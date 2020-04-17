Log in
Euronext N : Euroclear puts listing option on ice due to market volatility

04/17/2020

European stock and bond settlement house Euroclear said it was halting all work on whether it should float or find other ways to enable its shareholders sell stakes.

Euroclear has been looking at ways to make it easier for many shareholders which own small stakes in the company to sell out, either by a stock market listing for the company or a placement scheme.

"Given the current uncertain environment, the board has decided to stop all work on a tentative liquidity initiative, and wait until economic activity and market stability has been restored in a sustained way to consider the matter again," Euroclear said in a statement on Friday.

(Reporting by Huw Jones. Editing by Jane Merriman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURONEXT N.V. 0.21% 72.15 Real-time Quote.-0.89%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 3.11% 7488 Delayed Quote.-6.30%
