EURONEXT ANNOUNCES VOLUMES FOR JANUARY 2019

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London and Paris - 6 February 2019 - Euronext, the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, today announced trading volumes for January 2019.

Cash trading

In January 2019, the average daily transaction value on the Euronext cash order book stood at €6,708.1 million, down -16.0% compared to January 2018 and down -15.1% from the previous month.

The average daily transaction value on the ETF order book was €205 million, down -28.3% compared to January 2018 and down -19.4% from the previous month. At the end of January 2019, 1,168 ETFs were listed on Euronext compared to 1,150 at the end of Deccember 2018.

Derivatives trading

In January 2019, the overall average daily volume on derivatives reached 523,542 contracts, down -6.7% compared to January 2018 and down -19.6% compared to the previous month. In detail:

the average daily volume on equity index derivatives reached 214,202 contracts, up +7.3% compared to January 2018 and down -25.0% from the previous month,

the average daily volume on individual equity derivatives reached 268,304 contracts, down -14.4% compared to January 2018 and down -18.2% from the previous month,

the average daily volume on commodity derivatives reached 41,036 contracts, down -14.5% compared to January 2018 and up +8.2% from the previous month.

At the end of January 2019, the open interest was flat at 16,720,087 contracts (-0.6% compared to the end of January 2018).

FX spot trading

In January 2019, the average daily volume on the spot foreign exchange market of FastMatch, operating as a Euronext company since August 2017, stood at $20,050 million, down -3.5% compared to January 2018 and up +4.9% from the previous month.

Listings

As part of its SME Tech initiative, Euronext has welcome Italy Innovazioni, a Rome-based start-up focused on smart devices that capitalised €11 million through its listing on Euronext Access. In addition, €3.2 billion were raised in follow-on equity, including €430m from Takeaway to finance its acquisition of DeliveryHero Germany.

In January 2019, €96 billion were raised on Euronext in bonds. These included two green bonds from Engie and RFF worth a combined €1.5 billion, taking the total green bonds issuance on Euronext to €55 billion.

European Cash Market Monthly Activity Jan-19 Dec-18 Jan-18 YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Nb trading days 22 19 22 22 22 NUMBER OF TRANSACTIONS (Buy and sells) (reported trades included) Jan-19 Dec-18 Change %

MOM Jan-18 Change % YOY YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Change %

YTD Total Cash Market 1 37,227,704 35,469,580 5.0% 42,323,460 -12.0% 37,227,704 42,323,460 -12.0% ADV Cash Market 1 1,692,168 1,866,820 -9.4% 1,923,794 -12.0% 1,692,168 1,923,794 -12.0% TRANSACTION VALUE ( € million - Single counted) Eur million Jan-19 Dec-18 Change %

MOM Jan-18 Change % YOY YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Change %

YTD Total Cash Market 1 147,578.6 150,140.5 -1.7% 175,616.4 -16.0% 147,578.6 175,616.4 -16.0% ADV Cash Market 1 6,708.1 7,902.1 -15.1% 7,982.6 -16.0% 6,708.1 7,982.6 -16.0% LISTINGS Number of Issuers on Equities Jan-19 Dec-18 Change %

MOM Jan-18 Change % YOY December 2018 Change % EURONEXT 2 1,257 1,259 -0.2% 1,303 -3.5% 1259 -0.2% SMEs 725 726 -0.1% 727 -0.3% 726 -0.1% Number of Listed Securities Bonds 40,302 40,442 -0.3% 37,561 7.3% 40,442 -0.3% ETFs 1,168 1,150 1.6% 1,056 10.6% 1,150 1.6% Funds 5,215 5,194 0.4% 5,642 -7.6% 5,194 0.4% EURONEXT CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market (mln of €) Jan-19 Dec-18 Change %

MOM Jan-18 Change % YOY YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Change %

YTD Nb New Listings 0 4 0 0 0 Money Raised New Listings

incl over allotment 0 9 - 0 - 0 0 - of which Money Raised New Listings 0 9 - 0 - 0 0 - Follow-ons on Equities 3,179 11,474 -72.3% 1,732 83.6% 3,179 1,732 83.6% Bonds 96,041 88,956 8.0% 79,235 21.2% 96,041 79,235 21.2% Total Money Raised 4 99,219 100,438 -1.2% 80,966 22.5% 99,219 80,966 22.5% of which SMEs CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market (mln of €) Jan-19 Dec-18 Change %

MOM Jan-18 Change % YOY YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Change %

YTD Nb New Listings 0 4 0 0 0 Money Raised New Listings

incl over allotment 0 9 - 0 - 0 0 - of which Money Raised New Listings 0 9 - 0 - 0 0 - Follow-ons on Equities 112 377 -70.2% 133 -15.7% 112 133 -15.7% Bonds 30 17 78.5% 0 - 30 0 - Total Money Raised 4 142 403 -64.6% 133 6.7% 142 133 6.7% 1 Shares, warrants, ETFs, bonds. 2 Euronext, Euronext Growth and Euronext Access 4 included New Listings incl over allotment, Follow-ons on Equities, Corporate Bonds on Euronext Listed Issuers

European Derivatives Market Monthly Activity Jan-19 Dec-18 Jan-18 YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Nb trading days 22 19 22 22 22 Volume (in lots) Jan-19 Dec-18 Change % MOM Jan-18 Change % YOY Jan 2019 till Jan 2019 Jan 2018 till Jan 2018 Change %

YTD Equity 10,615,140 11,655,564 -8.9% 11,290,733 -6.0% 10,615,140 11,290,733 -6.0% of which AtomX 210,237 130,415 61.2% 106,802 96.8% 210,237 106,802 96.8% Index 4,712,444 5,423,723 -13.1% 4,393,699 7.3% 4,712,444 4,393,699 7.3% of which AtomX 50,765 53,394 -4.9% 14,802 243.0% 50,765 14,802 243.0% Futures 3,261,839 3,680,097 -11.4% 3,008,112 8.4% 3,261,839 3,008,112 8.4% of which AtomX 23,315 44,343 -47.4% 14,802 57.5% 23,315 14,802 57.5% Options 1,450,605 1,743,626 -16.8% 1,385,587 4.7% 1,450,605 1,385,587 4.7% of which AtomX 27,450 9,051 203.3% 0 27,450 0 Individual Equity 5,902,696 6,231,841 -5.3% 6,897,034 -14.4% 5,902,696 6,897,034 -14.4% of which AtomX 159,472 77,021 107.1% 92,000 73.3% 159,472 92,000 73.3% Futures 13,435 463,141 -97.1% 7,353 82.7% 13,435 7,353 82.7% of which AtomX 0 7,500 2,000 0 2,000 Options 5,889,261 5,768,700 2.1% 6,889,681 -14.5% 5,889,261 6,889,681 -14.5% of which AtomX 159,472 69,521 129.4% 90,000 77.2% 159,472 90,000 77.2% Commodity 902,786 720,411 25.3% 1,056,350 -14.5% 902,786 1,056,350 -14.5% Futures 848,801 681,161 24.6% 988,105 -14.1% 848,801 988,105 -14.1% Options 53,985 39,250 37.5% 68,245 -20.9% 53,985 68,245 -20.9% Other 0 0 0 0 0 Futures 0 0 0 0 0 Options 0 0 0 0 0 Total Futures 4,124,075 4,824,399 -14.5% 4,003,570 3.0% 4,124,075 4,003,570 3.0% Total Options 7,393,851 7,551,576 -2.1% 8,343,513 -11.4% 7,393,851 8,343,513 -11.4% Total Euronext 11,517,926 12,375,975 -6.9% 12,347,083 -6.7% 11,517,926 12,347,083 -6.7%

ADV (in lots) Jan-19 Dec-18 Change % MOM Jan-18 Change % YOY Jan 2019 till Jan 2019 Jan 2018 till Jan 2018 Change %

YTD Equity 482,506 613,451 -21.3% 513,215 -6.0% 482,506 513,215 -6.0% of which AtomX 9,556 6,864 9,556 Index 214,202 285,459 -25.0% 199,714 7.3% 214,202 199,714 7.3% of which AtomX 2,308 2,810 2,308 Futures 148,265 193,689 -23.5% 136,732 8.4% 148,265 136,732 8.4% of which AtomX 1,060 2,334 1,060 Options 65,937 91,770 -28.2% 62,981 4.7% 65,937 62,981 4.7% of which AtomX 1,248 476 1,248 Individual Equity 268,304 327,992 -18.2% 313,502 -14.4% 268,304 313,502 -14.4% of which AtomX 7,249 4,054 7,249 Futures 611 24,376 -97.5% 334 82.7% 611 334 82.7% of which AtomX 0 395 0 Options 267,694 303,616 -11.8% 313,167 -14.5% 267,694 313,167 -14.5% of which AtomX 7,249 3,659 7,249 Commodity 41,036 37,916 8.2% 48,016 -14.5% 41,036 48,016 -14.5% Futures 38,582 35,851 7.6% 44,914 -14.1% 38,582 44,914 -14.1% Options 2,454 2,066 18.8% 3,102 -20.9% 2,454 3,102 -20.9% Other 0 0 0 0 0 Futures 0 0 0 0 0 Options 0 0 0 0 0 Total Futures 187,458 253,916 -26.2% 181,980 3.0% 187,458 181,980 3.0% Total Options 336,084 397,451 -15.4% 379,251 -11.4% 336,084 379,251 -11.4% Total Euronext 523,542 651,367 -19.6% 561,231 -6.7% 523,542 561,231 -6.7% Open Interest Jan-19 Dec-18 Change % MOM Jan-18 Change % YOY Equity 16,037,084 13,990,369 14.6% 16,169,673 -0.8% Index 1,418,502 1,318,875 7.6% 1,397,386 1.5% Futures 607,169 576,631 5.3% 595,820 1.9% Options 811,333 742,244 9.3% 801,566 1.2% Individual Equity 14,618,582 12,671,494 15.4% 14,772,287 -1.0% Futures 289,442 276,211 4.8% 13,687 >500% Options 14,329,140 12,395,283 15.6% 14,758,600 -2.9% Commodity 683,003 654,920 4.3% 644,574 6.0% Futures 457,904 446,232 2.6% 434,501 5.4% Options 225,099 208,688 7.9% 210,073 7.2% Other 0 0 0 Futures 0 0 0 Options 0 0 0 Total Futures 1,354,515 1,299,074 4.3% 1,044,008 29.7% Total Options 15,365,572 13,346,215 15.1% 15,770,239 -2.6% Total Euronext 16,720,087 14,645,289 14.2% 16,814,247 -0.6%

FastMatch Jan-19 Dec-18 Jan-18 YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Nb trading days 22 20 22 22 22 Fastmatch Volume (in USD millions, single counted) Jan-19 Dec-18 Change %

MOM Jan-18 Change % YOY YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Change %

YTD Total FastMatch Market 441,099 382,232 15.4% 457,033 -3.5% 441,099 457,033 -3.5% ADV FastMatch Market 20,050 19,112 4.9% 20,774 -3.5% 20,050 20,774 -3.5%

