PRESS RELEASE
Friday 14 June 2019 - 6.00 p.m. CET
EURONAV SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES TAP ISSUE UNDER
ITS SENIOR UNSECURED BONDS
ANTWERP, Belgium, 14 June 2019 - Euronav Luxembourg S.A., a wholly owned subsidiary of Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN & Euronext: EURN), has successfully completed a tap issue of USD 50 million under its existing senior unsecured bonds with ISIN NO0010793888.
The bonds are guaranteed by Euronav NV, mature in May 2022 and carry a coupon of 7.50%. The tap issue was priced at 101% of par value. The outstanding amount after the tap issue will be USD 200 million. Arctic Securities AS, DNB Markets and Nordea acted as joint lead managers in connection with the placement of the tap issue.
Traditional sources of capital available to tanker shipping remain under regulatory and competitive pressure within the banking sector. The management of Euronav is continuously looking at funding diversification. Undertaking this tap issue allows Euronav the opportunity to increase the scale and marketability of its existing bond and provide further strength to its capital structure.
The tap issue was successfully placed with a range of international investors and as a result differentiates Euronav further from its peer group.
Hugo De Stoop, Euronav CEO said: "This is a further positive step for Euronav. This transaction proves we continue to benefit from a variety of funding options. Increasing our presence in the debt capital markets represents an important progression for the company."
Contact:
Brian Gallagher - Euronav Investor Relations
Tel: +44 20 78 70 04 36
Email: IR@euronav.com
Announcement of Half Year 2019 results: 8th August 2019
About Euronav
Euronav is an independent tanker company engaged in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The Company is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, and has offices throughout Europe and Asia. Euronav is listed on Euronext Brussels and on the NYSE under the symbol EURN. Euronav employs its fleet both on the spot and period market. VLCCs on the spot market are traded in the Tankers International pool of which Euronav is one of the major partners. Euronav's owned and operated fleet consists of 2 ULCCs, 43 VLCCs, 25 Suezmaxes and 2 FSO vessels (both owned in 50%-50% joint venture).
Forward-Looking Statements
Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "believe", "anticipate", "intends", "estimate", "forecast", "project", "plan", "potential", "may", "should", "expect", "pending" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.
The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.
In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the failure of counterparties to fully perform their contracts with us, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for tanker vessel capacity, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry-docking and insurance costs, the market for our vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, charter counterparty performance, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties.
Disclaimer
Euronav NV published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 16:33:03 UTC