Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc    EOG   GB00B03CJS30

EUROPA OIL & GAS (HOLDINGS) PLC

(EOG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Europa Oil & Gas () : Update on Wressle Development Public Inquiry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 02:01am EST

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc / Index: AIM / Epic: EOG / Sector: Oil & Gas

8 November 2019

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (‘Europa’ or ‘the Company’)

Update on Wressle Oil Field Development Public Inquiry

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, the UK and Ireland focused oil and gas exploration, development and production company, notes today’s update from Egdon Resources (‘Egdon’) regarding the Public Inquiry into the proposed development of the Wressle oil field in the East Midlands which concluded yesterday.  

As previously announced, North Lincolnshire Council presented no evidence at the inquiry, which was held in Scunthorpe to consider Egdon’s appeal against the refusal of planning consent by the Council’s Planning Committee for the development of the Wressle Field (‘the Appeal’).  As a result, the Wressle Development Public Inquiry, which commenced on 5 November 2019 and included a site visit, lasted three days rather than the scheduled six days.  

Due to the Planning Inspectorate purdah arising from the UK general election, Egdon expects a verdict on the Appeal post the election date of 12 December 2019, potentially before the end of the year.  In addition to the Appeal, an application for costs has been submitted by Egdon on behalf of all the partners in Wressle.  Europa has a 30% working interest in licence PEDL 180 (‘the Licence’) which holds the Wressle oil discovery, alongside Egdon (operator, 30%), Union Jack Oil (27.5%), and Humber Oil & Gas Limited (12.5%) (together ‘the Partners’).

The Wressle oil field was discovered in 2014 by the Wressle-1 well.  During testing, a total of 710 barrels of oil equivalent per day were recovered from three separate reservoirs, the Ashover Grit, the Wingfield Flags and the Penistone Flags.  Under the proposed development plan, Wressle would commence production at an initial gross rate of 500bopd, which would more than double Europa’s existing UK onshore production to over 200bopd. In September 2016, a Competent Person’s Report provided independent estimates of reserves and contingent and prospective oil and gas resources for the Wressle discovery of 2.15 million stock tank barrels classified as discovered (2P+2C).

The information communicated in this announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

* * ENDS * *

For further information please visit www.europaoil.com or contact:

Hugh Mackay Europa + 44 (0) 20 7224 3770
Phil Greenhalgh Europa + 44 (0) 20 7224 3770
Christopher Raggett finnCap Ltd + 44 (0) 20 7220 0500
Simon Hicks finnCap Ltd + 44 (0) 20 7220 0500
Camille Gochez finnCap Ltd + 44 (0) 20 7220 0500
Frank Buhagiar St Brides Partners Ltd + 44 (0) 20 7236 1177

Notes

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc has a diversified portfolio of multi-stage hydrocarbon assets that includes production, exploration and development interests, in countries that are politically stable, have transparent licensing processes, and offer attractive terms. In 2019 Europa produced 91 boepd. Its highly prospective exploration projects include the Wressle development in the UK (targeting production start-up in 2020 at 500 bopd gross) and six licences offshore Ireland with the potential to host gross mean un-risked prospective resources of 6.4 billion barrels oil equivalent and 1.5 tcf gas across all six licences. The Company’s flagship project offshore Ireland is the Inishkea prospect – a near field gas exploration project with 1.5 trillion cubic feet (‘TCF’) gross mean un-risked prospective gas resources.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EUROPA OIL & GAS (HOLDINGS
02:01aEUROPA OIL & GAS () : Update on Wressle Development Public Inquiry
PR
11/05EUROPA OIL & GAS : conventional UK oil production unaffected by shale gas fracki..
AQ
11/04EUROPA OIL & GAS : UK shale ban
PU
11/04EUROPA OIL & GAS () : Europa's production unaffected by fracking moratorium
PR
10/30EUROPA OIL & GAS : Atlantic Ireland Conference
AQ
10/29EUROPA OIL & GAS : Ireland update
PU
10/10EUROPA OIL & GAS : Results for the year to 31 July 2019
PU
10/10EUROPA OIL & GAS () : Final Results for the year to 31 July 2019
PR
09/26EUROPA OIL & GAS () : Statement by the Irish Offshore Operators' Association
AQ
09/25EUROPA OIL & GAS : Irish UN Climate Action Speech
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group