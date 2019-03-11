Euronext extends period for Oslo Bors offer, terms unchanged

Euronext extended its offer, which had been due to expire on March 11, until April 1 at 6 pm, Central European time. It added that the terms of its offer of 158 Norwegian crowns per Oslo Bors share were unchanged.

New York-based stock market operator Nasdaq had matched Euronext's price last week. The offers value Oslo Bors at around 6.8 billion Norwegian crowns ($782.9 million).

Oslo Bors, one of the last independent stock market operator, is in the middle of a takeover battle since late December, when Euronext made the first move.

