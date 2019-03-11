Log in
Euronext extends period for Oslo Bors offer, terms unchanged

03/11/2019 | 01:07pm EDT
The logo of stock market operator Euronext is seen on a building in the financial district of la Defense in Courbevoie

PARIS (Reuters) - Pan-European stock market operator Euronext on Monday extended its offer for Oslo Bors, while keeping the terms unchanged, as its battle with Nasdaq for the control of Norway's stock market operator escalates.

Euronext extended its offer, which had been due to expire on March 11, until April 1 at 6 pm, Central European time. It added that the terms of its offer of 158 Norwegian crowns per Oslo Bors share were unchanged.

New York-based stock market operator Nasdaq had matched Euronext's price last week. The offers value Oslo Bors at around 6.8 billion Norwegian crowns ($782.9 million).

Oslo Bors, one of the last independent stock market operator, is in the middle of a takeover battle since late December, when Euronext made the first move.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Inti Landauro)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURONEXT 0.18% 54.5 Real-time Quote.8.15%
NASDAQ 0.74% 84.07 Delayed Quote.2.29%
OSLO BORS VPS HOLDING ASA End-of-day quote.
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 633 M
EBIT 2019 343 M
Net income 2019 241 M
Finance 2019 24,3 M
Yield 2019 3,14%
P/E ratio 2019 15,71
P/E ratio 2020 14,56
EV / Sales 2019 5,98x
EV / Sales 2020 5,40x
Capitalization 3 808 M
Chart EURONEXT
Duration : Period :
Euronext Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURONEXT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 60,4 €
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stéphane Boujnah Chairman-Managing Board & Group CEO
Giorgio Modica Chief Financial Officer
Alain Courbebaisse Chief Information & Technology Officer
Manuel Ferreira da Silva Member-Supervisory Board
Ramón Fernández Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EURONEXT8.15%4 278
CME GROUP INC.-8.81%61 376
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED16.62%42 483
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC-3.76%41 216
DEUTSCHE BOERSE8.34%24 270
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 521
