: Euronext presents the second edition of its report on CAC 40 and SBF 120 shareholder profiles

01/16/2019 | 06:19am EST

About Euronext
Euronext is the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, covering Belgium, France, Ireland, The Netherlands, Portugal and the UK. With 1,300 listed issuers worth €3.4 trillion in market capitalisation as of end December 2018, Euronext is an unmatched blue chip franchise that has 24 issuers in the Morningstar® Eurozone 50 Index℠ and a strong diverse domestic and international client base. Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets and is the largest centre for debt and funds listings in the world. Its total product offering includes Equities, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants & Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. In addition to its main regulated market, Euronext also operates Euronext GrowthTM and Euronext AccessTM, simplifying access to listing for SMEs.
For the latest news, find us on Twitter (www.twitter.com/euronext) and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/euronext).

Disclaimer
This press release is for information purposes only and is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities. This press release is provided 'as is' without representation or warranty of any kind. While all reasonable care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the content, Euronext does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this publication may be regarded as creating any right or obligation. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext's subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Euronext.

This press release speaks only as of this date. Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is located at www.euronext.com/terms-use.

© 2019, Euronext N.V. - All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Euronext NV published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 11:18:09 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 610 M
EBIT 2018 330 M
Net income 2018 231 M
Finance 2018 90,0 M
Yield 2018 3,00%
P/E ratio 2018 16,16
P/E ratio 2019 14,72
EV / Sales 2018 5,88x
EV / Sales 2019 5,54x
Capitalization 3 679 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 59,8 €
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stéphane Boujnah Chairman-Managing Board & Group CEO
Giorgio Modica Chief Financial Officer
Alain Courbebaisse Chief Information & Technology Officer
Manuel Ferreira da Silva Member-Supervisory Board
Ramón Fernández Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EURONEXT5.67%4 194
CME GROUP-3.27%63 923
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC-2.42%41 409
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED3.67%37 180
DEUTSCHE BOERSE4.19%23 384
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 190
