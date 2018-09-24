Log in
Europa Metals : Details of Company Address

09/24/2018 | 02:04am CEST

24 September 2018

Europa Metals Ltd

("Europa Metals", the "Company" or the "Group")(ASX, AIM, JSE: EUZ)

Change of Registered Office Address

Europa Metals, the European lead-zinc explorer, announces that, with effect from today, its registered office address has been changed to:

Europa Metals Ltd c/- Minerva Corporate

Level 8, 99 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000

For further information on the Company, please visitwww.europametals.comor contact:

Europa Metals Ltd

Dan Smith, Non-Executive Director and Company Secretary (Australia) T: +61 417 978 955

Laurence Read, Executive Director (UK) T: +44 (0)20 3289 9923

Strand Hanson Limited (Nominated Adviser)

Rory Murphy/Matthew Chandler

T: +44 (0)20 7409 3494

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Limited (Joint Broker)

Andy Thacker

T: +44 (0)20 3621 4120

Sasfin Capital Proprietary Limited (a member of the Sasfin group)(JSE Sponsor)

Sharon Owens

T (direct): +27118097762

Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited (Joint Broker)

Lucy Williams/Duncan Vasey/Heena Karani

T: +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Disclaimer

Europa Metals Limited published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 00:03:05 UTC
