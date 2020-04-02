Euronext N : publishes its 2019 Universal Registration Document

CONTACT - Media:



EURONEXT PUBLISHES ITS 2019 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo and Paris – 2 April 2020 – Euronext has filed its 2019 Universal Registration Document including the 2019 Annual Financial Statements and Directors’ Report to the Stichting Autoriteit Financiële Markten (the “AFM”), on 1 April 2020, as competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129. The 2019 Universal Registration Document has been filed in English and is available:

on Euronext website: https://www.euronext.com/en/investor-relations/financial-information/financial-reports

and at the registered office of Euronext N.V.: Beursplein 5, 1012 JW Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

.

CONTACTS -

Media

Pauline Bucaille +33 1 70 48 24 41; pbucaille@euronext.com

Analysts & investors

Aurélie Cohen / Clément Kubiak +33 1 70 48 24 27; ir@euronext.com

About Euronext

Euronext is the leading pan-European exchange, covering Belgium, France, Ireland, The Netherlands, Norway, Portugal and the UK. With close to 1,500 listed issuers worth €4.5 trillion in market capitalisation as of end December 2019, Euronext has an unmatched blue chip franchise that includes 26 issuers in the Morningstar® Eurozone 50 Index℠ and a strong diverse domestic and international client base. Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets and is the largest centre for debt and funds listings in the world. Its total product offering includes Equities, FX, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants & Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. In addition to its main regulated market, Euronext also operates Euronext GrowthTM and Euronext AccessTM, simplifying access to listing for SMEs. The Norwegian stock exchange and its clearing & settlement subsidiary, together operating as Oslo Børs VPS, joined Euronext on 17 June 2019.

For the latest news, find us on Twitter ( twitter.com/euronext ) and LinkedIn ( linkedin.com/euronext ).

