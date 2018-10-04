Euronext N : announces volumes for September 2018

CONTACT - Media:



EURONEXT ANNOUNCES VOLUMES FOR SEPTEMBER 2018

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London and Paris - 4 October 2018 - Euronext, the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, today announced trading volumes for September 2018.

Cash trading

In September 2018, the average daily transaction value on the Euronext cash order book stood at €8,346.0 million, up +11.3% compared to September 2017 and up +34.9% from the previous month.

On 21 September 2018, Euronext daily volume reached a new record for the year, at €23,497 million, representing the most active day since 2010. The average daily transaction value on the ETF order book was €216 million, up +2.6% compared to September 2017 and up +22.8% from the previous month. At the end of September 2018, 1,125 ETFS were listed on Euronext compared to 1,048 at the end of December 2017.

Derivatives trading

In September 2018, the overall average daily volume on derivatives reached 574,984 contracts, up +14.6% compared to September 2017 and up +11.3% compared to the previous month. In detail:

the average daily volume on equity index derivatives reached 218,213 contracts, up +7.9% compared to September 2017 and up +15.1% from the previous month,

the average daily volume on individual equity derivatives reached 307,800 contracts, up +19.9% compared to September 2017 and up +24.7% from the previous month. September also saw the most active day for individual equity futures since 2012, with 144,674 lots traded on 13 September,

the average daily volume on commodity derivatives reached 48,971 contracts, up +14.8% compared to September 2017 and down -38.8% from the previous month.

At the end of September 2018, the overall average daily volume on Euronext derivatives stood at 579,608 contracts (+5.1% compared to the end of September 2017) and open interest was up at 18,468,073 contracts (+9.3% compared to the end of September 2017).

FX spot trading

In September 2018, the average daily volume on the spot foreign exchange market of FastMatch, operating as a Euronext company since August 2017, stood at $18,646 million, down -10.7% compared to September 2017 and down -4.2% from the previous month.

Listings

In September 2018, Euronext welcomed the listing of Italy-based company MyBest Group and Spanish real-estate investment fund Barings Core, which together raised €2.45 million. In addition, €116.3 billion was raised on Euronext in bonds and €2.7 billion in follow-on equity.

European Cash Market Monthly Activity Sep-18 Aug-18 Sep-17 YTD 2018 YTD 2017 Nb trading days 20 23 21 191 192 NUMBER OF TRANSACTIONS (Buy and sells) (reported trades included) Sep-18 Aug-18 Change %

MOM Sep-17 Change % YOY YTD 2018 YTD 2017 Change %

YTD Total Cash Market 1 34 004 086 31 993 814 6.3% 36 568 356 -7.0% 344 200 562 361 736 994 -4.8% ADV Cash Market 1 1 700 204 1 391 035 22.2% 1 741 350 -2.4% 1 802 097 1 884 047 -4.3% TRANSACTION VALUE ( € million - Single counted) Eur million Sep-18 Aug-18 Change %

MOM Sep-17 Change % YOY YTD 2018 YTD 2017 Change %

YTD Total Cash Market 1 166 919.8 142 267.2 17.3% 157 417.6 6.0% 1 549 412.5 1 458 655.6 6.2% ADV Cash Market 1 8 346.0 6 185.5 34.9% 7 496.1 11.3% 8 112.1 7 597.2 6.8% LISTINGS Number of Issuers on Equities Sep-18 Aug-18 Change %

MOM Sep-17 Change % YOY December 2017 Change % EURONEXT 2 1 288 1 291 -0.2% 1 310 -1.7% 1306 -1.4% SMEs 729 730 -0.1% 751 -2.9% 747 -2.4% Number of Listed Securities Bonds 39 160 38 555 1.6% 36 196 8.2% 37 085 5.6% ETFs 1 125 1 111 1.3% 1 049 7.2% 1 048 7.3% Funds 5 269 5 273 -0.1% 5 817 -9.4% 5 662 -6.9% EURONEXT CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market (mln of €) Sep-18 Aug-18 Change %

MOM Sep-17 Change % YOY YTD 2018 YTD 2017 Change %

YTD Nb New Listings 1 - 2 24 21 Money Raised New Listings

incl over allotment 2 - - - - 2 261 3 027 -25.3% of which Money Raised New Listings 2 - - - - 2 119 2 895 -26.8% Follow-ons on Equities 2 694 932 189.0% 4 741 -43.2% 25 966 52 146 -50.2% Bonds 116 292 68 475 69.8% 47 725 143.7% 637 924 597 634 6.7% Total Money Raised 4 118 988 69 407 71.4% 52 467 126.8% 666 152 652 807 2.0% of which SMEs CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market (mln of €) Sep-18 Aug-18 Change %

MOM Sep-17 Change % YOY YTD 2018 YTD 2017 Change %

YTD Nb New Listings 1 - 2 20 13 Money Raised New Listings

incl over allotment 2 - - - - 613 786 -22.0% of which Money Raised New Listings 2 - - - - 592 764 -22.5% Follow-ons on Equities 348 205 69.6% 138 151.7% 3 977 4 903 -18.9% Bonds 51 13 308.0% 1 4587.7% 660 965 -31.6% Total Money Raised 4 401 217 84.5% 139 188.1% 5 250 6 654 -21.1% 1 Shares, warrants, ETFs, bonds

2 Euronext, Euronext Growth and Euronext Access

4 including New Listings incl over-allotment, Follow-ons on Equities, Corporate Bonds on Euronext Listed Issuers

European Derivatives Market Monthly Activity Sep-18 Aug-18 Sep-17 Q3 2018 Q3 2017 YTD 2018 YTD 2017 Nb trading days 20 23 21 65 65 191 191 Volume (in lots) Sep-18 Aug-18 Change % MOM Sep-17 Change % YOY Q3 2018 Q3 2017 Change % Jan 2018 till Sep 2018 Jan 2017 till Sep 2017 Change %

YTD Equity 10 520 260 10 036 096 4.8% 9 637 590 9.2% 30 671 721 28 892 174 6.2% 99 001 499 95 069

654 4.1% of which AtomX 112 549 168 466 453 537 198 241 1 035 546 484 222 Index 4 364 258 4 358 991 0.1% 4 248 233 2.7% 13 079 536 13 955 071 -6.3% 42 334 957 43 485

499 -2.6% of which AtomX 56 202 91 899 240 525 104 102 440 832 170 659 Futures 2 946 940 2 844 526 3.6% 3 111 014 -5.3% 8 608 168 10 063 447 -14.5% 28 696 438 32 681

264 -12.2% of which AtomX 28 796 37 712 102 107 104 102 293 634 162 959 Options 1 417 318 1 514 465 -6.4% 1 137 219 24.6% 4 471 368 3 891 624 14.9% 13 638 519 10 804

235 26.2% of which AtomX 27 406 54 187 138 418 0 147 198 7 700 Individual Equity 6 156 002 5 677 105 8.4% 5 389 357 14.2% 17 592 185 14 937 103 17.8% 56 666 542 51 584

155 9.9% of which AtomX 56 347 76 567 213 012 94 139 594 714 313 563 Futures 240 318 124 345 93.3% 33 588 >500% 406 224 88 510 359.0% 556 073 312 328 78.0% of which AtomX 1 000 1 000 2 000 25 475 58 171 45 475 Options 5 915 684 5 552 760 6.5% 5 355 769 10.5% 17 185 961 14 848 593 15.7% 56 110 469 51 271

827 9.4% of which AtomX 55 347 75 567 211 012 68 664 536 543 268 088 Commodity 979 410 1 841 513 -46.8% 895 820 9.3% 4 671 404 3 676 642 27.1% 11 703 635 10 220

906 14.5% Futures 889 907 1 668 485 -46.7% 813 871 9.3% 4 177 172 3 345 942 24.8% 10 683 022 9 390

633 13.8% Options 89 503 173 028 -48.3% 81 949 9.2% 494 232 330 700 49.5% 1 020 613 830 273 22.9% Other 0 0 0 0 0 0 18 399 Futures 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Options 0 0 0 0 0 0 18 399 Total Futures 4 077 165 4 637 356 -12.1% 3 958 473 3.0% 13 191 564 13 497 899 -2.3% 39 935 533 42 384

225 -5.8% Total Options 7 422 505 7 240 253 2.5% 6 574 937 12.9% 22 151 561 19 070 917 16.2% 70 769 601 62 924

734 12.5% Total Euronext 11 499 670 11 877 609 -3.2% 10 533 410 9.2% 35 343 125 32 568 816 8.5% 110 705 134 105 308

959 5.1% ADV (in lots) Sep-18 Aug-18 Change % MOM Sep-17 Change % YOY Q3 2018 Q3 2017 Change % Jan 2018 till Sep 2018 Jan 2017 till Sep 2017 Change %

YTD Equity 526 013 436 352 20.5% 458 933 14.6% 471 873 444 495 6.2% 518 332 497 747 4.1% of which AtomX 5 627 7 325 6 977 3 050 5 422 Index 218 213 189 521 15.1% 202 297 7.9% 201 224 214 693 -6.3% 221 649 227 673 -2.6% of which AtomX 2 810 3 996 3 700 1 602 2 308 Futures 147 347 123 675 19.1% 148 144 -0.5% 132 433 154 822 -14.5% 150 243 171 106 -12.2% of which AtomX 1 440 1 640 1 571 1 602 1 537 Options 70 866 65 846 7.6% 54 153 30.9% 68 790 59 871 14.9% 71 406 56 567 26.2% of which AtomX 1 370 2 356 2 130 0 771 Individual Equity 307 800 246 831 24.7% 256 636 19.9% 270 649 229 802 17.8% 296 683 270 074 9.9% of which AtomX 2 817 3 329 3 277 1 448 3 114 Futures 12 016 5 406 122.3% 1 599 >500% 6 250 1 362 359.0% 2 911 1 635 78.0% of which AtomX 50 43 31 392 305 Options 295 784 241 424 22.5% 255 037 16.0% 264 399 228 440 15.7% 293 772 268 439 9.4% of which AtomX 2 767 3 286 3 246 1 056 2 809 Commodity 48 971 80 066 -38.8% 42 658 14.8% 71 868 56 564 27.1% 61 276 53 513 14.5% Futures 44 495 72 543 -38.7% 38 756 14.8% 64 264 51 476 24.8% 55 932 49 166 13.8% Options 4 475 7 523 -40.5% 3 902 14.7% 7 604 5 088 49.5% 5 344 4 347 22.9% Other 0 0 0 0 0 0 96 Futures 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Options 0 0 0 0 0 0 96 Total Futures 203 858 201 624 1.1% 188 499 8.1% 202 947 207 660 -2.3% 209 087 221 907 -5.8% Total Options 371 125 314 794 17.9% 313 092 18.5% 340 793 293 399 16.2% 370 521 329 449 12.5% Total Euronext 574 984 516 418 11.3% 501 591 14.6% 543 740 501 059 8.5% 579 608 551 356 5.1% Open Interest Sep-18 Aug-18 Change % MOM Sep-17 Change % YOY Equity 17 598 278 19 315 216 -8.9% 16 155 671 8.9% Index 1 527 967 1 574 642 -3.0% 1 615 298 -5.4% Futures 601 222 589 418 2.0% 604 486 -0.5% Options 926 745 985 224 -5.9% 1 010 812 -8.3% Individual Equity 16 070 311 17 740 574 -9.4% 14 540 373 10.5% Futures 267 468 176 349 51.7% 35 915 >500% Options 15 802 843 17 564 225 -10.0% 14 504 458 9.0% Commodity 869 795 853 497 1.9% 737 682 17.9% Futures 519 348 536 634 -3.2% 441 267 17.7% Options 350 447 316 863 10.6% 296 415 18.2% Other 0 0 0 Futures 0 0 0 Options 0 0 0 Total Futures 1 388 038 1 302 401 6.6% 1 081 668 28.3% Total Options 17 080 035 18 866 312 -9.5% 15 811 685 8.0% Total Euronext 18 468 073 20 168 713 -8.4% 16 893 353 9.3%

FastMatch Sep-18 Aug-18 Sep-17 Q3 2018 Q3 2017 YTD 2018 YTD 2017 Nb trading days 20 23 21 65 65 194 194 FastMatch Volume (in USD millions, single counted) Sep-18 Aug-18 Change %

MOM Sep-17 Change % YOY Q3 2018 Q3 2017 Change % YTD 2018 YTD 2017 Change %

YTD Total FastMatch Market 372 911 447 471 -16.7% 438 235 -14.9% 1 260 808 1 190 352 5.9% 3 945 989 3 652 749 8.0% ADV FastMatch Market 18 646 19 455 -4.2% 20 868 -10.7% 19 397 18 313 5.9% 20 340 18 829 8.0%



From January 2018, volumes on ETFs are only measured on order book activity due to low revenue impact of off-book activity. Based on the previous presentation, activity is €290 million, up +37.8% compared to September 2017.

