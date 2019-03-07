Europa Metals : Removal from Official List

Market Announcement
8 March 2019
Europa Metals Ltd (ASX: EUZ) - Removal from Official List
Europa Metals Ltd ('EUZ') will be removed from the Official List of ASX Limited as at the close of trading today, Friday, 8 March 2019, in accordance with Listing Rule 17.11 to facilitate EUZ's primary listing on the AIM market operated by London Stock Exchange plc.
Chris Hesford
Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)
8 March 2019
