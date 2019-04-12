Europa Oil & Gas : Interim results

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc / Index: AIM / Epic: EOG / Sector: Oil & Gas 12 April 2019 Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc ("Europa" or "the Company") Interim Results Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, the AIM traded Ireland and UK focused oil and gas exploration, development and production company, announces its interim results for the six month period ended 31 January 2019. Operational highlights •Ongoing negotiations regardingfarm-in agreements to three Irish licences (LO 16/20, FEL 1/17 and FEL 3/13) with a major international oil company: oexpect Europa to be fully carried on a well on each licence oexpect Europa to retain a material interest in each licence othe Board is confident of concluding the farm-ins in the coming months however, there can be no guarantee that the current negotiations will lead to completed agreements ofinal investment decision awaited from the major's head office •Site surveys for wells at Inishkea, Kiely East and Edgeworth - targeting summer 2019, are under application subject to regulatory approval •Successfully executing strategy to manage the decline in production at onshore UK fields oworkover of the WF6 well at West Firsby utilising a drain hole jetting technique - WF6 is currently producing 6 boepd net to Europa having previously produced zero oil o90 boepd produced in H1 2019 (H1 2018 97 boepd) •Final phase of discussions with the National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mines ("ONHYM"), in respect of securing a petroleum agreement in Morocco Financial performance •Revenue £0.9 million (H1 2018: £0.8 million) •Pre-taxloss of £0.4 million, (H1 2018: pre-tax tax loss of £0.5 million) •Net cash used in operating activities £0.3 million (H1 2018: cash from operating activities £16k) •Cash balance at 31 January 2019: £4.4 million (31 July 2018: £1.8 million) •Successfully raised £4.3 million (before expenses) from existing and new shareholders including BGF Investment Management Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Business Growth Fund ("BGF") oapproximately 33% of the shares in the Company now owned by institutions, oa further 9.5% are held by the Board Post reporting period events

•Wressle planning appeal submitted to Planning Inspectorate on 5 February 2019 and draft bespoke programme issued by the Inspectorate on 13 February •Grossun-risked prospective resources at the Inishkea gas prospect in LO 16/20 confirmed as 1.5 tcf with one in three chance of success (RNS 26 February 2019) •Transferred operatorship of PEDL143 to UK Oil & Gas PLC as announced on 14 March 2019 Europa's CEO, Hugh Mackay, said:"The last six months have been a highly active period for Europa, not just in terms of the progress we are making to advance our industry-leading licence position offshore Ireland, which to date has estimated gross prospective resources of 6.4billion barrels of oil and 1.5 tcf of gas and where negotiations are ongoing for afarm-in for three licences with a major international oil and gas company. In addition, we completed a £4.3 million fund raising, which increased the institutional representation on our shareholder register to over one third. We also restored production at the WF6 well at West Firsby and moved closer towards landing a high impact new venture in Morocco. "The momentum behind the Company has continued post period end with the completion of a major piece of exploration work at our flagship Inishkea gas project. I look forward to providing further updates on our progress during the second half, a period which will see the resumption of drilling activity in the South Porcupine Basin at CNOOC International's Iolar prospect. Success here would be a value trigger event for Europa, as it would significantly de-risk our drill-ready prospects in the basin, specifically, the 280mmboe Kiely East and 225mmboe Edgeworth targets." For further information please visit www.europaoil.com or contact: Hugh Mackay / Phil Greenhalgh Europa +44 (0) 20 7224 3770 Matt Goode finnCap Ltd +44 (0) 20 7220 0500 Simon Hicks finnCap Ltd +44 (0) 20 7220 0500 Camille Gochez finnCap Ltd +44 (0) 20 7220 0500 Frank Buhagiar / Susie Geliher St Brides Partners Ltd +44 (0) 20 7236 1177 The information communicated in this announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Chairman's Statement Our objective is to create a significant liquidity event for our shareholders through successful drilling of our high impact exploration portfolio in Atlantic Ireland. I am pleased to report that the six months under review has seen us take significant steps towards presenting our shareholders with a series of potential liquidity events. On 20 November 2018, we announced that we were negotiating farm-in agreements with a major international oil and gas company in respect of Licensing Option ('LO') 16/20 in the Slyne Basin and Frontier Exploration Licences ('FEL') 1/17 and 3/13 in the South Porcupine Basin. We continue to have positive engagement with the potential farminee and remain confident of the completion of these

agreements or similar ones with other potential farminees who are active in our virtual and physical data rooms. We believe that the political environment in Ireland, in particular the Climate Emergency Measures Bill, may be causing potential investors, including farminees, to slow down their investment decisions. The Climate Emergency Measures Bill (the "Bill") is a proposal to limit future oil and gas exploration in Ireland which is progressing through the Irish legislature. If put into law this Bill would stop the issuance of any new licences for the exploration of fossil fuels. The Bill is opposed by the Irish Government. We do not know if it will pass into law and should it do so when that might be, and in what form. The impact on existing exploration licences is also not clear. Europa has honoured its work commitments and obligations to the Irish Government and naturally we hope that our investment will be recognised and honoured. Europa is an active member of the Irish Offshore Operators' Association ("IOOA" www.iooa.ie). IOOA believes that in order to shape a coherent, realistic, fully-costed and structured national policy and plan to transition to a low carbon future, that a new and informed energy conversation needs to begin. IOOA is actively engaged in this matter and further information can be found at https://www.iooa.ie/value-of-the-indigenous-oil-and-gas-industry-to-ireland/ Offshore Ireland Our industry-leading licence position offshore Ireland is comprised of six licences covering an area of 4,985 km2and encompassing all the play types and basins being targeted by the major operators who have already entered the region, such as Exxon, CNOOC International, Equinor, TOTAL, Woodside and Cairn Energy. To date, we have identified over 30 prospects across our licences which, potentially hold combined Gross Mean Un-risked Prospective Resources ("GMUPR") of over 6.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent and 1.5 tcf of gas. Following completion of technical work programmes, we are now focused on securing partners with whom we can drill wells to prove up this 'company-making' prospectivity. The volumetrics involved and the quality of the work we have undertaken have generated considerable interest among the blue-chip operators as evidenced by their activity in our data rooms. As mentioned earlier, we are currently negotiating farm-in agreements with a major international oil and gas company in respect of LO 16/20, FEL 1/17 and FEL 3/13. A final investment decision is awaited from the major's head office. Meanwhile, we continue to run data rooms and market the opportunities to others. We have submitted applications to the relevant authorities for three site surveys in Atlantic Ireland for our flagship Inishkea prospect, Kiely East and Edgeworth. Our aim is to be in a position to drill all three prospects from 2020 onwards, subject to funding and the regulatory approval process. Post period end on 26 February 2019, we announced a new prospect inventory for LO 16/20 including gross mean un-risked prospective dry gas resources of 1.5 tcf and a 1 in 3 chance of success for the Inishkea prospect. Together with a location in a play that has been proven

by the nearby Corrib gas field, proximity to existing gas infrastructure, comparatively shallow water and lying in a country that needs more gas, the volumetrics are the final piece in the jigsaw which confirms Inishkea's status as Europa's flagship project. Onshore UK Our UK production assets in the East Midlands continue to generate a valuable revenue stream for the Company. First half production averaged 90 boepd generating revenue of £0.9 million, 12% higher than H1 2018's £0.8 million thanks to higher oil prices and initiatives we undertook to manage the decline at the West Firsby oil field. These included the successful workover of the WF6 well where we, in conjunction with a third party, pioneered the use of a drain hole jetting technique onshore UK. WF6 is currently producing 6 bopd net to Europa having previously produced zero oil. Based on the technical success of the workover we intend to evaluate additional suitable opportunities to use this technology in other wells leading to higher oil rates than would otherwise have been possible. We are keen to grow our production incrementally - via workovers such as WF6, and by bringing new discoveries on line. Wressle in North Lincolnshire, with an initial targeted gross rate of 500 bopd, would more than double Europa's existing net production to over 200 bopd. The planning appeal process formally commenced post period end on 13 February 2019 and a planning inquiry date will be announced in due course when a Planning Inspector will consider the partners' new proposals for the development. Other proposals have previously been recommended for approval by the Council's Planning Officer and supported by expert third party review undertaken on behalf of the Council. New Ventures A Strategic Review was completed during the review period. This identified areas and basins where the expertise of our technical team could be applied to replicate the excellent work carried out in our offshore Ireland licences. In line with this, over the course of the half year under review we have been in discussions with the National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mines (ONHYM) to secure a petroleum agreement in Morocco. These discussions are nearing completion and we are confident we will soon be in a position to provide further details on what we believe is an exciting opportunity to acquire acreage which, in terms of 'company-making' potential, is similar in scale to our offshore Ireland portfolio. We have also established a new Board Strategy Committee, to review and approve value-accretive new venture opportunities within our areas of interest. Corporate During the period, we successfully raised £4.3million from existing and new shareholders. Following the fundraise, BGF are the largest shareholder in Europa, with an equity share close to 15%. One third of the Company's shares are now held by institutions and the Board holds a further 9.5%. This is a significant increase in institutional representation in Europa's shareholder register and we view this as an endorsement of our asset base, strategy to monetise our assets, and finally the efforts of our excellent team.

Outlook As at 31 January 2019, Europa's cash balances stood at £4.4 million (31 July 2018: £1.8 million). Our UK production, which averaged 90 boepd over the course of the half year period, generated £0.9 million in revenues. In Ireland, we have mapped combined gross mean un- risked prospective resources of 6.4 billion barrels oil equivalent and 1.5 tcf gas across our six licences. We estimate our Inishkea prospect, which lies close to the producing Corrib gas field, has a 1 in 3 chance of success. Compare all the above with our current market capitalisation and the value case for Europa, in our view, speaks for itself. Our job is to realise the huge potential of our asset base, while at all times managing risk. Drilling offshore Ireland alongside heavyweight partners is how we intend to achieve this. With favourable terms under negotiation with a major operator that could lead to the funding of up to three high impact wells, we are confident we are on course to offer our shareholders the series of potential liquidity events. Simon Oddie Chairman 11 April 2019 Operational review Offshore Ireland: Exploration Europa holds six licences in Atlantic Ireland which, in aggregate, cover an area of over 4,985 km2, include six play types in three basins and contain over 30 prospects and leads that potentially hold gross mean un-risked prospective resources of 6.4 billion barrels oil equivalent and 1.5 tcf gas. To date sixprospects have been de-risked to drill-ready status including the Inishkea gas project in LO 16/20 in the Slyne Basin; Kiely East in FEL 2/13 and Edgeworth in FEL 1/17 in the South Porcupine Basin. Inishkea is regarded by Europa as its flagship project due to its location in a play that has been proven by the Corrib gas field, its potential to be larger than Corrib, its proximity to existing processing facilities, and Ireland's need for more gas supplies. Activity during the half year period has been centred on securing farm-out partners to fund drilling activity. As announced in November 2018, Europa is currently negotiating farm-in agreements with a major international oil and gas company in respect of LO 16/20, FEL 1/17 and FEL 3/13. A final investment decision from the major's head office is awaited. Subject to a positive outcome, the terms agreed would see Europa hold material interests in up to three wells. To ensure wells can be drilled at the earliest opportunity, Europa has submitted applications for three site surveys in summer 2019 for the Inishkea, Kiely East and Edgeworth prospects. Subject to successful conclusion of this work and finalisation of funding, all three prospects could be drilled from 2020 onwards.