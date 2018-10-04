Euronext N : announces volumes for September 2018

| CONTACT - Media:
EURONEXT ANNOUNCES VOLUMES FOR SEPTEMBER 2018
Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London and Paris - 4 October 2018 - Euronext, the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, today announced trading volumes for September 2018.
Cash trading
In September 2018, the average daily transaction value on the Euronext cash order book stood at €8,346.0 million, up +11.3% compared to September 2017 and up +34.9% from the previous month.
On 21 September 2018, Euronext daily volume reached a new record for the year, at €23,497 million, representing the most active day since 2010. The average daily transaction value on the ETF order book was €216 million, up +2.6% compared to September 2017 and up +22.8% from the previous month. At the end of September 2018, 1,125 ETFS were listed on Euronext compared to 1,048 at the end of December 2017.
Derivatives trading
In September 2018, the overall average daily volume on derivatives reached 574,984 contracts, up +14.6% compared to September 2017 and up +11.3% compared to the previous month. In detail:
- the average daily volume on equity index derivatives reached 218,213 contracts, up +7.9% compared to September 2017 and up +15.1% from the previous month,
- the average daily volume on individual equity derivatives reached 307,800 contracts, up +19.9% compared to September 2017 and up +24.7% from the previous month. September also saw the most active day for individual equity futures since 2012, with 144,674 lots traded on 13 September,
- the average daily volume on commodity derivatives reached 48,971 contracts, up +14.8% compared to September 2017 and down -38.8% from the previous month.
At the end of September 2018, the overall average daily volume on Euronext derivatives stood at 579,608 contracts (+5.1% compared to the end of September 2017) and open interest was up at 18,468,073 contracts (+9.3% compared to the end of September 2017).
FX spot trading
In September 2018, the average daily volume on the spot foreign exchange market of FastMatch, operating as a Euronext company since August 2017, stood at $18,646 million, down -10.7% compared to September 2017 and down -4.2% from the previous month.
Listings
In September 2018, Euronext welcomed the listing of Italy-based company MyBest Group and Spanish real-estate investment fund Barings Core, which together raised €2.45 million. In addition, €116.3 billion was raised on Euronext in bonds and €2.7 billion in follow-on equity.
About Euronext
Euronext is the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, covering Belgium, France, Ireland, The Netherlands, Portugal and the UK. With 1,300 listed issuers worth €3.9 trillion in market capitalisation as of end September 2018, Euronext is an unmatched blue chip franchise that has 24 issuers in the Morningstar® Eurozone 50 IndexSM and a strong diverse domestic and international client base. Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets and is the largest centre for debt and funds listings in the world. Its total product offering includes Equities, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants & Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. In addition to its main regulated market, Euronext also operates Euronext GrowthTM and Euronext AccessTM, simplifying access to listing for SMEs.
For the latest news, find us on Twitter (twitter.com/euronext) and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/euronext).
| European Cash Market Monthly Activity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Sep-18
| Aug-18
|
| Sep-17
|
| YTD 2018
| YTD 2017
|
|
| Nb trading days
| 20
| 23
|
| 21
|
| 191
| 192
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| NUMBER OF TRANSACTIONS (Buy and sells) (reported trades included)
|
|
|
|
|
| Sep-18
| Aug-18
| Change %
MOM
| Sep-17
| Change % YOY
| YTD 2018
| YTD 2017
| Change %
YTD
|
|
|
|
| Total Cash Market 1
| 34 004 086
| 31 993 814
| 6.3%
| 36 568 356
| -7.0%
| 344 200 562
| 361 736 994
| -4.8%
|
|
|
|
| ADV Cash Market 1
| 1 700 204
| 1 391 035
| 22.2%
| 1 741 350
| -2.4%
| 1 802 097
| 1 884 047
| -4.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| TRANSACTION VALUE ( € million - Single counted)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Eur million
| Sep-18
| Aug-18
| Change %
MOM
| Sep-17
| Change % YOY
| YTD 2018
| YTD 2017
| Change %
YTD
|
|
|
|
| Total Cash Market 1
| 166 919.8
| 142 267.2
| 17.3%
| 157 417.6
| 6.0%
| 1 549 412.5
| 1 458 655.6
| 6.2%
|
|
|
|
| ADV Cash Market 1
| 8 346.0
| 6 185.5
| 34.9%
| 7 496.1
| 11.3%
| 8 112.1
| 7 597.2
| 6.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| LISTINGS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Number of Issuers on Equities
| Sep-18
| Aug-18
| Change %
MOM
| Sep-17
| Change % YOY
| December 2017
| Change %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| EURONEXT 2
| 1 288
| 1 291
| -0.2%
| 1 310
| -1.7%
| 1306
| -1.4%
|
|
|
|
|
| SMEs
| 729
| 730
| -0.1%
| 751
| -2.9%
| 747
| -2.4%
|
|
|
|
|
| Number of Listed Securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Bonds
| 39 160
| 38 555
| 1.6%
| 36 196
| 8.2%
| 37 085
| 5.6%
|
|
|
|
|
| ETFs
| 1 125
| 1 111
| 1.3%
| 1 049
| 7.2%
| 1 048
| 7.3%
|
|
|
|
|
| Funds
| 5 269
| 5 273
| -0.1%
| 5 817
| -9.4%
| 5 662
| -6.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| EURONEXT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market
|
|
|
| (mln of €)
| Sep-18
| Aug-18
| Change %
MOM
| Sep-17
| Change % YOY
| YTD 2018
| YTD 2017
| Change %
YTD
|
|
|
|
| Nb New Listings
| 1
| -
|
| 2
|
| 24
| 21
|
|
|
|
|
| Money Raised New Listings
incl over allotment
| 2
| -
| -
| -
| -
| 2 261
| 3 027
| -25.3%
|
|
|
|
| of which Money Raised New Listings
| 2
| -
| -
| -
| -
| 2 119
| 2 895
| -26.8%
|
|
|
|
| Follow-ons on Equities
| 2 694
| 932
| 189.0%
| 4 741
| -43.2%
| 25 966
| 52 146
| -50.2%
|
|
|
|
| Bonds
| 116 292
| 68 475
| 69.8%
| 47 725
| 143.7%
| 637 924
| 597 634
| 6.7%
|
|
|
|
| Total Money Raised 4
| 118 988
| 69 407
| 71.4%
| 52 467
| 126.8%
| 666 152
| 652 807
| 2.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| of which SMEs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market
|
|
|
| (mln of €)
| Sep-18
| Aug-18
| Change %
MOM
| Sep-17
| Change % YOY
| YTD 2018
| YTD 2017
| Change %
YTD
|
|
|
|
| Nb New Listings
| 1
| -
|
| 2
|
| 20
| 13
|
|
|
|
|
| Money Raised New Listings
incl over allotment
| 2
| -
| -
| -
| -
| 613
| 786
| -22.0%
|
|
|
|
| of which Money Raised New Listings
| 2
| -
| -
| -
| -
| 592
| 764
| -22.5%
|
|
|
|
| Follow-ons on Equities
| 348
| 205
| 69.6%
| 138
| 151.7%
| 3 977
| 4 903
| -18.9%
|
|
|
|
| Bonds
| 51
| 13
| 308.0%
| 1
| 4587.7%
| 660
| 965
| -31.6%
|
|
|
|
| Total Money Raised 4
| 401
| 217
| 84.5%
| 139
| 188.1%
| 5 250
| 6 654
| -21.1%
|
|
|
|
| 1 Shares, warrants, ETFs, bonds
2 Euronext, Euronext Growth and Euronext Access
4 including New Listings incl over-allotment, Follow-ons on Equities, Corporate Bonds on Euronext Listed Issuers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| European Derivatives Market Monthly Activity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Sep-18
| Aug-18
|
| Sep-17
|
| Q3 2018
| Q3 2017
|
| YTD 2018
| YTD 2017
|
| Nb trading days
| 20
| 23
|
| 21
|
| 65
| 65
|
| 191
| 191
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Volume (in lots)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Sep-18
| Aug-18
| Change % MOM
| Sep-17
| Change % YOY
| Q3 2018
| Q3 2017
| Change %
| Jan 2018 till Sep 2018
| Jan 2017 till Sep 2017
| Change %
YTD
| Equity
| 10 520 260
| 10 036 096
| 4.8%
| 9 637 590
| 9.2%
| 30 671 721
| 28 892 174
| 6.2%
| 99 001 499
| 95 069
654
| 4.1%
| of which AtomX
| 112 549
| 168 466
|
|
|
| 453 537
| 198 241
|
| 1 035 546
| 484 222
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Index
| 4 364 258
| 4 358 991
| 0.1%
| 4 248 233
| 2.7%
| 13 079 536
| 13 955 071
| -6.3%
| 42 334 957
| 43 485
499
| -2.6%
| of which AtomX
| 56 202
| 91 899
|
|
|
| 240 525
| 104 102
|
| 440 832
| 170 659
|
| Futures
| 2 946 940
| 2 844 526
| 3.6%
| 3 111 014
| -5.3%
| 8 608 168
| 10 063 447
| -14.5%
| 28 696 438
| 32 681
264
| -12.2%
| of which AtomX
| 28 796
| 37 712
|
|
|
| 102 107
| 104 102
|
| 293 634
| 162 959
|
| Options
| 1 417 318
| 1 514 465
| -6.4%
| 1 137 219
| 24.6%
| 4 471 368
| 3 891 624
| 14.9%
| 13 638 519
| 10 804
235
| 26.2%
| of which AtomX
| 27 406
| 54 187
|
|
|
| 138 418
| 0
|
| 147 198
| 7 700
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Individual Equity
| 6 156 002
| 5 677 105
| 8.4%
| 5 389 357
| 14.2%
| 17 592 185
| 14 937 103
| 17.8%
| 56 666 542
| 51 584
155
| 9.9%
| of which AtomX
| 56 347
| 76 567
|
|
|
| 213 012
| 94 139
|
| 594 714
| 313 563
|
| Futures
| 240 318
| 124 345
| 93.3%
| 33 588
| >500%
| 406 224
| 88 510
| 359.0%
| 556 073
| 312 328
| 78.0%
| of which AtomX
| 1 000
| 1 000
|
|
|
| 2 000
| 25 475
|
| 58 171
| 45 475
|
| Options
| 5 915 684
| 5 552 760
| 6.5%
| 5 355 769
| 10.5%
| 17 185 961
| 14 848 593
| 15.7%
| 56 110 469
| 51 271
827
| 9.4%
| of which AtomX
| 55 347
| 75 567
|
|
|
| 211 012
| 68 664
|
| 536 543
| 268 088
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Commodity
| 979 410
| 1 841 513
| -46.8%
| 895 820
| 9.3%
| 4 671 404
| 3 676 642
| 27.1%
| 11 703 635
| 10 220
906
| 14.5%
| Futures
| 889 907
| 1 668 485
| -46.7%
| 813 871
| 9.3%
| 4 177 172
| 3 345 942
| 24.8%
| 10 683 022
| 9 390
633
| 13.8%
| Options
| 89 503
| 173 028
| -48.3%
| 81 949
| 9.2%
| 494 232
| 330 700
| 49.5%
| 1 020 613
| 830 273
| 22.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Other
| 0
| 0
|
| 0
|
| 0
| 0
|
| 0
| 18 399
|
| Futures
| 0
| 0
|
| 0
|
| 0
| 0
|
| 0
| 0
|
| Options
| 0
| 0
|
| 0
|
| 0
| 0
|
| 0
| 18 399
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total Futures
| 4 077 165
| 4 637 356
| -12.1%
| 3 958 473
| 3.0%
| 13 191 564
| 13 497 899
| -2.3%
| 39 935 533
| 42 384
225
| -5.8%
| Total Options
| 7 422 505
| 7 240 253
| 2.5%
| 6 574 937
| 12.9%
| 22 151 561
| 19 070 917
| 16.2%
| 70 769 601
| 62 924
734
| 12.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total Euronext
| 11 499 670
| 11 877 609
| -3.2%
| 10 533 410
| 9.2%
| 35 343 125
| 32 568 816
| 8.5%
| 110 705 134
| 105 308
959
| 5.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| ADV (in lots)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Sep-18
| Aug-18
| Change % MOM
| Sep-17
| Change % YOY
| Q3 2018
| Q3 2017
| Change %
| Jan 2018 till Sep 2018
| Jan 2017 till Sep 2017
| Change %
YTD
| Equity
| 526 013
| 436 352
| 20.5%
| 458 933
| 14.6%
| 471 873
| 444 495
| 6.2%
| 518 332
| 497 747
| 4.1%
| of which AtomX
| 5 627
| 7 325
|
|
|
| 6 977
| 3 050
|
| 5 422
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Index
| 218 213
| 189 521
| 15.1%
| 202 297
| 7.9%
| 201 224
| 214 693
| -6.3%
| 221 649
| 227 673
| -2.6%
| of which AtomX
| 2 810
| 3 996
|
|
|
| 3 700
| 1 602
|
| 2 308
|
|
| Futures
| 147 347
| 123 675
| 19.1%
| 148 144
| -0.5%
| 132 433
| 154 822
| -14.5%
| 150 243
| 171 106
| -12.2%
| of which AtomX
| 1 440
| 1 640
|
|
|
| 1 571
| 1 602
|
| 1 537
|
|
| Options
| 70 866
| 65 846
| 7.6%
| 54 153
| 30.9%
| 68 790
| 59 871
| 14.9%
| 71 406
| 56 567
| 26.2%
| of which AtomX
| 1 370
| 2 356
|
|
|
| 2 130
| 0
|
| 771
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Individual Equity
| 307 800
| 246 831
| 24.7%
| 256 636
| 19.9%
| 270 649
| 229 802
| 17.8%
| 296 683
| 270 074
| 9.9%
| of which AtomX
| 2 817
| 3 329
|
|
|
| 3 277
| 1 448
|
| 3 114
|
|
| Futures
| 12 016
| 5 406
| 122.3%
| 1 599
| >500%
| 6 250
| 1 362
| 359.0%
| 2 911
| 1 635
| 78.0%
| of which AtomX
| 50
| 43
|
|
|
| 31
| 392
|
| 305
|
|
| Options
| 295 784
| 241 424
| 22.5%
| 255 037
| 16.0%
| 264 399
| 228 440
| 15.7%
| 293 772
| 268 439
| 9.4%
| of which AtomX
| 2 767
| 3 286
|
|
|
| 3 246
| 1 056
|
| 2 809
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Commodity
| 48 971
| 80 066
| -38.8%
| 42 658
| 14.8%
| 71 868
| 56 564
| 27.1%
| 61 276
| 53 513
| 14.5%
| Futures
| 44 495
| 72 543
| -38.7%
| 38 756
| 14.8%
| 64 264
| 51 476
| 24.8%
| 55 932
| 49 166
| 13.8%
| Options
| 4 475
| 7 523
| -40.5%
| 3 902
| 14.7%
| 7 604
| 5 088
| 49.5%
| 5 344
| 4 347
| 22.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Other
| 0
| 0
|
| 0
|
| 0
| 0
|
| 0
| 96
|
| Futures
| 0
| 0
|
| 0
|
| 0
| 0
|
| 0
| 0
|
| Options
| 0
| 0
|
| 0
|
| 0
| 0
|
| 0
| 96
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total Futures
| 203 858
| 201 624
| 1.1%
| 188 499
| 8.1%
| 202 947
| 207 660
| -2.3%
| 209 087
| 221 907
| -5.8%
| Total Options
| 371 125
| 314 794
| 17.9%
| 313 092
| 18.5%
| 340 793
| 293 399
| 16.2%
| 370 521
| 329 449
| 12.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total Euronext
| 574 984
| 516 418
| 11.3%
| 501 591
| 14.6%
| 543 740
| 501 059
| 8.5%
| 579 608
| 551 356
| 5.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Open Interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Sep-18
| Aug-18
| Change % MOM
| Sep-17
| Change % YOY
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Equity
| 17 598 278
| 19 315 216
| -8.9%
| 16 155 671
| 8.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Index
| 1 527 967
| 1 574 642
| -3.0%
| 1 615 298
| -5.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Futures
| 601 222
| 589 418
| 2.0%
| 604 486
| -0.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Options
| 926 745
| 985 224
| -5.9%
| 1 010 812
| -8.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Individual Equity
| 16 070 311
| 17 740 574
| -9.4%
| 14 540 373
| 10.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Futures
| 267 468
| 176 349
| 51.7%
| 35 915
| >500%
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Options
| 15 802 843
| 17 564 225
| -10.0%
| 14 504 458
| 9.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Commodity
| 869 795
| 853 497
| 1.9%
| 737 682
| 17.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Futures
| 519 348
| 536 634
| -3.2%
| 441 267
| 17.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Options
| 350 447
| 316 863
| 10.6%
| 296 415
| 18.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Other
| 0
| 0
|
| 0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Futures
| 0
| 0
|
| 0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Options
| 0
| 0
|
| 0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total Futures
| 1 388 038
| 1 302 401
| 6.6%
| 1 081 668
| 28.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total Options
| 17 080 035
| 18 866 312
| -9.5%
| 15 811 685
| 8.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total Euronext
| 18 468 073
| 20 168 713
| -8.4%
| 16 893 353
| 9.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
| FastMatch
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Sep-18
| Aug-18
|
| Sep-17
|
| Q3 2018
| Q3 2017
|
| YTD 2018
| YTD 2017
|
|
|
| Nb trading days
| 20
| 23
|
| 21
|
| 65
| 65
|
| 194
| 194
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| FastMatch Volume (in USD millions, single counted)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Sep-18
| Aug-18
| Change %
MOM
| Sep-17
| Change % YOY
| Q3 2018
| Q3 2017
| Change %
| YTD 2018
| YTD 2017
| Change %
YTD
|
|
| Total FastMatch Market
| 372 911
| 447 471
| -16.7%
| 438 235
| -14.9%
| 1 260 808
| 1 190 352
| 5.9%
| 3 945 989
| 3 652 749
| 8.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| ADV FastMatch Market
| 18 646
| 19 455
| -4.2%
| 20 868
| -10.7%
| 19 397
| 18 313
| 5.9%
| 20 340
| 18 829
| 8.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
From January 2018, volumes on ETFs are only measured on order book activity due to low revenue impact of off-book activity. Based on the previous presentation, activity is €290 million, up +37.8% compared to September 2017.
