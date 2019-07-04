Euronext N : announces volumes for June 2019

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo and Paris – 04 July 2019 – Euronext, the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, today announced trading volumes for June 2019.
Cash trading
In June 2019, the average daily transaction value on the Euronext cash order book stood at €7,586 million, down -14.0% compared to June 2018 and up +3.4% from the previous month.
The average daily transaction value on the ETF order book was €227 million, down -15.3% compared to June 2018 and down -10.7% from the previous month. At the end of June 2019, 1,208 ETFs were listed on Euronext compared to 1,150 at the end of December 2018.
Derivatives trading
In June 2019, the overall average daily volume on derivatives reached 555,310 contracts, down -4.6% compared to June 2018 and down -3.1% compared to the previous month. In detail:
the average daily volume on equity index derivatives reached 228,099 contracts, down -6.3% compared to June 2018 and down -9.3% from the previous month,
the average daily volume on individual equity derivatives reached 275,769 contracts, down -0.4% compared to June 2018 and up +4.6% from the previous month,
the average daily volume on commodity derivatives reached 51,442 contracts, down -17.4% compared to June 2018 and down -11.3% from the previous month.
Year-to-date, the overall average daily volume on Euronext derivatives stood at 578,686 contracts (-3.2% compared to 2018 YTD) and the open interest was up at 15,746,263 contracts (-12.1% compared to the end of June 2018).
FX spot trading
In June 2019, the average daily volume on the spot foreign exchange market of FastMatch, operating as a Euronext company since August 2017, stood at $19,275 million, down -13.3% compared to June 2018 and up +11.7% from the previous month.
Listings
In June 2019, €370 million were raised on Euronext through two new listings, one of which is the Icelandic high-tech food processor Marel. In addition, €6.3 billion were raised in follow-on equity, including public offers of €715 million from Tikehau Capital and €435 million from Elia System Operator. A total of €98.3 billion were raised on Euronext in bonds, including €5.2 billion in green bonds, of which €2.75 billion relates to financing the transition in the Energy & Utility sector.
About Euronext Euronext is the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, covering Belgium, France, Ireland, The Netherlands, Portugal and the UK. The Norwegian stock exchange and its clearing & settlement subsidiary, together operating as Oslo Børs VPS, joined Euronext on 17 June 2019. With 1,239 listed issuers worth €3.8 trillion in market capitalisation as of end June 2019, Euronext is an unmatched blue chip franchise that has 26 issuers in the Morningstar® Eurozone 50 Index℠ and a strong diverse domestic and international client base. Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets and is the largest centre for debt and funds listings in the world. Its total product offering includes Equities, FX, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants & Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. In addition to its main regulated market, Euronext also operates Euronext GrowthTM and Euronext AccessTM, simplifying access to listing for SMEs. For the latest news, find us on Twitter (twitter.com/euronext) and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/euronext).
The Euronext Group processes your personal data in order to provide you with information about Euronext (the "Purpose"). With regard to the processing of these personal data, Euronext will comply with its obligations under the Regulation (EU) 2016/679 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 27 June 2016 (General Data Protection Regulation, “GDPR”), and any applicable national laws, rules and regulations implementing the GDPR as provided in its privacy statement available at: https://www.euronext.com/en/privacy-policy. In accordance with the applicable legislation you have rights as regard to the processing of your personal data:
NUMBER OF TRANSACTIONS (Buy and sells) (reported trades included)
Jun-19
May-19
Change % MOM
Jun-18
Change % YOY
Q2 2019
Q2 2018
Change %
YTD 2019
YTD 2018
Change % YTD
Total Cash Market 1
32,604,268
36,433,618
-10.5%
37,989,506
-14.2%
100,269,398
112,286,632
-10.7%
204,957,208
242,114,580
-15.3%
ADV Cash Market 1
1,630,213
1,656,074
-1.6%
1,809,024
-9.9%
1,617,248
1,782,327
-9.3%
1,639,658
1,921,544
-14.7%
TRANSACTION VALUE ( € million - Single counted)
Eur million
Jun-19
May-19
Change % MOM
Jun-18
Change % YOY
Q2 2019
Q2 2018
Change %
YTD 2019
YTD 2018
Change % YTD
Total Cash Market 1
151,711.3
161,396.4
-6.0%
185,268.8
-18.1%
461,363
530,356
-13.0%
917,433.8
1,079,332.2
-15.0%
ADV Cash Market 1
7,585.6
7,336.2
3.4%
8,822.3
-14.0%
7,441
8,418
-11.6%
7,339.5
8,566.1
-14.3%
LISTINGS 4
Number of Issuers on Equities
Jun-19
May-19
Change % MOM
Jun-18
Change % YOY
December 2018
Change %
EURONEXT 2
1,239
1,241
-0.2%
1,291
-4.0%
1259
-1.6%
SMEs
915
919
-0.4%
954
-4.1%
925
-1.1%
Number of Listed Securities
Bonds
42,445
41,987
1.1%
37,774
12.4%
40,442
5.0%
ETFs
1,208
1,196
1.0%
1,073
12.6%
1,150
5.0%
Funds
4,577
5,002
-8.5%
5,357
-14.6%
5,194
-11.9%
EURONEXT
CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market
(mln of €)
Jun-19
May-19
Change % MOM
Jun-18
Change % YOY
Q2 2019
Q2 2018
Change %
YTD 2019
YTD 2018
Change % YTD
Nb New Listings
2
4
8
6
12
11
22
Money Raised New Listings incl over allotment
370
0
-
1,178
-68.6%
370
1,252
-70.4%
406
2,183
-81.4%
of which Money Raised New Listings
336
0
-
1,067
-68.5%
336
1,136
-70.4%
372
2,034
-81.7%
Follow-ons on Equities
6,262
2,263
176.7%
4,144
51.1%
12,903
10,645
21.2%
17,622
19,953
-11.7%
Bonds
98,256
98,770
-0.5%
58,704
67.4%
316,679
205,621
54.0%
574,331
416,477
37.9%
Total Money Raised 3
104,888
101,033
3.8%
64,025
63.8%
329,951
217,518
51.7%
592,359
438,613
35.1%
of which SMEs
CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market
(mln of €)
Jun-19
May-19
Change % MOM
Jun-18
Change % YOY
Q2 2019
Q2 2018
Change %
YTD 2019
YTD 2018
Change % YTD
Nb New Listings
1
4
6
5
10
10
18
Money Raised New Listings incl over allotment
0
0
-
231
-
0
305
-
36
535
-93.3%
of which Money Raised New Listings
0
0
-
218
-
0
287
-
36
507
-93.0%
Follow-ons on Equities
401
240
66.9%
830
-51.7%
999
1,613
-38.1%
2,216
3,210
-31.0%
Bonds
187
160
16.7%
64
191.6%
347
145
139.7%
377
185
103.7%
Total Money Raised 3
587
400
46.8%
1,124
-47.8%
1,345
2,063
-34.8%
2,628
3,929
-33.1%
1 Shares, warrants, ETFs, bonds…
2 Euronext, Euronext Growth and Euronext Access
3 Included New Listings incl over allotment, Follow-ons on Equities, Corporate Bonds on Euronext Listed Issuers
4 Since February 2019, those figures include Euronext Access to fully reflect the listing dynamics on Euronext markets. Are considered as SMEs companies with a market cap on Jan 1st or on 1st day of Listing below €1bn. Comparable data has been restated
R : Revised
European Derivatives Market Monthly Activity
Jun-19
May-19
Jun-18
Q2 2019
Q2 2018
YTD 2019
YTD 2018
Nb trading days
20
22
21
62
63
125
126
Volume (in lots)
Jun-19
May-19
Change % MOM
Jun-18
Change % YOY
Q2 2019
Q2 2018
Change %
Jan 2019 till Jun 2019
Jan 2018 till Jun 2018
Change % YTD
Equity
10,077,373
11,335,652
-11.1%
10,922,076
-7.7%
32,130,156
34,003,558
-5.5%
65,816,996
68,329,778
-3.7%
Index
4,561,993
5,535,502
-17.6%
5,110,412
-10.7%
14,438,996
14,191,432
1.7%
28,350,170
29,255,421
-3.1%
Futures
3,175,643
3,832,493
-17.1%
3,556,146
-10.7%
10,127,111
9,743,850
3.9%
19,646,161
20,088,270
-2.2%
Options
1,386,350
1,703,009
-18.6%
1,554,266
-10.8%
4,311,885
4,447,582
-3.1%
8,704,009
9,167,151
-5.1%
Individual Equity
5,515,380
5,800,150
-4.9%
5,811,664
-5.1%
17,691,160
19,812,126
-10.7%
37,466,826
39,074,357
-4.1%
Futures
347,382
318,377
9.1%
29,516
>500%
931,740
131,927
>500%
1,511,953
149,849
>500%
Options
5,167,998
5,481,773
-5.7%
5,782,148
-10.6%
16,759,420
19,680,199
-14.8%
35,954,873
38,924,508
-7.6%
Commodity
1,028,836
1,276,592
-19.4%
1,307,789
-21.3%
3,296,014
3,895,678
-15.4%
6,518,793
7,032,231
-7.3%
Futures
954,048
1,153,972
-17.3%
1,168,918
-18.4%
3,043,424
3,568,100
-14.7%
6,053,201
6,505,850
-7.0%
Options
74,788
122,620
-39.0%
138,871
-46.1%
252,590
327,578
-22.9%
465,592
526,381
-11.5%
Other
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Futures
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Options
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total Futures
4,477,073
5,304,842
-15.6%
4,754,580
-5.8%
14,102,275
13,443,877
4.9%
27,211,315
26,743,969
1.7%
Total Options
6,629,136
7,307,402
-9.3%
7,475,285
-11.3%
21,323,895
24,455,359
-12.8%
45,124,474
48,618,040
-7.2%
Total Euronext
11,106,209
12,612,244
-11.9%
12,229,865
-9.2%
35,426,170
37,899,236
-6.5%
72,335,789
75,362,009
-4.0%
ADV (in lots)
Jun-19
May-19
Change % MOM
Jun-18
Change % YOY
Q2 2019
Q2 2018
Change %
Jan 2019 till Jun 2019
Jan 2018 till Jun 2018
Change % YTD
Equity
503,869
515,257
-2.2%
520,099
-3.1%
518,228
539,739
-4.0%
526,536
542,300
-2.9%
Index
228,099
251,614
-9.3%
243,353
-6.3%
232,887
225,261
3.4%
226,801
232,186
-2.3%
Futures
158,782
174,204
-8.9%
169,340
-6.2%
163,341
154,664
5.6%
157,169
159,431
-1.4%
Options
69,318
77,410
-10.5%
74,013
-6.3%
69,547
70,597
-1.5%
69,632
72,755
-4.3%
Individual Equity
275,769
263,643
4.6%
276,746
-0.4%
285,341
314,478
-9.3%
299,735
310,114
-3.3%
Futures
17,369
14,472
20.0%
1,406
>500%
15,028
2,094
>500%
12,096
1,189
>500%
Options
258,400
249,172
3.7%
275,340
-6.2%
270,313
312,384
-13.5%
287,639
308,925
-6.9%
Commodity
51,442
58,027
-11.3%
62,276
-17.4%
53,162
61,836
-14.0%
52,150
55,811
-6.6%
Futures
47,702
52,453
-9.1%
55,663
-14.3%
49,087
56,637
-13.3%
48,426
51,634
-6.2%
Options
3,739
5,574
-32.9%
6,613
-43.5%
4,074
5,200
-21.6%
3,725
4,178
-10.8%
Other
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Futures
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Options
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total Futures
223,854
241,129
-7.2%
226,409
-1.1%
227,456
213,395
6.6%
217,691
212,254
2.6%
Total Options
331,457
332,155
-0.2%
355,966
-6.9%
343,934
388,180
-11.4%
360,996
385,857
-6.4%
Total Euronext
555,310
573,284
-3.1%
582,375
-4.6%
571,390
601,575
-5.0%
578,686
598,111
-3.2%
Open Interest
Jun-19
May-19
Change % MOM
Jun-18
Change % YOY
Equity
15,111,169
17,880,495
-15.5%
17,176,034
-12.0%
Index
1,525,451
1,686,858
-9.6%
1,501,496
1.6%
Futures
746,795
812,501
-8.1%
617,666
20.9%
Options
778,656
874,357
-10.9%
883,830
-11.9%
Individual Equity
13,585,718
16,193,637
-16.1%
15,674,538
-13.3%
Futures
248,036
246,133
0.8%
21,237
>500%
Options
13,337,682
15,947,504
-16.4%
15,653,301
-14.8%
Commodity
635,094
586,769
8.2%
742,000
-14.4%
Futures
403,028
384,607
4.8%
463,772
-13.1%
Options
232,066
202,162
14.8%
278,228
-16.6%
Other
0
0
0
Futures
0
0
0
Options
0
0
0
Total Futures
1,397,859
1,443,241
-3.1%
1,102,675
26.8%
Total Options
14,348,404
17,024,023
-15.7%
16,815,359
-14.7%
Total Euronext
15,746,263
18,467,264
-14.7%
17,918,034
-12.1%
Euronext FX 1
Jun-19
May-19
Jun-18
Q2 2019
Q2 2018
YTD 2019
YTD 2018
Nb trading days
20
23
21
65
65
128
129
Euronext FX Volume (in USD millions, single counted)