EuropaCorp : FY 2018/2019 Annual revenue

05/24/2019 | 12:33pm EDT

Annual revenue FY 2018/2019

Consolidated annual revenue of €148.7 million (excluding discontinued operations), down 33% from FY 2017/2018 mainly due to the fact that Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets was in the lineup of last financial year. As a reminder, revenue for FY 2016/2017 (excluding discontinued operations) was €139.8 million.

Saint-Denis,May 24, 2019 - EuropaCorp, one of the leading independent film studios in Europe, film producer and distributor, today reports its annual consolidated revenue for FY 2018/2019, which ended on March 31, 2019, as approved by the Board of Directors and currently being audited.

H2 and Annual Consolidated Revenue (unaudited)

In millions of €

H2

12 months

12 months

FY2018/2019

FY2017/2018

FY2018/2019

FY2017/2018

%

International sales

40,1

6,4

51,8

76,4

-32,2%

% of revenue

59,0%

7,7%

34,9%

34,3%

Theatrical distribution

1,1

4,1

6,8

39,6

-82,8%

% of revenue

1,6%

4,8%

4,6%

17,7%

Video & VOD

5,2

24,7

14,0

33,6

-58,3%

% of revenue

7,7%

29,0%

9,4%

15,1%

Television & SVOD

13,0

25,5

31,2

38,5

-18,9%

% of revenue

19,1%

31,9%

21,0%

18,1%

Subsidies

0,8

2,3

3,1

4,4

-30,1%

% of revenue

1,1%

2,6%

2,1%

2,0%

TV series

4,6

18,7

24,4

22,7

7,6%

% of revenue

6,7%

21,8%

16,4%

10,1%

Other

3,2

1,7

17,4

6,0

188,5%

% of revenue

4,8%

2,1%

11,7%

2,8%

Sold activities:

Music Publishing

0,9

0,9

-100,0%

French-language TV series

2,0

-100,0%

Roissy Films

0,7

2,1

1,3

2,6

-49,0%

  • To be compliant with IFRS 5, the activities Roissy, Music Publishing and French-language TV series, sold, have been restated within FY 2018/2019 and 2017/2018 for a better comparison.

1

International sales stand at €51.8 million for the fiscal year, or approximately 35% of total turnover, comprised mainly of deliveries of the film Anna to Lionsgate, of Taxi 5, as well as first international deliveries of the film Kursk and significant overages collected on films from the catalogue (notably Lucy and Taken 3).

Theatrical distribution revenue in France and the United States is €6.8 million for FY 2018/2019, or around 5% of total revenue, against €39.6 million in 2017/2018. The decrease is due to the high sales in 2017/2018 following the release in France and the US of Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

This revenue corresponds in 2018/2019 to the sales made in French theaters of the following films:

  • Taxi 5, released in April 2018 : 3.7 million admissions;
  • I Feel Better, released in May 2018 : 146 thousand admissions;
  • Renegades, released in August 2018 : 51 thousand admissions;
  • Kursk, released in November 2018 : 123 thousand admissions;

The Video & VOD segment in France and the United States represents around 9% of the annual revenue, coming in at €14 million, versus €33.6 million in 2017/2018. This turnover includes video and VOD sales realized in the US, in particular for Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (though less significant than during the previous financial year), and sales for Taxi 5 in France.

Television & SVOD sales in France and the United States stand at €31.2 million, or 21% of total turnover, versus €38.5 million for last financial year. This turnover was mainly driven by the French market and corresponds essentially to the opening of broadcasting rights windows for Taxi 5 and for films from the catalogue such as Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, Coexist, Lucy and Taken 3.

Subsidies generated during FY 2018/2019 stand at €3.1 million (versus €4.4 million over the last financial year).

Revenue for the TV Series activity rises by 8% to €24.4 million for FY 2018/2019, or 16% of total turnover. It corresponds to the delivery to NBC of the last 6 episodes from the second season of the international series Taken, as well as the international sales of this same series.

The Other item corresponds mainly to post-production, licenses, partnerships, events and coproduction / line production receipts. It has recorded revenue of €17.4 million versus €6 million for the previous financial year (excluding discontinued operations). The growth is due to the coproduction receipts for the film Taxi 5 and those of line production for Kursk.

Outlook

The Company pursues its strategy with 2 main objectives:

  • Reinforce company's financial strength and restructure debts: within this scope the Company announced on May 13 2019 the opening of a safeguard proceeding to negotiate the terms of a financial stabilization of the company;
  • Continue to reduce overheads.

Concerning the 1st half-year 2019/2020 lineup, one French-language film and one English-language film are set to be released:

  • Nous finirons ensemble (Little White Lies 2), directed by Guillaume Canet, with François Cluzet, Marion Cotillard and Gilles Lellouche, released on May 1st 2019, has registered 2.3 million admissions to date.
  • Anna, directed by Luc Besson, starring Sasha Luss, Luke Evans, Helen Mirren and Cillian Murphy. The film is completed and will be released in the US on June 21 and in France on July 10 2019.

Concerning the TV series activity, the company's aim is to keep on developing the production of English- language projects with strong international potential such as the Taken series.

Among the projects currently in development:

  • The Extraordinary Adventures of Adele Blanc Sec, based on the French graphic novel by Jacques Tardi;
  • A project of TV series about the history of jazz, with Luc Besson as showrunner.

2

Financial calendar

June 27 2019 after stock market closing time: FY 2018/2019 consolidated annual results

ABOUT EUROPACORP

Founded in 1999, EuropaCorp has become one of Europe's leading film and television studios.

The company's global activities span the entire film value chain with expertise in production, theatrical distribution, video and VOD sales, international sales, soundtrack publishing, and television sales. By directly managing the production and distribution process, EuropaCorp is able to maintain quality and creativity throughout the lifecycle of a film or television project. The company has produced or coproduced over 110 films and distributed over 160 films in French cinemas. Since 1999, the company has produced 10 of France's 20 highest grossing films internationally and 22 films among the 70 French productions with the most admissions internationally (source Le film français - May 17 2019 - cf. appendix). Starting in 2010, the company has been active in producing television movies and episodic television series for platforms around the world.

EuropaCorp was founded by French director, screenwriter and producer Luc Besson.

For more information, go to http://www.europacorp.com/

Contacts

EuropaCorp Group

NewCap

Lisa Reynaud | Investor relations | investors@europacorp.com

Pierre Laurent | NewCap

Régis Lefèbvre | Communication | rlefebvre@europacorp.com

plaurent@newcap.fr| Tel: 01 44 71 94 94

Tel: 01 55 99 50 00

EuropaCorp is listed in Compartment C of Euronext Paris

ISIN code: FR0010490920 - Ticker: ECP

3

Appendix: Top 70 of the French-majority productions with the most admissions internationally between 01/01/1994 and 12/31/2018 (source Le film français, May 17 2019)

Rank

Film

Director

Executive production

Year of

Number of

Admissions

Box office

production

territories

(millions)

(M€)

1

Lucy

Luc Besson

EuropaCorp

2014

70

56.07

314.12

2

Taken 2

Olivier Megaton

EuropaCorp

2012

81

47.68

272.93

3

Taken 3

Olivier Megaton

EuropaCorp

2014

83

43.98

263.27

4

The Fifth Element

Luc Besson

Gaumont

1997

45

35.75

164.08

5

The Intouchables

O. Nakache, E. Toledano

BBDA, Quad Productions

2010

66

31.87

220.06

6

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

Luc Besson

EuropaCorp

2017

82

30.53

169.78

7

Taken

Pierre Morel

EuropaCorp

2007

59

30.16

164.1

8

Amélie

Jean-Pierre Jeunet

Eurowide Film Production, UGC Images

2000

53

23.14

138.9

9

March of the Penguins

Luc Jacquet

Bonne Pioche Cinéma

2004

45

19.96

96.63

10

Le Petit Prince

Mark Osborne

On Entertainment

2013

66

18.23

79.71

11

The Pianist

Roman Polanski

RP Productions, Héritage Films

2001

44

17.87

99.21

12

Transporter 3

Olivier Megaton

EuropaCorp

2008

56

16.77

81.09

13

Asterix and Obelix Take On Caesar

Claude Zidi

Katharina, Renn Productions

1998

39

15.91

71.26

14

The Artist

Michel Hazanavicius

La Petite Reine, Reine Sales

2011

58

13.47

86.13

15

The Transporter Refueled

Camille Delamarre

EuropaCorp

2015

80

12.9

65.83

16

Transporter 2

Louis Leterrier

EuropaCorp

2005

54

12.71

62.75

17

Kiss of the Dragon

Chris Nahon

EuropaCorp

2001

53

12.18

71.49

18

Léon: The Professionnal

Luc Besson

Gaumont, Les Films du Dauphin

1994

27

11.58

61.1

19

Babylon A.D.

Mathieu Kassovitz

MNP Entreprise, Légende

2008

56

10.54

46.47

20

Malavita

Luc Besson

EuropaCorp

2012

69

10.44

56.4

21

Asterix and Obelix: Mission Cleopatra

Alain Chabat

Katharina, Renn Productions

2001

38

10.21

47.64

22

Arthur and the Invisibles

Luc Besson

EuropaCorp

2005

49

10.2

49.84

23

Serial (Bad) Weddings

Philippe de Chauveron

Les Films du 24, UGC Images

2013

48

9.85

68.4

24

The Ninth Gate

Roman Polanski

RP Productions, Artisan Entertainment

1999

37

9.7

50.29

25

Colombiana

Olivier Megaton

EuropaCorp

2010

57

9.56

51.02

26

Asterix at the Olympic Games

F. Forestier, T. Langmann

Pathé Production

2006

37

9.4

49.53

27

Jeanne d'Arc

Luc Besson

Gaumont

1999

36

8.89

45.67

28

The Transporter

Louis Leterrier

EuropaCorp

2001

53

7.75

42.96

29

Oceans

J. Cluzaud, J. Perrin

Galatée Films

2007

35

7.62

49.91

30

From Paris with Love

Pierre Morel

EuropaCorp

2008

60

7.52

40.65

31

Brotherhood of the Wolf

Christophe Gans

Eskwad, Davis Films

2001

41

7.42

31.19

32

The Ghost Writer

Roman Polanski

RP Productions

2008

51

7.13

43.24

33

Danny the Dog

Louis Leterrier

EuropaCorp

2003

38

6.78

34.05

34

Welcome to the Sticks

Dany Boon

Hirsch, Pathé Production

2007

30

6.22

39.11

35

Two Brothers

Jean-Jacques Annaud

Pathé Production

2003

22

6.1

34.68

36

La Vie en rose

Olivier Dahan

Légende

2005

47

6.06

32.85

37

Beauty and the Beast

Christophe Gans

Eskwad

2012

49

6.05

29.81

38

The Crimson Rivers

Mathieu Kassovitz

Gaumont, Légende

2000

35

6

32.67

39

Coco Before Chanel

Anne Fontaine

Haut et Court, Ciné-@

2009

47

5.57

32.76

40

Taxi 4

Gérard Krawczyk

EuropaCorp, ARP Sélection

2006

23

5.4

22.09

41

The Chorus

Christophe Barratier

Galatée Films

2004

40

5.31

28.4

42

Two Is a Family

Hugo Gélin

Vendôme Production, Mars Films

2015

49

5.22

34.51

43

Taxi 2

Gérard Krawczyk

EuropaCorp, ARP Sélection

1999

43

5.16

25.12

44

A Very Long Engagement

Jean-Pierre Jeunet

2003 Productions

2004

37

4.65

25.35

45

Winged Migration

J. Cluzaud, M. Debats, J. Perrin

Galatée Films

2000

36

4.6

25.23

46

Oliver Twist

Roman Polanski

RP Productions, Runteam

2004

36

4.5

25.71

47

The Closet

Francis Veber

Gaumont

2000

39

4.47

24.29

48

8 women

François Ozon

Fidélité Films

2001

44

4.36

24.01

49

The Crimson Rivers 2

Olivier Dahan

Studio Légende

2003

29

4.13

18.66

50

Igor

Tony Leondis

Exodus, Sparx

2008

20

4.01

21.31

51

The Bélier Family

Eric Lartigau

Jerico, Mars Films

2013

44

3.97

25.32

52

Taxi 3

Gérard Krawczyk

EuropaCorp

2001

29

3.94

16.48

53

The Extraordinary Adventures of Adèle Blanc-Sec

Luc Besson

EuropaCorp

2009

29

3.86

17.45

54

Asterix and Obelix: God Save Britannia

Laurent Tirard

Fidélité Films

2011

32

3.84

24.79

55

Amour

Michael Haneke

Les Films du Losange

2011

53

3.78

24.8

56

Carnage

Roman Polanski

SBS Productions

2010

46

3.72

23.58

57

The Dinner Game

Francis Veber

Gaumont

1998

35

3.57

17.72

58

Grace of Monaco

Olivier Dahan

Stone Angels

2012

55

3.54

21.11

59

Swimming Pool

François Ozon

Fidélité Films

2002

36

3.45

18.19

60

Bandidas

J. Ronning, E. Sandberg

EuropaCorp

2004

34

3.42

13.08

61

Microcosmos

C. Nuridsany, M. Perennou

Galatée Films

1996

36

3.25

15.2

62

Asterix: The Mansions of the Gods

A. Astier, L. Clichy

M6 Films

2012

40

3.16

18.38

63

Three Colours: Red

Krzysztof Kieslowski

MK2 Films

1994

28

2.98

12.04

64

The Concert

Radu Mihaileanu

Trésor Films

2008

43

2.81

17.41

65

Arthur and the Revenge of Maltazard

Luc Besson

EuropaCorp

2008

44

2.74

13.35

66

Pot Luck (L'Auberge Espagnole)

Cédric Klapisch

Ce Qui Me Meut

2001

33

2.74

13.68

67

Asterix and the Vikings

S. Fjeldmark, J. Moller

M6

2004

28

2.7

13.33

68

Minuscule: Valley of the Lost Ants

H. Giraud, T. Szabo

Futurikon

2013

52

2.63

13.32

69

Taxi 5

Frank Gastambide

T5 Production (EuropaCorp)

2018

44

2.56

10.95

70

Sarah's Key

Gilles Paquet-Brenner

Hugo Productions

2010

24

2.44

15.17

4

Disclaimer

EuropaCorp SA published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 16:32:05 UTC
