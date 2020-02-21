Log in
Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc    EOG   GB00B03CJS30

EUROPA OIL & GAS (HOLDINGS) PLC

(EOG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/21 11:35:11 am
1.6 GBp   --.--%
04:10pEUROPA OIL & GAS : Holdings in company - Newlands
PU
06:39aEUROPA OIL & GAS (HOLDIN : s) Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
02/06EUROPA OIL & GAS : Relinquishment of Irish Licensing Option 16/19
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Europa Oil & Gas : Holdings in company - Newlands

02/21/2020 | 04:10pm EST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer

of existing shares to which voting rights are at-

Europa Oil & Gas Plc

tachedii:

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer

(please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification(please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

x

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii: Company share buy back

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

David & Monique Newlands

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or

11/02/20

reachedvi:

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

21/02/20

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights at-

% of voting rights

Total number of

through financial instru-

Total of both in %

tached to shares (to-

voting rights of is-

ments

(8.A + 8.B)

tal of 8. A)

suervii

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Resulting situation

on the date on which

4.53%

0.35%

4.88%

444,691,599

threshold was

crossed or reached

Position of previous

notification (if

4.57%

0.45%

5.02%

applicable)

1

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC)

(DTR5.2.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

Ordinary

20,130,000

4.53%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

20,130,000

4.53%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Number of voting rights

Type of financial in-

Expiration

Exercise/

that may be acquired if

% of voting rights

strument

datex

Conversion Periodxi

the instrument is

exercised/converted.

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or

Number of

Conversion Pe-

cash

% of voting rights

instrument

datex

voting rights

riod xi

settlementxii

Long spread

Cash

1,555,000

0.35%

bet

SUBTOTAL

1,555,000

0.35%

8.B.2

2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation(please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not

x

control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv

(please add additional rows as necessary)

% of voting rights if it

Namexvequals or is higher than the notifiable

threshold

  • of voting rights through financial in- struments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it

equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10.In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi

Place of completion

UK

Date of completion

21/02/20

3

Disclaimer

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 21:08:58 UTC
