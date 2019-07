Euronext's second-quarter net fell 4.4% to 53.4 million euros, following a 10 million euro charge mainly related to the acquisition of Oslo Bors, the Norwegian stock market.

The company also attributed the decline to postponed dividends from its stake in Euroclear, Europe's biggest stock and bond settlement house, and to increased financing expenses.

Euronext said its overall revenue rose 1.8% to 159 million euros.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by GV De Clercq)