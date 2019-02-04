Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Euronext    ENX   NL0006294274

EURONEXT (ENX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Euronext may sweeten offer for Oslo Bors as Nasdaq makes rival bid

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 02:56am EST
FILE PHOTO: Company stock price information is displayed on screens as they hang above the Paris stock exchange, operated by Euronext NV, in La Defense business district in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - Pan-European stock market operator Euronext said on Monday it may sweeten its offer for Oslo Bors VPS as Nasdaq made a rival bid.

"Euronext will assess available options to adjust its offer and will communicate when appropriate," the Paris-listed market operator said in a statement on Monday.

Euronext's announcement comes as U.S.-based stock market operator Nasdaq was due to file a slightly higher bid for Oslo Bors than the one originally filed by Euronext in late December.

Olso Bors officials were not immediately available for comment.

Euronext had offered to pay 145 Norwegian crowns ($17.17) per share for Oslo Bors, which valued the company at 6.24 billion crowns or $739 million (564.8 million pounds). Last week, Nasdaq said it would offer 152 crowns per share.

A bidding war for one of the last independent stock market in Northern Europe is a sign the consolidation in the stock market groups in the region is speeding up. Euronext, which runs exchanges in Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam, Lisbon and Dublin, is looking to expand its portfolio but remaining opportunities are scarce as market operators either already belong to large groups or because their shareholders want to remain independent.

Large-scale mergers have also met opposition from competition regulators, who have previously blocked a planned tie-up between Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange.

Even though a slim majority of the Norwegian bourse's shareholders have already committed to sell to Euronext at the price offered, the Paris-based company may decide to sweeten its offer to fend off Nasdaq, a source close to the matter said last week.

Euronext also said its shareholders have approved a takeover of Oslo Bors.

Euronext was invited to bid for the company by a group of Olso Bors's shareholders without the support of the company's board. When the acquisition attempt was made public, Oslo Bors's board said it would look to the market for a rival bid to make sure shareholders would get the best deal.

For Euronext, a deal would match its strategy of bolt-on acquisitions. An expansion into Norway would help diversify its revenues from share and derivative trading, given Oslo Bors's leading position in seafood derivatives as well as oil services and shipping.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, additional reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Inti Landauro and Louise Heavens)

By Inti Landauro and Sudip Kar-Gupta
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURONEXT 0.09% 53.05 Real-time Quote.5.37%
NASDAQ -0.75% 87.38 Delayed Quote.7.12%
OSLO BORS VPS HOLDING ASA End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EURONEXT
02:56aEuronext may sweeten offer for Oslo Bors as Nasdaq makes rival bid
RE
01:31aEURONEXT : Reaffirms its commitment to complete the acquisition of oslo børs vps
GL
01/31NASDAQ : to Make an Offer to Acquire Oslo Brs VPS with Unanimous Support from Os..
AQ
01/30Nasdaq bids for Oslo Bors as revenues rise
RE
01/30LSE digs deeper into market infrastructure with Euroclear buy
RE
01/23EURONEXT : New graduates from Euronext Dublin's strategic financing programme #I..
AQ
01/21LSE eyes bid for Oslo Bors - Evening Standard
RE
01/16Euronext presents the second edition of its report on CAC 40 and SBF 120 shar..
PU
01/14EUROPE : European shares in reverse after shock China data; luxury stocks fall
RE
01/14GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : PG&E, Newmont, Nissan, Amazon
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 611 M
EBIT 2018 332 M
Net income 2018 230 M
Debt 2018 86,4 M
Yield 2018 3,00%
P/E ratio 2018 16,24
P/E ratio 2019 14,74
EV / Sales 2018 6,21x
EV / Sales 2019 5,74x
Capitalization 3 710 M
Chart EURONEXT
Duration : Period :
Euronext Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURONEXT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 60,3 €
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stéphane Boujnah Chairman-Managing Board & Group CEO
Giorgio Modica Chief Financial Officer
Alain Courbebaisse Chief Information & Technology Officer
Manuel Ferreira da Silva Member-Supervisory Board
Ramón Fernández Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EURONEXT5.37%4 249
CME GROUP-2.49%65 630
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC2.91%44 154
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED6.56%38 826
DEUTSCHE BOERSE10.10%25 146
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE12.75%20 856
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.