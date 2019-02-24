Europa Metals : Approval received for commencement of trading on the AltX

22 February 2019

Europa Metals Ltd

("Europa Metals", the "Company" or the "Group")(ASX, AIM, JSE: EUZ)

Approval received for commencement of trading on the AltX of the JSE

Europa Metals, the European lead-zinc explorer, is pleased to announce that, further to its announcement of 25 January 2019, the Company has now received formal approval for its securities to commence trading on the AltX of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange ("JSE") with effect from commencement of business on Friday, 1 March 2019.

