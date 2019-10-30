EuropaCorp : Extension of the safeguard proceeding to restructure the Group's debts

Extension of the safeguard proceeding to restructure the Group's debts

Saint-Denis,October 30 2019 - In its ruling of October 29 2019, the Commercial Court of Bobigny has extended the observation period of the safeguard proceeding for EuropaCorp S.A for another 6 months.

The extension of the observation period will notably allow for the finalisation of the current discussions with the lenders relating to the project of safeguard plan.

In due time, the Company will inform the market of the outcome of the ongoing actions.

ABOUT EUROPACORP

Founded in 1999, EuropaCorp has become one of Europe's leading film and television studios.

The company's global activities span the entire film value chain with expertise in production, theatrical distribution, video and VOD sales, international sales, soundtrack publishing, and television sales. By directly managing the production and distribution process, EuropaCorp is able to maintain quality and creativity throughout the lifecycle of a film or television project. The company has produced or coproduced over 110 films and distributed over 160 films in French cinemas. Since 1999, the company has produced 10 of France's 20 highest grossing films internationally and 22 films among the 70 French productions with the most admissions internationally (source Le film français - May 17 2019). Starting in 2010, the company has been active in producing television movies and episodic television series for platforms around the world.

EuropaCorp was founded by French director, screenwriter and producer Luc Besson. For more information, go to http://www.europacorp.com/

