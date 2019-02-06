Euronext : announces volumes for January 2019

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London and Paris - 6 February 2019 - Euronext, the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, today announced trading volumes for January 2019.
Cash trading
In January 2019, the average daily transaction value on the Euronext cash order book stood at €6,708.1 million, down -16.0% compared to January 2018 and down -15.1% from the previous month.
The average daily transaction value on the ETF order book was €205 million, down -28.3% compared to January 2018 and down -19.4% from the previous month. At the end of January 2019, 1,168 ETFs were listed on Euronext compared to 1,150 at the end of Deccember 2018.
Derivatives trading
In January 2019, the overall average daily volume on derivatives reached 523,542 contracts, down -6.7% compared to January 2018 and down -19.6% compared to the previous month. In detail:
the average daily volume on equity index derivatives reached 214,202 contracts, up +7.3% compared to January 2018 and down -25.0% from the previous month,
the average daily volume on individual equity derivatives reached 268,304 contracts, down -14.4% compared to January 2018 and down -18.2% from the previous month,
the average daily volume on commodity derivatives reached 41,036 contracts, down -14.5% compared to January 2018 and up +8.2% from the previous month.
At the end of January 2019, the open interest was flat at 16,720,087 contracts (-0.6% compared to the end of January 2018).
FX spot trading
In January 2019, the average daily volume on the spot foreign exchange market of FastMatch, operating as a Euronext company since August 2017, stood at $20,050 million, down -3.5% compared to January 2018 and up +4.9% from the previous month.
Listings
As part of its SME Tech initiative, Euronext has welcome Italy Innovazioni, a Rome-based start-up focused on smart devices that capitalised €11 million through its listing on Euronext Access. In addition, €3.2 billion were raised in follow-on equity, including €430m from Takeaway to finance its acquisition of DeliveryHero Germany.
In January 2019, €96 billion were raised on Euronext in bonds. These included two green bonds from Engie and RFF worth a combined €1.5 billion, taking the total green bonds issuance on Euronext to €55 billion.
About Euronext Euronext is the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, covering Belgium, France, Ireland, The Netherlands, Portugal and the UK. With 1,300 listed issuers worth €3.5 trillion in market capitalisation as of end January 2019, Euronext is an unmatched blue chip franchise that has 25 issuers in the Morningstar® Eurozone 50 IndexSM and a strong diverse domestic and international client base. Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets and is the largest centre for debt and funds listings in the world. Its total product offering includes Equities, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants & Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. In addition to its main regulated market, Euronext also operates Euronext GrowthTM and Euronext AccessTM, simplifying access to listing for SMEs.
The Euronext Group processes your personal data in order to provide you with information about Euronext (the "Purpose"). With regard to the processing of these personal data, Euronext will comply with its obligations under the Regulation (EU) 2016/679 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 27 April 2016 (General Data Protection Regulation, "GDPR"), and any applicable national laws, rules and regulations implementing the GDPR as provided in its privacy statement available at: https://www.euronext.com/en/privacy-policy. In accordance with the applicable legislation you have rights as regard to the processing of your personal data:
This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein. Source: Euronext via Globenewswire