

111

Impairment on non-current assets held for sale

2,995

Provisions

(448)

(42)

Income tax (benefits)/expenses

602

239

Share of profit of equity-accounted investees, net of tax

(16,460)

(16,076)

Net finance expenses

99,231

74,389

(Gain)/loss on disposal of assets

(14,804)

(18,865)

Equity-settledshare-based payment transactions

37

Amortization of deferred capital gain

(1,000)

Gain on bargain purchase

(23,059)

Changes in working capital requirements

(165,419)

(114,533)

Change in cash guarantees

(34)

33

Change in inventory

(161,121)

(22,261)

Change in receivables from contracts with customers

(41,001)

(23,589)

Change in accrued income

(3,051)

(6,393)

Change in deferred charges

(2,078)

18,848

Change in other receivables

22,393

(77,876)

Change in trade payables

6,471

(8,181)

Change in accrued payroll

(2,282)

(11,000)

Change in accrued expenses

3,473

18,839

Change in deferred income

10,028

(2,265)

Change in other payables

(806)

(1,304)

Change in provisions for employee benefits

2,589

616

Income taxes paid during the period

(993)

(67)

Interest paid

(98,852)

(67,209)

Interest received

6,602

3,409

Dividends received from equity-accounted investees

12,600

Net cash from (used in) operating activities

271,991

841

Acquisition of vessels

(7,024)

(237,476)

Proceeds from the sale of vessels

86,235

26,762

Acquisition of other tangible assets

(1,015)

(588)

Acquisition of intangible assets

(14)

(1)

Proceeds from the sale of other (in)tangible assets

30

Loans from (to) related parties

(31,713)

134,097

Net cash received from business combinations

126,288

Purchase of shares in consolidated companies

(4,000)

Proceeds from sale of subsidiaries

140,960

Lease payments received from finance leases

1,251

Net cash from (used in) investing activities

43,750

190,042

(Purchase of) Proceeds from sale of treasury shares

(30,965)

(1,661)

Proceeds from new borrowings

1,099,701

983,882

Proceeds from sale and leaseback

124,425

Repayment of borrowings

(1,318,398)

(1,115,894)

Repayment of lease liabilities

(30,214)

Transaction costs related to issue of loans and borrowings

(9,721)

(3,849)

Dividends paid

(26,015)

(22,643)

Net cash from (used in) financing activities

(191,187)

(160,165)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

124,554

30,718

Net cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

173,133

143,648

Effect of changes in exchange rates

(733)

(1,233)

Net cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

296,954

173,133

of which restricted cash

79

  • The Group has initially applied IFRS 16 at January 1, 2019, using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated. Due to the increased significance of inventory as at December 31, 2019, the Group has re-presented the comparative information related to bunker inventory to align with the current year presentation.

Disclaimer

Euronav NV published this content on 31 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2020 05:52:00 UTC
