Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Euronext N.V.    ENX   NL0006294274

EURONEXT N.V.

(ENX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Euronext N : now controls 97.7% of Oslo Børs VPS capital

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 11:48am EDT
CONTACT - Media:

 		CONTACT - Investor Relations:
Amsterdam+31.20.721.4488Brussels+32.2.620.15.50+33.1.70.48.24.17  
Dublin
Paris		+353.1.617.4266
+33.1.70.48.24.45		Lisbon+351.210.600.614   
      


The distribution of the offer document and the making of the offer may in certain jurisdictions be restricted by law, including without limitation in Australia and Japan. Accordingly, the offer is not made and does not constitute an offer or solicitation in these jurisdictions, or in any jurisdiction or to any person where the making or acceptance of the offer or solicitation would be in violation of the laws or regulations of such jurisdiction.


EURONEXT NOW CONTROLS 97.7% OF OSLO BØRS VPS CAPITAL

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London and Paris – 7 June 2019 – Euronext, the leading pan-European exchange, announces today that it now controls, through direct ownership, irrevocable commitments and acceptances of its offers of 14 January 2019 and 31 May 2019, 97.7% of the total issued and outstanding share capital of Oslo Børs VPS.

Settlement of these Shares is expected to occur by 14 June 2019. Following such settlement, as the owner of more than 90% of the shares and votes of Oslo Børs VPS, Euronext intends to initiate a compulsory acquisition procedure to acquire the remaining shares not already tendered in accordance with the rules of the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act.

As announced earlier, Euronext launched an unconditional offer1 on 31 May 2019 for all issued and outstanding Shares not already owned by it. This unconditional offer is open for acceptance until 28 June 2019 at 18:30 Central European Time.

Defined terms with capital letters herein have the meaning as in Euronext’s Offer Document published on 31 May 2019 available on www.euronext.com.

Contacts:

Media 
Pauline Bucaille:                                                     +33 1 70 48 24 45; mediateam@euronext.com

Analysts & investors
Aurélie Cohen:                                                       +33 1 70 48 24 17; ir@euronext.com

About Euronext
Euronext is the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, covering Belgium, France, Ireland, The Netherlands, Portugal and the UK. With 1,300 listed issuers worth €3.5 trillion in market capitalisation as of end March 2019, Euronext is an unmatched blue chip franchise that has 24 issuers in the Morningstar® Eurozone 50 Index℠ and a strong diverse domestic and international client base. Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets and is the largest centre for debt and funds listings in the world. Its total product offering includes Equities, FX, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants & Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. In addition to its main regulated market, Euronext also operates Euronext GrowthTM and Euronext AccessTM, simplifying access to listing for SMEs.
For the latest news, find us on Twitter (twitter.com/euronext) and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/euronext).

IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER
The offer is being made to shareholders resident in the United States in reliance on the Tier I exemption pursuant to Rule 14d-1(c) under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). Euronext reserves the right to acquire or agree to acquire shares or rights to shares outside the offer during the acceptance period in accordance with applicable law and regulations and the provisions of the exemption provided under Rule 14e-5(b)(10) under the Exchange Act. Any of the purchases referred to in this paragraph may occur either in the open market at prevailing prices or in private transactions at negotiated prices. Information about such purchases will be disclosed as and if required by applicable securities laws.

Disclaimer
This press release is for information purposes only and is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities. This press release is provided “as is” without representation or warranty of any kind. While all reasonable care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the content, Euronext does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this publication July be regarded as creating any right or obligation. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext’s subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Euronext.
This press release speaks only as of this date. Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is located at www.euronext.com/terms-use.
© 2019, Euronext N.V. - All rights reserved.

The Euronext Group processes your personal data in order to provide you with information about Euronext (the "Purpose"). With regard to the processing of these personal data, Euronext will comply with its obligations under the Regulation (EU) 2016/679 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 27 April 2016 (General Data Protection Regulation, “GDPR”), and any applicable national laws, rules and regulations implementing the GDPR as provided in its privacy statement available at: https://www.euronext.com/en/privacy-policy.
In accordance with the applicable legislation you have rights as regard to the processing of your personal data:




1 Please refer to the press release published on 31 May 2019, available on www.euronext.com



Attachment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EURONEXT N.V.
11:48aEURONEXT N : now controls 97.7% of Oslo Børs VPS capital
GL
06/05EURONEXT N : announces volumes for May 2019
GL
06/04EU's markets watchdog warns of split share trading if no-deal Brexit
RE
06/04EURONEXT N : successfully launches a 500 million bond issue, listed on Dublin
GL
06/04Euronext seals victory over Nasdaq by securing 61.4% in Oslo Bors
RE
06/04EURONEXT N : controls 61.4% of Oslo Børs VPS capital
GL
06/04EURONEXT CEO : flows of capital already moving to Europe due to Brexit
RE
05/31EURONEXT N : Declares its offer for oslo børs vps unconditional and launches unc..
GL
05/27Nasdaq pulls out of Oslo Bors battle, handing Euronext victory
RE
05/27Nasdaq pulls out of Oslo Bors battle, handing Euronext victory
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 638 M
EBIT 2019 342 M
Net income 2019 244 M
Debt 2019 115 M
Yield 2019 2,69%
P/E ratio 2019 18,29
P/E ratio 2020 16,54
EV / Sales 2019 7,12x
EV / Sales 2020 6,33x
Capitalization 4 431 M
Chart EURONEXT N.V.
Duration : Period :
Euronext N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURONEXT N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 63,7 €
Spread / Average Target 0,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stéphane Boujnah Chairman-Managing Board & Group CEO
Giorgio Modica Chief Financial Officer
Alain Courbebaisse Chief Information & Technology Officer
Manuel Ferreira da Silva Member-Supervisory Board
Ramón Fernández Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EURONEXT N.V.26.24%4 907
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC12.77%46 530
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED9.62%39 570
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG19.34%26 372
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE31.91%23 483
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.0.00%20 880
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About