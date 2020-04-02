Euronext N : publishes its 2019 Universal Registration Document

Log in
04/02/2020
CONTACT - Media:

 		CONTACT - Investor Relations:
Amsterdam+31.20.721.4133Brussels+32.2.620.15.50+33.1.70.48.24.27 
Dublin
Oslo 		+353 1 617 4221 
+47 22 34 17 40

 		Lisbon
Paris		+351.210.600.614
+33.1.70.48.24.45

 		  

EURONEXT PUBLISHES ITS 2019 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo and Paris – 2 April 2020 Euronext has filed its 2019 Universal Registration Document including the 2019 Annual Financial Statements and Directors’ Report to the Stichting Autoriteit Financiële Markten (the “AFM”), on 1 April 2020, as competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129. The 2019 Universal Registration Document has been filed in English and is available:

.

CONTACTS -
Media 
Pauline Bucaille                                      +33 1 70 48 24 41; pbucaille@euronext.com 

Analysts & investors
Aurélie Cohen / Clément Kubiak            +33 1 70 48 24 27; ir@euronext.com

About Euronext

Euronext is the leading pan-European exchange, covering Belgium, France, Ireland, The Netherlands, Norway, Portugal and the UK. With close to 1,500 listed issuers worth €4.5 trillion in market capitalisation as of end December 2019, Euronext has an unmatched blue chip franchise that includes 26 issuers in the Morningstar® Eurozone 50 Index℠ and a strong diverse domestic and international client base. Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets and is the largest centre for debt and funds listings in the world. Its total product offering includes Equities, FX, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants & Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. In addition to its main regulated market, Euronext also operates Euronext GrowthTM and Euronext AccessTM, simplifying access to listing for SMEs.  The Norwegian stock exchange and its clearing & settlement subsidiary, together operating as Oslo Børs VPS, joined Euronext on 17 June 2019.  

For the latest news, find us on Twitter (twitter.com/euronext) and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/euronext).

Disclaimer
This press release is for information purposes only: it is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities and is provided “as is”, without representation or warranty of any kind. While all reasonable care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the content, Euronext does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this publication may be regarded as creating any right or obligation. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext’s subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Euronext. This press release speaks only as of this date. Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is available at www.euronext.com/terms-use.
© 2019, Euronext N.V. - All rights reserved. 

The Euronext Group processes your personal data in order to provide you with information about Euronext (the "Purpose"). With regard to the processing of this personal data, Euronext will comply with its obligations under Regulation (EU) 2016/679 of the European Parliament and Council of 27 April 2016 (General Data Protection Regulation, “GDPR”), and any applicable national laws, rules and regulations implementing the GDPR, as provided in its privacy statement available at: https://www.euronext.com/en/privacy-policy.

In accordance with the applicable legislation you have rights with regard to the processing of your personal data:

Attachment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
