Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Euronav NV    EURN   BE0003816338

EURONAV NV

(EURN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Euronav : to announce Q1 results on Thursday 7 May 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/23/2020 | 02:18am EDT
Euronav to announce Q1 results on Thursday 7 May 2020

23 Apr 2020 08:10 CEST

Company Name

EURONAV

ISN

BE0003816338

Market

Euronext

Symbol

EURN

ANTWERP, Belgium, 23 April 2020 - Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN & Euronext: EURN) ('Euronav' or the 'Company') will release its first quarter 2020 earnings prior to market opening on Thursday 7 May 2020 and will host a conference call at 8 a.m. EST / 2 p.m. CET to discuss the results for the quarter.

The call will be a webcast with an accompanying slideshow. You can find details of this conference call below and on the 'Investor Relations' page of the Euronav website at http://investors.euronav.com.

Webcast Information Event Type: Audio webcast with user-controlled slide presentation Event Date: 7 May 2020 Event Time: 8 a.m. EST / 2 p.m. CET Event Title: 'Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call' Event Site/URL: https://services.choruscall.com/links/euronav200507KFNf3BXW.html

Telephone participants may avoid any delays by pre-registering for the call using the following link to receive a special dial-in number and PIN conference call registration link: http://dpregister.com/10142262. Pre-registration fields of information to be gathered: name, company, email. Telephone participants located in the U.S. who are unable to pre-register may dial in to +1-877-328-5501 on the day of the call. Others may use the international dial-in number +1-412-317-5471.

A replay of the call will be available until 14 May 2020, beginning at 9 a.m. EST / 3 p.m. CET on 7 May 2020. Telephone participants located in the U.S. can dial +1-877-344-7529. Others can dial +1-412-317-0088. Please reference the conference number 10142262.

***

Contact: Brian Gallagher - Head of IR, Research and Communications & Executive Committee member Tel: +44 20 78 70 04 36 Email: IR@euronav.com

About Euronav Euronav is an independent tanker company engaged in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The Company is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, and has offices throughout Europe and Asia. Euronav is listed on Euronext Brussels and on the NYSE under the symbol EURN. Euronav employs its fleet both on the spot and period market. VLCCs on the spot market are traded in the Tankers International pool of which Euronav is one of the major partners. Euronav's owned and operated fleet consists of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 25 Suezmaxes (two of which are in a joint venture) and 2 FSO vessels (both owned in 50%-50% joint venture).

Forward-Looking Statements Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words 'believe', 'anticipate', 'intends', 'estimate', 'forecast', 'project', 'plan', 'potential', 'may', 'should', 'expect', 'pending' and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the failure of counterparties to fully perform their contracts with us, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for tanker vessel capacity, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry-docking and insurance costs, the market for our vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, charter counterparty performance, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties.

20200423-eurn-q1-2020-earnings-call-notice.pdf

Source

Euronav

Provider

Euronext

Disclaimer

Euronav NV published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2020 06:17:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EURONAV NV
02:18aEURONAV : to announce Q1 results on Thursday 7 May 2020
PU
02:03aEURONAV : to announce Q1 2020 results on Thursday 7 May 2020
PU
04/20EURONAV : Invitation to the Ordinary and the Special General Meeting of 20 May 2..
PU
04/17EURONAV : Annual Report - Financial Report 2019
PU
04/15EURONAV : sells Suezmax Cap Diamant
AQ
04/15EURONAV : Eurona sells Suezmax Cap Diamant
PU
04/09EURONAV : Investor Update April 2020
PU
04/03EURONAV NV : Threshold crossings
CO
04/02EURONAV : - Organization of Special General Meeting of 9 April 2020 in the conte..
AQ
04/02EURONAV : Disclosure regarding a transparency notification
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 964 M
EBIT 2019 202 M
Net income 2019 110 M
Debt 2019 1 327 M
Yield 2019 4,11%
P/E ratio 2019 22,8x
P/E ratio 2020 3,46x
EV / Sales2019 3,94x
EV / Sales2020 2,48x
Capitalization 2 471 M
Chart EURONAV NV
Duration : Period :
Euronav NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURONAV NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 13,95  $
Last Close Price 11,49  $
Spread / Highest target 60,0%
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hugo De Stoop Chief Executive Officer
Carl Erik Steen Chairman
Alexander Staring Chief Operating Officer
Lieve Logghe Chief Financial Officer
Ludovic Saverys Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EURONAV NV-3.19%2 476
ENBRIDGE INC.-22.72%58 201
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-9.20%42 138
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.-44.50%35 585
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-31.70%33 182
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-24.03%21 424
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group