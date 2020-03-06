Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Euronext N.V.    ENX   NL0006294274

EURONEXT N.V.

(ENX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Euronext N : announces volumes for February 2020  

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/06/2020 | 12:36pm EST
CONTACT - Media:

 		CONTACT - Investor Relations:
Amsterdam+31.20.721.4133Brussels+32.2.620.15.50+33.1.70.48.24.27 
Dublin
Oslo 		+353 1 617 4221 
+47 22 34 17 40

 		Lisbon
Paris		+351.210.600.614
+33.1.70.48.24.45

 		  

EURONEXT ANNOUNCES VOLUMES FOR FEBRUARY 2020

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo and Paris – 6 March 2020 Euronext, the leading pan-European exchange, today announced trading volumes for February 2020.

Monthly and historical volumes table are available at this address:
https://euronext.com/investor-relations#monthly-volumes
As a reminder, historical volume data is also available at this address: https://live.euronext.com/resources/statistics
  

CONTACTS -
Media
Pauline Bucaille                                     +33 1 70 48 24 41; pbucaille@euronext.com 

Analysts & investors
Aurélie Cohen/ Clément Kubiak            +33 1 70 48 24 27; ir@euronext.com

About Euronext
Euronext is the leading pan-European exchange, covering Belgium, France, Ireland, The Netherlands, Norway, Portugal and the UK. With close to 1,500 listed issuers worth €4.5 trillion in market capitalisation as of end December 2019, Euronext has an unmatched blue chip franchise that includes 26 issuers in the Morningstar® Eurozone 50 Index℠ and a strong diverse domestic and international client base. Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets and is the largest centre for debt and funds listings in the world. Its total product offering includes Equities, FX, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants & Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. In addition to its main regulated market, Euronext also operates Euronext GrowthTM and Euronext AccessTM, simplifying access to listing for SMEs.  The Norwegian stock exchange and its clearing & settlement subsidiary, together operating as Oslo Børs VPS, joined Euronext on 17 June 2019.  
For the latest news, find us on Twitter (twitter.com/euronext) and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/euronext).

Disclaimer
This press release is for information purposes only: it is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities and is provided “as is”, without representation or warranty of any kind. While all reasonable care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the content, Euronext does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this publication may be regarded as creating any right or obligation. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext’s subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Euronext. This press release speaks only as of this date. Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is available at www.euronext.com/terms-use.
© 2020, Euronext N.V. - All rights reserved. 

The Euronext Group processes your personal data in order to provide you with information about Euronext (the "Purpose"). With regard to the processing of this personal data, Euronext will comply with its obligations under Regulation (EU) 2016/679 of the European Parliament and Council of 27 April 2016 (General Data Protection Regulation, “GDPR”), and any applicable national laws, rules and regulations implementing the GDPR, as provided in its privacy statement available at: https://www.euronext.com/en/privacy-policy.
In accordance with the applicable legislation you have rights with regard to the processing of your personal data:
•              for more information on your rights, please refer to: https://www.euronext.com/data_subjects_rights_request_information,
•              to make a request regarding processing of your data or to unsubscribe to this press release service, please use our data subject request form at https://connect2.euronext.com/form/data-subjects-rights-request or email our Data Protection Officer at dpo@euronext.com.

Attachments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EURONEXT N.V.
12:36pEURONEXT N : announces volumes for February 2020  
GL
03/05GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : More and more businesses are hit by the coronavirus
03/04EURONEXT N : announces share repurchase programme as part of Its Long-Term Incen..
GL
03/02EURONEXT N : FacePhi opens new market in Asia after agreement with NSSMART to im..
PU
02/28Italy's ruling 5-Star pushes against any LSE break-up of Milan Bourse
RE
02/28London Stock Exchange on track to close Refinitiv deal as clearing jumps
RE
02/26Eurex senses Brexit momentum in euro clearing battle with London
RE
02/20Brexit makes integrating EU capital markets more urgent, Commision says
RE
02/18Euroclear to hold talks with regulators over future share structure
RE
02/12Euronext says still analysing whether to bid for Madrid bourse
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 805 M
EBIT 2020 399 M
Net income 2020 274 M
Debt 2020 541 M
Yield 2020 2,53%
P/E ratio 2020 20,1x
P/E ratio 2021 18,0x
EV / Sales2020 7,58x
EV / Sales2021 7,18x
Capitalization 5 566 M
Chart EURONEXT N.V.
Duration : Period :
Euronext N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURONEXT N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 83,95  €
Last Close Price 79,95  €
Spread / Highest target 20,1%
Spread / Average Target 5,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stéphane Boujnah Chairman-Managing Board & Group CEO
Dick M. Sluimers Chairman-Supervisory Board
Giorgio Modica Chief Financial Officer
Alain Courbebaisse Chief Information & Technology Officer
Manuel Ferreira da Silva Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EURONEXT N.V.10.05%6 226
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.5.79%54 188
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED0.93%42 012
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC3.61%36 262
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG9.49%31 462
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%20 741
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group