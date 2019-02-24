Europa Metals : Approval received for commencement of trading on the AltX

22 February 2019
Europa Metals Ltd
("Europa Metals", the "Company" or the "Group")(ASX, AIM, JSE: EUZ)
Approval received for commencement of trading on the AltX of the JSE
Europa Metals, the European lead-zinc explorer, is pleased to announce that, further to its announcement of 25 January 2019, the Company has now received formal approval for its securities to commence trading on the AltX of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange ("JSE") with effect from commencement of business on Friday, 1 March 2019.
For further information on the Company, please visit www.europametals.com or contact:
Europa Metals Ltd
Dan Smith, Non-Executive Director and Company Secretary (Australia) T: +61 417 978 955
Laurence Read, Executive Director (UK) T: +44 (0)20 3289 9923
Strand Hanson Limited (Nominated Adviser)
Rory Murphy / Matthew Chandler
T: +44 (0)20 7409 3494
Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Limited (Broker)
Andy Thacker
T: +44 (0)20 3621 4120
Sasfin Capital Proprietary Limited (a member of the Sasfin group) (JSE Sponsor)
Sharon Owens
T (direct): +27 11 809 7762
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.
Disclaimer
Europa Metals Limited published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2019 23:21:05 UTC