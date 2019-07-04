Log in
Euronext N : announces volumes for June 2019

07/04/2019 | 11:46am EDT
CONTACT - Media:

 		CONTACT - Investor Relations:
Amsterdam+31.20.721.4133Brussels+32.2.620.15.50+33.1.70.48.24.17  
Dublin
Paris		+353 1 617 4221 +33.1.70.48.24.45Lisbon+351.210.600.614   
      

EURONEXT ANNOUNCES VOLUMES FOR JUNE 2019

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo and Paris – 04 July 2019 Euronext, the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, today announced trading volumes for June 2019.

  • Cash trading

In June 2019, the average daily transaction value on the Euronext cash order book stood at €7,586 million, down -14.0% compared to June 2018 and up +3.4% from the previous month.

The average daily transaction value on the ETF order book was €227 million, down -15.3% compared to June 2018 and down -10.7% from the previous month. At the end of June 2019, 1,208 ETFs were listed on Euronext compared to 1,150 at the end of December 2018.

  • Derivatives trading

In June 2019, the overall average daily volume on derivatives reached 555,310 contracts, down -4.6% compared to June 2018 and down -3.1% compared to the previous month. In detail:

  • the average daily volume on equity index derivatives reached 228,099 contracts, down -6.3% compared to June 2018 and down -9.3% from the previous month,
  • the average daily volume on individual equity derivatives reached 275,769 contracts, down -0.4% compared to June 2018 and up +4.6% from the previous month,
  • the average daily volume on commodity derivatives reached 51,442 contracts, down -17.4% compared to June 2018 and down -11.3% from the previous month.

Year-to-date, the overall average daily volume on Euronext derivatives stood at 578,686 contracts (-3.2% compared to 2018 YTD) and the open interest was up at 15,746,263 contracts (-12.1% compared to the end of June 2018).

  • FX spot trading

In June 2019, the average daily volume on the spot foreign exchange market of FastMatch, operating as a Euronext company since August 2017, stood at $19,275 million, down -13.3% compared to June 2018 and up +11.7% from the previous month.

  • Listings

In June 2019, €370 million were raised on Euronext through two new listings, one of which is the Icelandic high-tech food processor Marel. In addition, €6.3 billion were raised in follow-on equity, including public offers of €715 million from Tikehau Capital and €435 million from Elia System Operator.
A total of €98.3 billion were raised on Euronext in bonds, including €5.2 billion in green bonds, of which €2.75 billion relates to financing the transition in the Energy & Utility sector.


CONTACTS -
Media
Michael Russell                                     +353 87 391 4082 ; mrussell@euronext.com 

Analysts & investors
Aurélie Cohen                                        +33 1 70 48 24 17; ir@euronext.com

About Euronext
Euronext is the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, covering Belgium, France, Ireland, The Netherlands, Portugal and the UK.  The Norwegian stock exchange and its clearing & settlement subsidiary, together operating as Oslo Børs VPS, joined Euronext on 17 June 2019. With 1,239 listed issuers worth €3.8 trillion in market capitalisation as of end June 2019, Euronext is an unmatched blue chip franchise that has 26 issuers in the Morningstar® Eurozone 50 Index℠ and a strong diverse domestic and international client base. Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets and is the largest centre for debt and funds listings in the world. Its total product offering includes Equities, FX, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants & Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. In addition to its main regulated market, Euronext also operates Euronext GrowthTM and Euronext AccessTM, simplifying access to listing for SMEs.  
For the latest news, find us on Twitter (twitter.com/euronext) and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/euronext).

Disclaimer
This press release is for information purposes only and is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities. This press release is provided “as is” without representation or warranty of any kind. While all reasonable care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the content, Euronext does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this publication June be regarded as creating any right or obligation. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext’s subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Euronext.
This press release speaks only as of this date. Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is located at www.euronext.com/terms-use.
© 2019, Euronext N.V. - All rights reserved.

The Euronext Group processes your personal data in order to provide you with information about Euronext (the "Purpose"). With regard to the processing of these personal data, Euronext will comply with its obligations under the Regulation (EU) 2016/679 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 27 June 2016 (General Data Protection Regulation, “GDPR”), and any applicable national laws, rules and regulations implementing the GDPR as provided in its privacy statement available at: https://www.euronext.com/en/privacy-policy.
In accordance with the applicable legislation you have rights as regard to the processing of your personal data:


European Cash Market Monthly Activity           
            
 Jun-19May-19 Jun-18 Q2 2019Q2 2018 YTD 2019YTD 2018
Nb trading days2022 21 6263 125126 
            
NUMBER OF TRANSACTIONS (Buy and sells) (reported trades included)     
 Jun-19May-19Change %
MOM		Jun-18Change % YOYQ2 2019Q2 2018Change % YTD 2019YTD 2018Change %
YTD
Total Cash Market 132,604,26836,433,618-10.5%37,989,506-14.2%100,269,398112,286,632-10.7%204,957,208242,114,580-15.3%
ADV Cash Market 11,630,2131,656,074-1.6%1,809,024-9.9%1,617,2481,782,327-9.3%1,639,6581,921,544-14.7%
            
            
TRANSACTION VALUE ( € million - Single counted)       
Eur millionJun-19May-19Change %
MOM		Jun-18Change % YOYQ2 2019Q2 2018Change % YTD 2019YTD 2018Change %
YTD
Total Cash Market 1151,711.3161,396.4-6.0%185,268.8-18.1%461,363530,356-13.0%917,433.81,079,332.2-15.0%
ADV Cash Market 17,585.67,336.23.4%8,822.3-14.0%7,4418,418-11.6%7,339.58,566.1-14.3%
            
LISTINGS 4           
Number of Issuers on EquitiesJun-19May-19Change %
MOM		Jun-18Change % YOY   December 2018Change %  
            
EURONEXT 21,2391,241-0.2%1,291-4.0%   1259-1.6% 
SMEs915919-0.4%954-4.1%   925-1.1% 
Number of Listed Securities           
Bonds42,44541,9871.1%37,77412.4%   40,4425.0% 
ETFs1,2081,1961.0%1,07312.6%   1,1505.0% 
Funds4,5775,002-8.5%5,357-14.6%   5,194-11.9% 
            
EURONEXT            
CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market           
(mln of €)Jun-19May-19Change %
MOM		Jun-18Change % YOYQ2 2019Q2 2018Change % YTD 2019YTD 2018Change %
YTD
Nb New Listings24 8 612 1122 
Money Raised New Listings
 incl over allotment		3700 -1,178-68.6%3701,252-70.4%4062,183-81.4%
of which Money Raised New Listings3360 -1,067-68.5%3361,136-70.4%3722,034-81.7%
Follow-ons on Equities6,2622,263176.7%4,14451.1%12,90310,64521.2%17,62219,953-11.7%
Bonds 98,25698,770-0.5%58,70467.4%316,679205,62154.0%574,331416,47737.9%
Total Money Raised 3104,888101,0333.8%64,02563.8%329,951217,51851.7%592,359438,61335.1%
            
            
of which SMEs           
CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market           
(mln of €)Jun-19May-19Change %
MOM		Jun-18Change % YOYQ2 2019Q2 2018Change % YTD 2019YTD 2018Change %
YTD
Nb New Listings14 6 510 1018 
Money Raised New Listings
 incl over allotment		00 -231 -0305 -36535-93.3%
of which Money Raised New Listings00 -218 -0287 -36507-93.0%
Follow-ons on Equities40124066.9%830-51.7%9991,613-38.1%2,2163,210-31.0%
Bonds 18716016.7%64191.6%347145139.7%377185103.7%
Total Money Raised 358740046.8%1,124-47.8%1,3452,063-34.8%2,6283,929-33.1%
            
            
1 Shares, warrants, ETFs, bonds…
2 Euronext, Euronext Growth and Euronext Access
3 Included New Listings incl over allotment, Follow-ons on Equities, Corporate Bonds on Euronext Listed Issuers
4 Since February 2019, those figures include Euronext Access to fully reflect the listing dynamics on Euronext markets. Are considered as SMEs companies with a market cap on Jan 1st or on 1st day of Listing below €1bn.  Comparable data has been restated
R : Revised           
            


European Derivatives Market Monthly Activity
 Jun-19May-19 Jun-18 Q2 2019Q2 2018 YTD 2019YTD 2018 
Nb trading days2022 21 6263 125126 
Volume (in lots)           
 Jun-19May-19Change % MOMJun-18Change % YOYQ2 2019Q2 2018Change % Jan 2019 till  Jun 2019Jan 2018 till Jun 2018Change %
YTD
Equity10,077,37311,335,652-11.1%10,922,076-7.7%32,130,15634,003,558-5.5%65,816,99668,329,778-3.7%
            
Index4,561,9935,535,502-17.6%5,110,412-10.7%14,438,99614,191,4321.7%28,350,17029,255,421-3.1%
Futures3,175,6433,832,493-17.1%3,556,146-10.7%10,127,1119,743,8503.9%19,646,16120,088,270-2.2%
Options1,386,3501,703,009-18.6%1,554,266-10.8%4,311,8854,447,582-3.1%8,704,0099,167,151-5.1%
            
Individual Equity5,515,3805,800,150-4.9%5,811,664-5.1%17,691,16019,812,126-10.7%37,466,82639,074,357-4.1%
Futures347,382318,3779.1%29,516>500%931,740131,927>500%1,511,953149,849>500%
Options5,167,9985,481,773-5.7%5,782,148-10.6%16,759,42019,680,199-14.8%35,954,87338,924,508-7.6%
            
            
Commodity1,028,8361,276,592-19.4%1,307,789-21.3%3,296,0143,895,678-15.4%6,518,7937,032,231-7.3%
Futures954,0481,153,972-17.3%1,168,918-18.4%3,043,4243,568,100-14.7%6,053,2016,505,850-7.0%
Options74,788122,620-39.0%138,871-46.1%252,590327,578-22.9%465,592526,381-11.5%
            
            
Other00 0 00 00 
Futures00 0 00 00 
Options00 0 00 00 
            
            
Total Futures4,477,0735,304,842-15.6%4,754,580-5.8%14,102,27513,443,8774.9%27,211,31526,743,9691.7%
Total Options6,629,1367,307,402-9.3%7,475,285-11.3%21,323,89524,455,359-12.8%45,124,47448,618,040-7.2%
            
Total Euronext11,106,20912,612,244-11.9%12,229,865-9.2%35,426,17037,899,236-6.5%72,335,78975,362,009-4.0%
            
ADV (in lots)           
 Jun-19May-19Change % MOMJun-18Change % YOYQ2 2019Q2 2018Change % Jan 2019 till  Jun 2019Jan 2018 till Jun 2018Change %
YTD
Equity503,869515,257-2.2%520,099-3.1%518,228539,739-4.0%526,536542,300-2.9%
Index228,099251,614-9.3%243,353-6.3%232,887225,2613.4%226,801232,186-2.3%
Futures158,782174,204-8.9%169,340-6.2%163,341154,6645.6%157,169159,431-1.4%
Options69,31877,410-10.5%74,013-6.3%69,54770,597-1.5%69,63272,755-4.3%
Individual Equity275,769263,6434.6%276,746-0.4%285,341314,478-9.3%299,735310,114-3.3%
Futures17,36914,47220.0%1,406>500%15,0282,094>500%12,0961,189>500%
Options258,400249,1723.7%275,340-6.2%270,313312,384-13.5%287,639308,925-6.9%
            
Commodity51,44258,027-11.3%62,276-17.4%53,16261,836-14.0%52,15055,811-6.6%
Futures47,70252,453-9.1%55,663-14.3%49,08756,637-13.3%48,42651,634-6.2%
Options3,7395,574-32.9%6,613-43.5%4,0745,200-21.6%3,7254,178-10.8%
            
Other00 0 00 00 
Futures00 0 00 00 
Options00 0 00 00 
            
Total Futures223,854241,129-7.2%226,409-1.1%227,456213,3956.6%217,691212,2542.6%
Total Options331,457332,155-0.2%355,966-6.9%343,934388,180-11.4%360,996385,857-6.4%
Total Euronext555,310573,284-3.1%582,375-4.6%571,390601,575-5.0%578,686598,111-3.2%


Open Interest     
 Jun-19May-19Change % MOMJun-18Change % YOY
Equity15,111,16917,880,495-15.5%17,176,034-12.0%
      
Index1,525,4511,686,858-9.6%1,501,4961.6%
Futures746,795812,501-8.1%617,66620.9%
Options778,656874,357-10.9%883,830-11.9%
      
Individual Equity13,585,71816,193,637-16.1%15,674,538-13.3%
Futures248,036246,1330.8%21,237>500%
Options13,337,68215,947,504-16.4%15,653,301-14.8%
      
      
Commodity635,094586,7698.2%742,000-14.4%
Futures403,028384,6074.8%463,772-13.1%
Options232,066202,16214.8%278,228-16.6%
      
      
Other00 0 
Futures00 0 
Options00 0 
      
      
Total Futures1,397,8591,443,241-3.1%1,102,67526.8%
Total Options14,348,40417,024,023-15.7%16,815,359-14.7%
      
Total Euronext15,746,26318,467,264-14.7%17,918,034-12.1%
      
      


Euronext FX 1           
            
            
            
 Jun-19May-19 Jun-18 Q2 2019Q2 2018 YTD 2019YTD 2018 
Nb trading days2023 21 6565 128129 
            
Euronext FX Volume (in USD millions, single counted)       
 Jun-19May-19Change %
MOM		Jun-18Change % YOYQ2 2019Q2 2018Change % YTD 2019YTD 2018Change %
YTD
            
            
Total Euronext FX Market 385,497397,063-2.9%467,039-17.5%1,135,0161,392,878-18.5%2,380,7552,685,181-11.3%
            
ADV Euronext FX Market 19,27517,26411.7%22,240-13.3%17,46221,429-18.5%18,60020,815-10.6%
            
            
1 formerly known as FastMatch          
            

