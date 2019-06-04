Euronext N : successfully launches a 500 million bond issue, listed on Dublin

CONTACT - Media:



CONTACT - Investor Relations: Amsterdam +31.20.721.4488 Brussels +32.2.620.15.50 +33.1.70.48.24.17 Dublin

Lisbon +353.1.617.4266

+351.210.600.614 Paris +33.1.70.48.24.45

EURONEXT SUCCESSFULLY LAUNCHES A €500 MILLION BOND ISSUE, LISTED ON EURONEXT DUBLIN

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London and Paris – 4 June 2019 – Today Euronext, the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone with more than 1,300 listed issuers, launched a €500 million, 10-year bond issue, rated by S&P “A-”, with an annual coupon of 1.125% and listed on Euronext Dublin. Euronext N.V. is rated “A-, stable outlook” by S&P since 31 May 20191.

The order book reached an amount of more than €3bn, and was more than 6 times oversubscribed. The success of this transaction shows investors' strong confidence in Euronext’s growth ambitions, strategy and solid credit profile.

The proceeds of the issue will be used to (i) pre-finance the outstanding shares of Oslo Børs VPS not already owned by Euronext, and (ii) for general corporate purposes in line with the Euronext’s strategy.

Crédit Agricole CIB and Societe Generale acted as Joint Global Coordinators, and ING and MUFG Securities acted as Joint active bookrunners on the transaction.





CONTACTS





Analysts & Investors:

Aurélie Cohen +33 1 70 48 24 17; ir@euronext.com

Media

Pauline Bucaille: +33 1 70 48 24 45; mediateam@euronext.com

About Euronext

Euronext is the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, covering Belgium, France, Ireland, The Netherlands, Portugal and the UK. With 1,300 listed issuers worth €3.5 trillion in market capitalisation as of end March 2019, Euronext is an unmatched blue chip franchise that has 24 issuers in the Morningstar® Eurozone 50 Index℠ and a strong diverse domestic and international client base. Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets and is the largest centre for debt and funds listings in the world. Its total product offering includes Equities, FX, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants & Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. In addition to its main regulated market, Euronext also operates Euronext GrowthTM and Euronext AccessTM, simplifying access to listing for SMEs.

For the latest news, find us on Twitter (twitter.com/euronext) and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/euronext).

Disclaimer

This press release is for information purposes only and is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities. This press release is provided “as is” without representation or warranty of any kind. While all reasonable care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the content, Euronext does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this publication July be regarded as creating any right or obligation. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext’s subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Euronext.

This press release speaks only as of this date. Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is located at www.euronext.com/terms-use .

© 2019, Euronext N.V. - All rights reserved.

The Euronext Group processes your personal data in order to provide you with information about Euronext (the "Purpose"). With regard to the processing of these personal data, Euronext will comply with its obligations under the Regulation (EU) 2016/679 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 27 April 2016 (General Data Protection Regulation, “GDPR”), and any applicable national laws, rules and regulations implementing the GDPR as provided in its privacy statement available at: https://www.euronext.com/en/privacy-policy .

In accordance with the applicable legislation you have rights as regard to the processing of your personal data:

for more information on your rights, please refer to: https://www.euronext.com/data_subjects_rights_request_information ,

, for any request regarding the processing of your data or if you want to unsubscribe to this press release, please use our data subject request form https://connect2.euronext.com/form/data-subjects-rights-request or email our Data Protection Officer at dpo@euronext.com .









1 Report available for information only at the following address: https://www.euronext.com/fr/investors/debt-and-bond-investors







Attachment