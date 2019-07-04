Euronext N : announces volumes for June 2019

CONTACT - Media:



CONTACT - Investor Relations: Amsterdam +31.20.721.4133 Brussels +32.2.620.15.50 +33.1.70.48.24.17 Dublin

Paris +353 1 617 4221 +33.1.70.48.24.45 Lisbon +351.210.600.614

EURONEXT ANNOUNCES VOLUMES FOR JUNE 2019

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo and Paris – 04 July 2019 – Euronext, the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, today announced trading volumes for June 2019.

Cash trading

In June 2019, the average daily transaction value on the Euronext cash order book stood at €7,586 million, down -14.0% compared to June 2018 and up +3.4% from the previous month.

The average daily transaction value on the ETF order book was €227 million, down -15.3% compared to June 2018 and down -10.7% from the previous month. At the end of June 2019, 1,208 ETFs were listed on Euronext compared to 1,150 at the end of December 2018.

Derivatives trading

In June 2019, the overall average daily volume on derivatives reached 555,310 contracts, down -4.6% compared to June 2018 and down -3.1% compared to the previous month. In detail:

the average daily volume on equity index derivatives reached 228,099 contracts, down -6.3% compared to June 2018 and down -9.3% from the previous month,

the average daily volume on individual equity derivatives reached 275,769 contracts, down -0.4% compared to June 2018 and up +4.6% from the previous month,

the average daily volume on commodity derivatives reached 51,442 contracts, down -17.4% compared to June 2018 and down -11.3% from the previous month.

Year-to-date, the overall average daily volume on Euronext derivatives stood at 578,686 contracts (-3.2% compared to 2018 YTD) and the open interest was up at 15,746,263 contracts (-12.1% compared to the end of June 2018).

FX spot trading

In June 2019, the average daily volume on the spot foreign exchange market of FastMatch, operating as a Euronext company since August 2017, stood at $19,275 million, down -13.3% compared to June 2018 and up +11.7% from the previous month.

Listings

In June 2019, €370 million were raised on Euronext through two new listings, one of which is the Icelandic high-tech food processor Marel. In addition, €6.3 billion were raised in follow-on equity, including public offers of €715 million from Tikehau Capital and €435 million from Elia System Operator.

A total of €98.3 billion were raised on Euronext in bonds, including €5.2 billion in green bonds, of which €2.75 billion relates to financing the transition in the Energy & Utility sector.





CONTACTS -

Media

Michael Russell +353 87 391 4082 ; mrussell@euronext.com

Analysts & investors

Aurélie Cohen +33 1 70 48 24 17; ir@euronext.com

About Euronext

Euronext is the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, covering Belgium, France, Ireland, The Netherlands, Portugal and the UK. The Norwegian stock exchange and its clearing & settlement subsidiary, together operating as Oslo Børs VPS, joined Euronext on 17 June 2019. With 1,239 listed issuers worth €3.8 trillion in market capitalisation as of end June 2019, Euronext is an unmatched blue chip franchise that has 26 issuers in the Morningstar® Eurozone 50 Index℠ and a strong diverse domestic and international client base. Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets and is the largest centre for debt and funds listings in the world. Its total product offering includes Equities, FX, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants & Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. In addition to its main regulated market, Euronext also operates Euronext GrowthTM and Euronext AccessTM, simplifying access to listing for SMEs.

For the latest news, find us on Twitter (twitter.com/euronext) and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/euronext).

Disclaimer

This press release is for information purposes only and is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities. This press release is provided “as is” without representation or warranty of any kind. While all reasonable care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the content, Euronext does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this publication June be regarded as creating any right or obligation. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext’s subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Euronext.

This press release speaks only as of this date. Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is located at www.euronext.com/terms-use.

© 2019, Euronext N.V. - All rights reserved.

The Euronext Group processes your personal data in order to provide you with information about Euronext (the "Purpose"). With regard to the processing of these personal data, Euronext will comply with its obligations under the Regulation (EU) 2016/679 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 27 June 2016 (General Data Protection Regulation, “GDPR”), and any applicable national laws, rules and regulations implementing the GDPR as provided in its privacy statement available at: https://www.euronext.com/en/privacy-policy .

In accordance with the applicable legislation you have rights as regard to the processing of your personal data:

for more information on your rights, please refer to: https://www.euronext.com/data_subjects_rights_request_information ,

, for any request regarding the processing of your data or if you want to unsubscribe to this press release, please use our data subject request form https://connect2.euronext.com/form/data-subjects-rights-request or email our Data Protection Officer at dpo@euronext.com .





European Cash Market Monthly Activity Jun-19 May-19 Jun-18 Q2 2019 Q2 2018 YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Nb trading days 20 22 21 62 63 125 126 NUMBER OF TRANSACTIONS (Buy and sells) (reported trades included) Jun-19 May-19 Change %

MOM Jun-18 Change % YOY Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Change % YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Change %

YTD Total Cash Market 1 32,604,268 36,433,618 -10.5% 37,989,506 -14.2% 100,269,398 112,286,632 -10.7% 204,957,208 242,114,580 -15.3% ADV Cash Market 1 1,630,213 1,656,074 -1.6% 1,809,024 -9.9% 1,617,248 1,782,327 -9.3% 1,639,658 1,921,544 -14.7% TRANSACTION VALUE ( € million - Single counted) Eur million Jun-19 May-19 Change %

MOM Jun-18 Change % YOY Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Change % YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Change %

YTD Total Cash Market 1 151,711.3 161,396.4 -6.0% 185,268.8 -18.1% 461,363 530,356 -13.0% 917,433.8 1,079,332.2 -15.0% ADV Cash Market 1 7,585.6 7,336.2 3.4% 8,822.3 -14.0% 7,441 8,418 -11.6% 7,339.5 8,566.1 -14.3% LISTINGS 4 Number of Issuers on Equities Jun-19 May-19 Change %

MOM Jun-18 Change % YOY December 2018 Change % EURONEXT 2 1,239 1,241 -0.2% 1,291 -4.0% 1259 -1.6% SMEs 915 919 -0.4% 954 -4.1% 925 -1.1% Number of Listed Securities Bonds 42,445 41,987 1.1% 37,774 12.4% 40,442 5.0% ETFs 1,208 1,196 1.0% 1,073 12.6% 1,150 5.0% Funds 4,577 5,002 -8.5% 5,357 -14.6% 5,194 -11.9% EURONEXT CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market (mln of €) Jun-19 May-19 Change %

MOM Jun-18 Change % YOY Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Change % YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Change %

YTD Nb New Listings 2 4 8 6 12 11 22 Money Raised New Listings

incl over allotment 370 0 - 1,178 -68.6% 370 1,252 -70.4% 406 2,183 -81.4% of which Money Raised New Listings 336 0 - 1,067 -68.5% 336 1,136 -70.4% 372 2,034 -81.7% Follow-ons on Equities 6,262 2,263 176.7% 4,144 51.1% 12,903 10,645 21.2% 17,622 19,953 -11.7% Bonds 98,256 98,770 -0.5% 58,704 67.4% 316,679 205,621 54.0% 574,331 416,477 37.9% Total Money Raised 3 104,888 101,033 3.8% 64,025 63.8% 329,951 217,518 51.7% 592,359 438,613 35.1% of which SMEs CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market (mln of €) Jun-19 May-19 Change %

MOM Jun-18 Change % YOY Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Change % YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Change %

YTD Nb New Listings 1 4 6 5 10 10 18 Money Raised New Listings

incl over allotment 0 0 - 231 - 0 305 - 36 535 -93.3% of which Money Raised New Listings 0 0 - 218 - 0 287 - 36 507 -93.0% Follow-ons on Equities 401 240 66.9% 830 -51.7% 999 1,613 -38.1% 2,216 3,210 -31.0% Bonds 187 160 16.7% 64 191.6% 347 145 139.7% 377 185 103.7% Total Money Raised 3 587 400 46.8% 1,124 -47.8% 1,345 2,063 -34.8% 2,628 3,929 -33.1% 1 Shares, warrants, ETFs, bonds… 2 Euronext, Euronext Growth and Euronext Access 3 Included New Listings incl over allotment, Follow-ons on Equities, Corporate Bonds on Euronext Listed Issuers 4 Since February 2019, those figures include Euronext Access to fully reflect the listing dynamics on Euronext markets. Are considered as SMEs companies with a market cap on Jan 1st or on 1st day of Listing below €1bn. Comparable data has been restated R : Revised





European Derivatives Market Monthly Activity Jun-19 May-19 Jun-18 Q2 2019 Q2 2018 YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Nb trading days 20 22 21 62 63 125 126 Volume (in lots) Jun-19 May-19 Change % MOM Jun-18 Change % YOY Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Change % Jan 2019 till Jun 2019 Jan 2018 till Jun 2018 Change %

YTD Equity 10,077,373 11,335,652 -11.1% 10,922,076 -7.7% 32,130,156 34,003,558 -5.5% 65,816,996 68,329,778 -3.7% Index 4,561,993 5,535,502 -17.6% 5,110,412 -10.7% 14,438,996 14,191,432 1.7% 28,350,170 29,255,421 -3.1% Futures 3,175,643 3,832,493 -17.1% 3,556,146 -10.7% 10,127,111 9,743,850 3.9% 19,646,161 20,088,270 -2.2% Options 1,386,350 1,703,009 -18.6% 1,554,266 -10.8% 4,311,885 4,447,582 -3.1% 8,704,009 9,167,151 -5.1% Individual Equity 5,515,380 5,800,150 -4.9% 5,811,664 -5.1% 17,691,160 19,812,126 -10.7% 37,466,826 39,074,357 -4.1% Futures 347,382 318,377 9.1% 29,516 >500% 931,740 131,927 >500% 1,511,953 149,849 >500% Options 5,167,998 5,481,773 -5.7% 5,782,148 -10.6% 16,759,420 19,680,199 -14.8% 35,954,873 38,924,508 -7.6% Commodity 1,028,836 1,276,592 -19.4% 1,307,789 -21.3% 3,296,014 3,895,678 -15.4% 6,518,793 7,032,231 -7.3% Futures 954,048 1,153,972 -17.3% 1,168,918 -18.4% 3,043,424 3,568,100 -14.7% 6,053,201 6,505,850 -7.0% Options 74,788 122,620 -39.0% 138,871 -46.1% 252,590 327,578 -22.9% 465,592 526,381 -11.5% Other 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Futures 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Options 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total Futures 4,477,073 5,304,842 -15.6% 4,754,580 -5.8% 14,102,275 13,443,877 4.9% 27,211,315 26,743,969 1.7% Total Options 6,629,136 7,307,402 -9.3% 7,475,285 -11.3% 21,323,895 24,455,359 -12.8% 45,124,474 48,618,040 -7.2% Total Euronext 11,106,209 12,612,244 -11.9% 12,229,865 -9.2% 35,426,170 37,899,236 -6.5% 72,335,789 75,362,009 -4.0% ADV (in lots) Jun-19 May-19 Change % MOM Jun-18 Change % YOY Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Change % Jan 2019 till Jun 2019 Jan 2018 till Jun 2018 Change %

YTD Equity 503,869 515,257 -2.2% 520,099 -3.1% 518,228 539,739 -4.0% 526,536 542,300 -2.9% Index 228,099 251,614 -9.3% 243,353 -6.3% 232,887 225,261 3.4% 226,801 232,186 -2.3% Futures 158,782 174,204 -8.9% 169,340 -6.2% 163,341 154,664 5.6% 157,169 159,431 -1.4% Options 69,318 77,410 -10.5% 74,013 -6.3% 69,547 70,597 -1.5% 69,632 72,755 -4.3% Individual Equity 275,769 263,643 4.6% 276,746 -0.4% 285,341 314,478 -9.3% 299,735 310,114 -3.3% Futures 17,369 14,472 20.0% 1,406 >500% 15,028 2,094 >500% 12,096 1,189 >500% Options 258,400 249,172 3.7% 275,340 -6.2% 270,313 312,384 -13.5% 287,639 308,925 -6.9% Commodity 51,442 58,027 -11.3% 62,276 -17.4% 53,162 61,836 -14.0% 52,150 55,811 -6.6% Futures 47,702 52,453 -9.1% 55,663 -14.3% 49,087 56,637 -13.3% 48,426 51,634 -6.2% Options 3,739 5,574 -32.9% 6,613 -43.5% 4,074 5,200 -21.6% 3,725 4,178 -10.8% Other 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Futures 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Options 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total Futures 223,854 241,129 -7.2% 226,409 -1.1% 227,456 213,395 6.6% 217,691 212,254 2.6% Total Options 331,457 332,155 -0.2% 355,966 -6.9% 343,934 388,180 -11.4% 360,996 385,857 -6.4% Total Euronext 555,310 573,284 -3.1% 582,375 -4.6% 571,390 601,575 -5.0% 578,686 598,111 -3.2%





Open Interest Jun-19 May-19 Change % MOM Jun-18 Change % YOY Equity 15,111,169 17,880,495 -15.5% 17,176,034 -12.0% Index 1,525,451 1,686,858 -9.6% 1,501,496 1.6% Futures 746,795 812,501 -8.1% 617,666 20.9% Options 778,656 874,357 -10.9% 883,830 -11.9% Individual Equity 13,585,718 16,193,637 -16.1% 15,674,538 -13.3% Futures 248,036 246,133 0.8% 21,237 >500% Options 13,337,682 15,947,504 -16.4% 15,653,301 -14.8% Commodity 635,094 586,769 8.2% 742,000 -14.4% Futures 403,028 384,607 4.8% 463,772 -13.1% Options 232,066 202,162 14.8% 278,228 -16.6% Other 0 0 0 Futures 0 0 0 Options 0 0 0 Total Futures 1,397,859 1,443,241 -3.1% 1,102,675 26.8% Total Options 14,348,404 17,024,023 -15.7% 16,815,359 -14.7% Total Euronext 15,746,263 18,467,264 -14.7% 17,918,034 -12.1%





Euronext FX 1 Jun-19 May-19 Jun-18 Q2 2019 Q2 2018 YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Nb trading days 20 23 21 65 65 128 129 Euronext FX Volume (in USD millions, single counted) Jun-19 May-19 Change %

MOM Jun-18 Change % YOY Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Change % YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Change %

YTD Total Euronext FX Market 385,497 397,063 -2.9% 467,039 -17.5% 1,135,016 1,392,878 -18.5% 2,380,755 2,685,181 -11.3% ADV Euronext FX Market 19,275 17,264 11.7% 22,240 -13.3% 17,462 21,429 -18.5% 18,600 20,815 -10.6% 1 formerly known as FastMatch

Attachment