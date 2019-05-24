EuropaCorp : FY 2018/2019 Annual revenue

To be compliant with IFRS 5, the activities Roissy, Music Publishing and

Saint-Denis,May 24, 2019 - EuropaCorp, one of the leading independent film studios in Europe, film producer and distributor, today reports its annual consolidated revenue for FY 2018/2019, which ended on March 31, 2019, as approved by the Board of Directors and currently being audited.

Consolidated annual revenue of €148.7 million (excluding discontinued operations), down 33% from FY 2017/2018 mainly due to the fact that Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets was in the lineup of last financial year. As a reminder, revenue for FY 2016/2017 (excluding discontinued operations) was €139.8 million.

International sales stand at €51.8 million for the fiscal year, or approximately 35% of total turnover, comprised mainly of deliveries of the film Anna to Lionsgate, of Taxi 5, as well as first international deliveries of the film Kursk and significant overages collected on films from the catalogue (notably Lucy and Taken 3).

Theatrical distribution revenue in France and the United States is €6.8 million for FY 2018/2019, or around 5% of total revenue, against €39.6 million in 2017/2018. The decrease is due to the high sales in 2017/2018 following the release in France and the US of Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

This revenue corresponds in 2018/2019 to the sales made in French theaters of the following films:

Taxi 5 , released in April 2018 : 3.7 million admissions;

, released in April 2018 : 3.7 million admissions; I Feel Better, released in May 2018 : 146 thousand admissions;

released in May 2018 : 146 thousand admissions; Renegades, released in August 2018 : 51 thousand admissions;

released in August 2018 : 51 thousand admissions; Kursk, released in November 2018 : 123 thousand admissions;

The Video & VOD segment in France and the United States represents around 9% of the annual revenue, coming in at €14 million, versus €33.6 million in 2017/2018. This turnover includes video and VOD sales realized in the US, in particular for Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (though less significant than during the previous financial year), and sales for Taxi 5 in France.

Television & SVOD sales in France and the United States stand at €31.2 million, or 21% of total turnover, versus €38.5 million for last financial year. This turnover was mainly driven by the French market and corresponds essentially to the opening of broadcasting rights windows for Taxi 5 and for films from the catalogue such as Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, Coexist, Lucy and Taken 3.

Subsidies generated during FY 2018/2019 stand at €3.1 million (versus €4.4 million over the last financial year).

Revenue for the TV Series activity rises by 8% to €24.4 million for FY 2018/2019, or 16% of total turnover. It corresponds to the delivery to NBC of the last 6 episodes from the second season of the international series Taken, as well as the international sales of this same series.

The Other item corresponds mainly to post-production, licenses, partnerships, events and coproduction / line production receipts. It has recorded revenue of €17.4 million versus €6 million for the previous financial year (excluding discontinued operations). The growth is due to the coproduction receipts for the film Taxi 5 and those of line production for Kursk.

Outlook

The Company pursues its strategy with 2 main objectives:

Reinforce company's financial strength and restructure debts: within this scope the Company announced on May 13 2019 the opening of a safeguard proceeding to negotiate the terms of a financial stabilization of the company;

Continue to reduce overheads.

Concerning the 1st half-year 2019/2020 lineup, one French-language film and one English-language film are set to be released:

Nous finirons ensemble (Little White Lies 2), directed by Guillaume Canet, with François Cluzet, Marion Cotillard and Gilles Lellouche, released on May 1 st 2019, has registered 2.3 million admissions to date.

directed by Guillaume Canet, with François Cluzet, Marion Cotillard and Gilles Lellouche, released on May 1 2019, has registered 2.3 million admissions to date. Anna , directed by Luc Besson, starring Sasha Luss, Luke Evans, Helen Mirren and Cillian Murphy. The film is completed and will be released in the US on June 21 and in France on July 10 2019.

Concerning the TV series activity, the company's aim is to keep on developing the production of English- language projects with strong international potential such as the Taken series.

Among the projects currently in development:

The Extraordinary Adventures of Adele Blanc Sec, based on the French graphic novel by Jacques Tardi;

based on the French graphic novel by Jacques Tardi; A project of TV series about the history of jazz, with Luc Besson as showrunner.

