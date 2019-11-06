Euronext N : announces trading volumes for October 2019

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo and Paris - 6 November 2019 - Euronext, the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, today announced trading volumes for October 2019. Following the completion of the acquisition of Oslo Børs VPS, the figures below include all Oslo activity since July 2019 and 2018 figures have been restated to include Oslo Børs activity (of which Fishpool in future commodities and OTC derivatives designated as Taylor Made).

Cash trading

In October 2019, the average daily transaction value on the Euronext cash order book stood at €8,573 million, down -13.4% compared to October 2018 and down -1.8% from the previous month.

The average daily transaction value on the ETF order book was €219 million, down -31% compared to October 2018 and up +4% from the previous month. At the end of October 2019, 1,239 ETFs were listed on Euronext compared to 1,150 at the end of December 2018.

Derivatives trading

In October 2019, the overall average daily volume on derivatives reached 604,299 contracts, down -5.4% compared to October 2018 and down -1.2% compared to the previous month. In detail:

the average daily volume on equity index derivatives reached 248,738 contracts, down -12.3% compared to October 2018 and up +3.9% from the previous month,

the average daily volume on individual equity derivatives reached 286,786 contracts, down -6.9% compared to October 2018 and down -10.1% from the previous month,

the average daily volume on commodity derivatives reached 59,169 contracts, up +36.6% compared to October 2018 and up +33.6% from the previous month.

the average daily volume on Taylor-Made derivatives reached 9,606 contracts, up +139.1% compared to October 2018 and up +8.9% from the previous month.

Year-to-date, the overall average daily volume on Euronext derivatives stood at 599,423 contracts (-3.1% compared to 2018 YTD) and the open interest was at 20,240,557 contracts (-3.9% compared to the end of October 2018).

FX spot trading

In October 2019, the average daily volume on the spot foreign exchange market of Euronext FX stood at $18,661 million, down -2.7% compared to October 2018 and down -2.4% from the previous month.

Listings

In October 2019, Euronext had six new listings, raising €1.2 billion in total. Among other deals, Verallia, the global producer of glass packaging, joined in Paris, while strong interest for sustainability was confirmed with IPOs of cleantechs Boostheat and Hoffmann Green Cement. Education Tech SME Kahoot! also joined in Oslo, among other local IPOs. In addition, €2.9 billion was raised in follow-on equity.

A total of €106.5 billion was raised on Euronext in bonds of which €3,150 million of green bonds from Action Logement Services SAS (€1 billion), Crédit Agricole SA (€1 billion), Engie (€900 million) and Réseau ferré de France (€250 million).