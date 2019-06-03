Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) Plc    EOG   GB00B03CJS30

EUROPA OIL & GAS (HOLDINGS) PLC

(EOG)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/03 04:25:59 am
2.75 GBp   -5.17%
04:19aEUROPA OIL & GAS : PEDL143 Completion of sale
PU
02:02aEUROPA OIL & GAS () : Completion of Sale of Interest in UK Licence
PR
04/30EUROPA OIL & GAS : Wressle Planning Inquiry Date
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Europa Oil & Gas : PEDL143 Completion of sale

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 04:19am EDT

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc / Index: AIM / Epic: EOG / Sector: Oil & Gas

3 June 2019

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc ('Europa' or 'the Company')

Completion of Sale of Interest in UK Licence

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, the UK and Ireland focused oil and gas exploration, development and production company, is pleased to announce that it has completed the sale of its 20% interest in the UK onshore PEDL143 exploration licence to AIM listed UK Oil & Gas PLC ('UKOG') for a consideration of £300,000, satisfied through the issue of 25,951,557 shares ('Consideration Shares') in UKOG, and as outlined in the announcement dated 16 April 2019. The Consideration Shares issued to Europa are subject to a six-month orderly market provision.

An application has been made for the Consideration Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM, which are anticipated to be available for trading on or around 7 June 2019 ("Admission").

The information communicated in this announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

* * ENDS * *

For further information please visit www.europaoil.comor contact:

Hugh Mackay

Europa

+ 44 (0) 20 7224 3770

Phil Greenhalgh

Europa

+ 44 (0) 20 7224 3770

Matt Goode

finnCap Ltd

+ 44 (0) 20 7220 0500

Simon Hicks

finnCap Ltd

+ 44 (0) 20 7220 0500

Camille Gochez

finnCap Ltd

+ 44 (0) 20 7220 0500

Frank Buhagiar

St Brides Partners Ltd

+ 44 (0) 20 7236 1177

Juliet Earl

St Brides Partners Ltd

+ 44 (0) 20 7236 1177

Notes

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc has a diversified portfolio of multi-stage hydrocarbon assets that includes production, exploration and development interests, in countries that are politically stable, have transparent licensing processes, and offer attractive terms. In 2018 Europa produced 94 boepd. Its highly prospective exploration projects include the Wressle development in the UK (targeting production start-up in 2019 at 500 bopd gross) and six licences offshore Ireland with the potential to host gross mean un-risked prospective resources of 6.4 billion barrels oil equivalent and 1.5 tcf gas across all six licences.

Evaluation of hydrocarbon volumes has been assessed in accordance with 2018 Petroleum Resources Management System (PRMS) prepared by the Oil and Gas Reserves Committee of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) and reviewed and jointly sponsored by the World Petroleum Council (WPC), the American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG), the

Society of Petroleum Evaluation Engineers (SPEE), the Society of Exploration Geophysicists (SEG), the Society of Petrophysicists and Well Log Analysts (SPWLA) and the European Association of Geoscientists & Engineers (EAGE).

Disclaimer

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 08:18:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EUROPA OIL & GAS (HOLDINGS
04:19aEUROPA OIL & GAS : PEDL143 Completion of sale
PU
02:02aEUROPA OIL & GAS () : Completion of Sale of Interest in UK Licence
PR
05/02EUROPA OIL & GAS : UK oil and gas firm closing in on development partner for Iri..
AQ
04/30EUROPA OIL & GAS : Wressle Planning Inquiry Date
AQ
04/29EUROPA OIL & GAS : Looks Forward to New Wressle Appeal in November
AQ
04/29EUROPA OIL & GAS () : Wressle Planning Inquiry Date
PR
04/18EUROPA OIL & GAS : deals out of Holmwood project
AQ
04/17EUROPA OIL & GAS : sells interest in PEDL143 to UKOG
AQ
04/17EUROPA OIL & GAS : Sells Interest in PEDL143 to UKOG
AQ
04/16EUROPA OIL & GAS () : Sale of interest in PEDL143, Weald Basin
PR
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 2,00 M
EBIT 2019 -0,40 M
Net income 2019 -0,50 M
Finance 2019 6,60 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 29,06
EV / Sales 2019 3,15x
EV / Sales 2020 2,83x
Capitalization 12,9 M
Chart EUROPA OIL & GAS (HOLDINGS) PLC
Duration : Period :
Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUROPA OIL & GAS (HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hugh G. D. Mackay Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon G. Oddie Non-Executive Chairman
Philip Greenhalgh Finance Director, Secretary & Director
Roderick J. H. M. Corrie Non-Executive Director
C. William Ahlefeldt-Laurvig Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EUROPA OIL & GAS (HOLDINGS) PLC-1.69%16
CNOOC LTD5.10%72 696
CONOCOPHILLIPS-5.44%66 635
EOG RESOURCES INC.-6.11%47 517
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-18.92%37 222
ANADARKO PETROLEUM60.52%35 334
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About