Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Euronext    ENX   NL0006294274

EURONEXT

(ENX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Euronext : Fastmatch expands in Asia with the establishment of a matching engine and new office in Singapore

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 07:25am EDT

Euronext's FastMatch is the first Electronic Communication Network to build a matching engine following the Financial Services Industry Transformation Map launched by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS)

New York, 26 March 2019 - FastMatch, Euronext's Electronic Communication Network (ECN) for Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, announced it is setting up a new matching engine in Singapore, which is expected to be fully operational in the fourth quarter of 2019. In addition, FastMatch has opened a new commercial office in Singapore to better serve customers in Asia.

This expansion in the Asian market reflects FastMatch's ambition to be closer to its clients worldwide and creates a strong development base to become a major FX marketplace in the region. The new matching engine, which comes in addition to the matching engines located in New York, London and Tokyo, will allow customers in various Asia-Pacific markets including Singapore, Australia and Hong Kong to benefit from an improved trading experience and connectivity.

MAS aims to develop Singapore to be the global FX price discovery and liquidity centre in the region, as outlined in its Financial Services Industry Transformation Map. It encourages key FX players to enhance e-trading infrastructure by setting up their matching and pricing engines in Singapore, enabling regional market participants to benefit from better liquidity and greater efficiency in executing FX transactions.

Kevin Wolf, CEO of FastMatch: 'Euronext FastMatch's decision to establish a matching engine and open an office in Singapore is an important step that will make the company more relevant to new and existing clients around the globe, and increase the availability of its best-in-class technology platform which is already recognized for its speed, reliability, and numerous unique features. Euronext FastMatch's expansion in Singapore, which is currently the largest FX centre in Asia and the third largest globally, reflects its ambition to create a strong development base in Asia. We are looking forward to working with MAS and appreciate their active support to further grow the local financial ecosystem and our footprint.'

Alan Yeo, Executive Director of MAS: 'We are excited that global FX players and platforms are building on Singapore's strength as the largest FX centre in Asia Pacific, and choosing Singapore as the venue to establish their e-trading infrastructure in expanding their Asian FX business. Having more players like Euronext's FastMatch setting up in Singapore will support the formation of a regional e-trading ecosystem that will offer better connectivity and more effective execution of trades. This will enable our FX market to better serve Asia's growing FX needs.'

Disclaimer

Euronext NV published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 11:24:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EURONEXT
07:25aEURONEXT : Fastmatch expands in Asia with the establishment of a matching engine..
PU
03/21Europe's bourses say report refutes data profiteering claims
RE
03/20Aquis Exchange says Brexit clash could damage stock market
RE
03/19EU, UK market watchdogs clash over no-deal Brexit share trading
RE
03/18CME says euro trading has moved to Amsterdam ahead of Brexit
RE
03/14EURONEXT : announces detailed dividend payment schedule for 2019
AQ
03/13EURONEXT : and Nova SBE Associate for a Pan-European academic campus on Capital ..
PU
03/12GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Volkswagen, Boeing, Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank
03/12EURONEXT : Crossing thresholds
CO
03/11Mexico's Aeromexico suspends Boeing 737 MAX planes
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 630 M
EBIT 2019 340 M
Net income 2019 239 M
Finance 2019 23,3 M
Yield 2019 3,07%
P/E ratio 2019 16,03
P/E ratio 2020 14,83
EV / Sales 2019 6,09x
EV / Sales 2020 5,51x
Capitalization 3 861 M
Chart EURONEXT
Duration : Period :
Euronext Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURONEXT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 59,6 €
Spread / Average Target 8,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stéphane Boujnah Chairman-Managing Board & Group CEO
Giorgio Modica Chief Financial Officer
Alain Courbebaisse Chief Information & Technology Officer
Manuel Ferreira da Silva Member-Supervisory Board
Ramón Fernández Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EURONEXT9.64%4 366
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED16.10%43 477
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC-2.06%41 364
DEUTSCHE BOERSE5.96%24 025
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE11.72%21 136
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%20 756
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.