Euronext N : Statement Regarding Recent Press Speculation

0
11/18/2019 | 02:15am EST

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo and Paris  18 November 2019 –  Euronext notes recent press speculation regarding a potential offer from Euronext for Bolsas y Mercados Españoles (“BME”). Euronext confirms that it is now in talks with the Board of Directors of BME, which may or may not lead to an offer being made.

A further announcement will be made as and when appropriate.

CONTACTS -

Media :
Pauline Bucaille:                                       +33 1 70 48 24 41; pbucaille@euronext.com 

Analysts & investors
Aurélie Cohen:                                        +33 1 70 48 24 17; ir@euronext.com

About Euronext
Euronext is the leading pan-European exchange, covering Belgium, France, Ireland, The Netherlands, Norway, Portugal and the UK. With close to 1,500 listed issuers worth €4.3 trillion in market capitalisation as of end September 2019, Euronext has an unmatched blue chip franchise that includes 26 issuers in the Morningstar® Eurozone 50 Index℠ and a strong diverse domestic and international client base. Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets and is the largest centre for debt and funds listings in the world. Its total product offering includes Equities, FX, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants & Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. In addition to its main regulated market, Euronext also operates Euronext GrowthTM and Euronext AccessTM, simplifying access to listing for SMEs.  The Norwegian stock exchange and its clearing & settlement subsidiary, together operating as Oslo Børs VPS, joined Euronext on 17 June 2019.  
For the latest news, find us on Twitter (twitter.com/euronext) and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/euronext).

Disclaimer
This press release is for information purposes only: it is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities and is provided “as is”, without representation or warranty of any kind. While all reasonable care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the content, Euronext does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this publication may be regarded as creating any right or obligation. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext’s subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Euronext. This press release speaks only as of this date. Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is available at www.euronext.com/terms-use.
© 2019, Euronext N.V. - All rights reserved. 

The Euronext Group processes your personal data in order to provide you with information about Euronext (the "Purpose"). With regard to the processing of this personal data, Euronext will comply with its obligations under Regulation (EU) 2016/679 of the European Parliament and Council of 27 April 2016 (General Data Protection Regulation, “GDPR”), and any applicable national laws, rules and regulations implementing the GDPR, as provided in its privacy statement available at: https://www.euronext.com/en/privacy-policy.
In accordance with the applicable legislation you have rights with regard to the processing of your personal data:
•              for more information on your rights, please refer to: https://www.euronext.com/data_subjects_rights_request_information,
•              to make a request regarding processing of your data or to unsubscribe to this press release service, please use our data subject request form at https://connect2.euronext.com/form/data-subjects-rights-request or email our Data Protection Officer at dpo@euronext.com.

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 680 M
EBIT 2019 367 M
Net income 2019 244 M
Debt 2019 776 M
Yield 2019 2,42%
P/E ratio 2019 21,1x
P/E ratio 2020 18,0x
EV / Sales2019 8,49x
EV / Sales2020 7,50x
Capitalization 5 002 M
Chart EURONEXT N.V.
Duration : Period :
Euronext N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURONEXT N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 77,38  €
Last Close Price 71,85  €
Spread / Highest target 19,7%
Spread / Average Target 7,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stéphane Boujnah Chairman-Managing Board & Group CEO
Dick M. Sluimers Chairman-Supervisory Board
Giorgio Modica Chief Financial Officer
Alain Courbebaisse Chief Information & Technology Officer
Manuel Ferreira da Silva Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EURONEXT N.V.42.84%5 526
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.23.40%51 765
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED5.34%38 709
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC68.39%30 805
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG30.63%27 762
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%24 279
