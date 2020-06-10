Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Euronext N.V.    ENX   NL0006294274

EURONEXT N.V.

(ENX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06/10 03:40:14 pm
79.875 EUR   -0.34%
03:00pItaly's 5-Star struggles to win support for Milan Bourse takeover plan - sources
RE
06/09EU says UK trade talks will shape bloc's stock market
RE
06/05EURONEXT N : announces volumes for May 2020
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Italy's 5-Star struggles to win support for Milan Bourse takeover plan - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/10/2020 | 03:00pm EDT
Woman in a face mask is seen in front of the Italian Stock Exchange in Milan

By Giuseppe Fonte and Pamela Barbaglia

As the London Stock Exchange seeks approval for its $27 billion takeover of Refinitiv, uncertainty over the fate of its Italian exchange and bond-trading operations has caused rifts among politicians in Rome, two sources told Reuters.

The governing 5-Star Movement is seeking to lure Italy's biggest financial institutions, including Intesa Sanpaolo, to launch a bid for the Milan Bourse that would avert a possible break-up of the business triggered by the Refinitiv deal, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

But the plan has run into opposition from some coalition partners.

Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri - a prominent member of the centre-left PD party - opposes an Italian bid for all or parts of Borsa Italiana, the sources said.

A senior official close to the Treasury told Reuters a takeover offer was "not something the Finance Ministry is currently studying".

The LSE, Borsa Italiana and the Treasury declined to comment.

The Five Star proposal was crafted with the help of Antonio Guglielmi, Mediobanca's executive vice chairman of corporate and investment banking. It aims to form a consortium that would back a possible bid by state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) for Borsa Italiana or its bond-trading platform MTS, the sources said.

Intesa and investment firm Unipol have been identified as possible anchor investors for the bid, which would also involve a series of Italian financial institutions that manage pension schemes on behalf of industry corporations, the sources said.

The proposal values the Milan exchange at about 3 billion euros ($3.40 billion), the sources said.

Its main promoter is Cabinet Undersecretary Riccardo Fraccaro who is in charge of supervising and managing policy issues for Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, they said.

Representatives for Mediobanca, Intesa and Unipol declined to comment.

STRATEGIC INTEREST

The move comes as European Union antitrust regulators are probing the LSE deal for Refinitiv, raising the prospect that MTS could be hived off as part of any antitrust remedies to clear the deal.

A decision on whether to take the deal to a second phase of investigation is expected on June 22.

Rome sees MTS as an asset of strategic interest as it offers a platform to trade Italian sovereign bonds, the sources said.

But several other sources, who are familiar with LSE's strategy, said any divestment of MTS would hinge on the outcome of the European antitrust review.

One of the sources, who is close to the 5-Star camp, said that Economy Minister Gualtieri would favour a tie up between Borsa Italiana and French stock exchange Euronext.

Euronext's Chief Executive Stephane Boujnah approached the LSE to express interest in Borsa Italiana after LSE investors voted in favour of the Refinitiv deal in November, two sources close to the matter said.

But Boujnah's overture was rebuffed by LSE's boss David Schwimmer, they said.

Euronext declined to comment.

Five Star politicians worry Euronext may come back for all or parts of Borsa Italiana and want state lender CDP to take a stake in the Italian exchange to give it a say on strategic decisions, the sources said.

While 5-Star is not against a possible merger of Borsa Italiana with Euronext, it wants Italy to have the upper hand in any negotiation, they said.

Italy has extended its "golden power" legislation to block any move for the Milan Bourse.

($1 = 0.8814 euros)

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte in Rome and Pamela Barbaglia in London; additional reporting by Huw Jones, Valentina Za and Andrea Mandala; Editing by Jon Boyle and Barbara Lewis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURONEXT N.V. -0.62% 79.65 Real-time Quote.10.32%
EXPRESS, INC. -7.83% 2.29 Delayed Quote.-48.87%
INTESA SANPAOLO SPA -1.01% 1.7026 Delayed Quote.-26.76%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 2.91% 8066 Delayed Quote.1.14%
MEDIOBANCA S.P.A. -1.80% 6.966 Delayed Quote.-27.72%
UNIPOL GRUPPO S.P.A. -2.99% 3.504 Delayed Quote.-29.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EURONEXT N.V.
03:00pItaly's 5-Star struggles to win support for Milan Bourse takeover plan - sour..
RE
06/09EU says UK trade talks will shape bloc's stock market
RE
06/05EURONEXT N : announces volumes for May 2020
GL
06/01London Stock Exchange finds broad backing for shorter trading day
RE
06/01London Stock Exchange finds broad backing for shorter trading day
RE
05/28Euronext shuts London exchange that had one listing
RE
05/28EURONEXT N : ceases London regulatory activities
GL
05/28Italy to pass decree to defend Milan bourse, key assets -sources
RE
05/19EURONEXT : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
05/19Six EU states to scrap bans on short-selling shares as volatility eases
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 856 M 971 M 971 M
Net income 2020 311 M 353 M 353 M
Net Debt 2020 625 M 710 M 710 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,2x
Yield 2020 2,67%
Capitalization 5 541 M 6 286 M 6 291 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 7,21x
Nbr of Employees 1 069
Free-Float 88,9%
Chart EURONEXT N.V.
Duration : Period :
Euronext N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURONEXT N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 88,16 €
Last Close Price 80,15 €
Spread / Highest target 38,5%
Spread / Average Target 10,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stéphane Boujnah Chairman-Managing Board & Group CEO
Dick M. Sluimers Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georges Lauchard Chief Operating Officer
Giorgio Modica Chief Financial Officer
Alain Courbebaisse Chief Information & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EURONEXT N.V.10.32%6 336
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.5.28%53 321
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED17.15%47 449
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC1.14%35 035
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG9.67%32 038
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO18.85%21 355
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group