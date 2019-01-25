Euronet Worldwide Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Details

Log in
EURONET WORLDWIDE, INC. (EEFT)
01/25/2019 | 09:16am EST

LEAWOOD, Kan., Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (“Euronet” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EEFT) announced today it will release fourth quarter and full year 2018 earnings results prior to the market opening on Friday, February 8, 2019. Euronet will hold a conference call the same day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

The conference call will be accessible via webcast by following the link posted on http://ir.euronetworldwide.com. Participants should go to the website at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the event to register. A slideshow will be included in the webcast. The conference call will also be available by telephone by dialing 877-303-6313 (USA) or +1-631-813-4734 (non-USA).

A webcast replay will be available beginning approximately one hour after the event at http://ir.euronetworldwide.com and will remain available for one year.

About Euronet Worldwide, Inc.

Euronet Worldwide is an industry leader in processing secure electronic financial transactions. The Company offers payment and transaction processing solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers and individual consumers. These services include comprehensive ATM, POS and card outsourcing services, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions, cash-based and online-initiated consumer-to-consumer and business-to-business money transfer services, and electronic distribution of prepaid mobile phone time and other prepaid products.

Euronet's global payment network is extensive – including 41,902 ATMs, approximately 279,000 EFT POS terminals and a growing portfolio of outsourced debit and credit card services which are under management in 53 countries; card software solutions; a prepaid processing network of approximately 687,000 POS terminals at approximately 334,000 retailer locations in 45 countries; and a global money transfer network of approximately 361,000 locations serving 149 countries. With corporate headquarters in Leawood, Kansas, USA, and 62 worldwide offices, Euronet serves clients in approximately 160 countries. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.euronetworldwide.com.

Contact:
Euronet Worldwide, Inc.
Stephanie Taylor
T: 913-327-4200
E: staylor@eeft.com

