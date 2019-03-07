Log in
EUROPA METALS

(EUZ)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/26
0.001 AUD   0.00%
Europa Metals : Removal from Official List

03/07/2019 | 09:24pm EST

Market Announcement

8 March 2019

Europa Metals Ltd (ASX: EUZ) - Removal from Official List

Description

Europa Metals Ltd ('EUZ') will be removed from the Official List of ASX Limited as at the close of trading today, Friday, 8 March 2019, in accordance with Listing Rule 17.11 to facilitate EUZ's primary listing on the AIM market operated by London Stock Exchange plc.

Issued by

Chris Hesford

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

8 March 2019

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

Disclaimer

Europa Metals Limited published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 02:23:06 UTC
