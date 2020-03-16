Euronext N : appoints Georges Lauchard as Chief Operating Officer

CONTACT - Media:



EURONEXT APPOINTS GEORGES LAUCHARD AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo and Paris – 16 March 2020 – Euronext announces the appointment of Georges Lauchard as Chief Operating Officer and member of the Managing Board of Euronext N.V., pending all relevant corporate and regulatory approvals.

Georges Lauchard, who worked in capital markets throughout his international career, will oversee Euronext operational strategy, policies, and execution in support of Euronext’s ambition to become the leading market infrastructure in Europe. He will take up his new role based in Paris on 17 March 2020.

Stéphane Boujnah, Euronext CEO and Chairman of the Managing Board, said: “We are excited to welcome Georges Lauchard to Euronext. As the company deploys its new three-year strategic plan ‘Let’s Grow Together 2022’, we are committed to make Euronext’s success scalable to grow further, and Georges will help the management team reinforce the execution of Euronext’s ambition. His deep knowledge of our industry, as well as his experience in managing large and complex organisations and executing transformations at scale, will be a great addition to the team.”

Georges Lauchard said: “I am delighted to join Euronext’s leadership team. Euronext has delivered significant growth over the past 4 years whilst diversifying from a pure exchange to a key infrastructure-as-a-service player for the financial industry and the real economy. I am looking forward to being part of the next phase of this journey as Euronext further accelerates its growth, and scales its technology platform whilst driving innovation with our clients.”

Georges Lauchard has been the COO/CFO of JP Morgan’s Corporate and Investment Bank Technology team since February 2018. Georges has worked at JP Morgan in London & Hong Kong for more than 20 years where he held numerous leadership roles including Head of Global Front Office Markets supervision, COO of Global Currencies and Emerging Markets Trading as well as COO of the Asia Markets and Investor Services Sales, Merger integration project manager, Operations and Client Service manager. He previously worked for Paribas in New York. Georges Lauchard holds a MSc. in Management from NEOMA Business School in France as well as a degree in Economics from Nice University.

CONTACTS -

Pauline Bucaille (Europe/Paris) : +33 1 70 48 24 41; pbucaille@euronext.com

Analysts & investors

Aurélie Cohen/ Clement Kubiak +33 1 70 48 24 27; ir@euronext.com

About Euronext

Euronext is the leading pan-European exchange, covering Belgium, France, Ireland, The Netherlands, Norway, Portugal and the UK. With close to 1,500 listed issuers worth €4.5 trillion in market capitalisation as of end December 2019, Euronext has an unmatched blue chip franchise that includes 26 issuers in the Morningstar® Eurozone 50 Index℠ and a strong diverse domestic and international client base. Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets and is the largest centre for debt and funds listings in the world. Its total product offering includes Equities, FX, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants & Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. In addition to its main regulated market, Euronext also operates Euronext GrowthTM and Euronext AccessTM, simplifying access to listing for SMEs. The Norwegian stock exchange and its clearing & settlement subsidiary, together operating as Oslo Børs VPS, joined Euronext on 17 June 2019.

For the latest news, find us on Twitter (twitter.com/euronext) and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/euronext).

Disclaimer

This press release is for information purposes only: it is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities and is provided “as is”, without representation or warranty of any kind. While all reasonable care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the content, Euronext does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this publication may be regarded as creating any right or obligation. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext’s subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Euronext. This press release speaks only as of this date. Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is available at www.euronext.com/terms-use .

© 2020, Euronext N.V. - All rights reserved.

The Euronext Group processes your personal data in order to provide you with information about Euronext (the "Purpose"). With regard to the processing of this personal data, Euronext will comply with its obligations under Regulation (EU) 2016/679 of the European Parliament and Council of 27 April 2016 (General Data Protection Regulation, “GDPR”), and any applicable national laws, rules and regulations implementing the GDPR, as provided in its privacy statement available at: https://www.euronext.com/en/privacy-policy .

In accordance with the applicable legislation you have rights with regard to the processing of your personal data:

for more information on your rights, please refer to: https://www.euronext.com/data_subjects_rights_request_information ,

for more information on your rights, please refer to: , to make a request regarding processing of your data or to unsubscribe to this press release service, please use our data subject request form at https://connect2.euronext.com/form/data-subjects-rights-request or email our Data Protection Officer at dpo@euronext.com .

