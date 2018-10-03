EuropaCorp : Report on the General Shareholders’ Meeting of September 27, 2018

Report on the General Shareholders' Meeting

Saint-Denis, October 3, 2018 - EuropaCorp's ordinary and extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting was held in Saint-Denis on the 27th of September, 2018.

During this Assembly, only the resolution 17, whose heading can be found in the appendix of this press release, was rejected. All the remaining resolutions were adopted, notably the approval of the financial statements for FY 2017/2018. Details of each vote can be found in the appendix.

During this general meeting, Mr. Marillas, Deputy CEO, and Mr. Teyssot, CFO, presented the Group's results and the perspectives for the current and subsequent fiscal years.

Financial calendar

December 2018: 2018/2019 Half-year results

EuropaCorp is listed in Compartment C of Euronext Paris

ISIN code: FR0010490920 - Ticker: ECP

APPENDIX

Detail of the votes cast

The shareholders who were present or represented at the meeting held a total of 28 611 330 shares (69.88%), which constitutes a sufficient quorum for both the ordinary and extraordinary sessions of the meeting.

Resolution

1 Approval of the company accounts for the financial year ended on 31 March 2018 28 611 330 99.80% 0.00% 0.20% 2 Approval of the consolidated accounts for the financial year ended on 31 March 2018 28 611 330 99.80% 0.00% 0.20% 3 Allocation of earnings for the financial year ended on 31 March 2018 28 611 330 99.80% 0.00% 0.20% 4 (*) Statutory Auditors' special report on the regulated agreements and approval of the said agreements referred to in Article 225-38 of the French Commercial Code 15 671 392 99.63% 0.01% 0.37% 5 (*) Statutory Auditors' special report on the regulated agreements and approval of the said agreements referred to in Article 225-42 of the French Commercial Code 15 671 392 92.16% 7.48% 0.37% 6 (*) Approval of fixed and variable components of the remuneration and benefits of any kind paid or awarded for the 2017-2018 financial year to Mr Luc Besson, as Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer 15 671 392 92.13% 7.51% 0.37% 7 Approval of fixed and variable components of the remuneration and benefits of any kind paid or awarded for the 2017-2018 financial year to Mr Marc Shmuger, as Chief Executive Officer 28 611 330 99.78% 0.02% 0.20% 8 (**) Approval of fixed and variable components of the remuneration and benefits of any kind paid or awarded for the 2017-2018 financial year to Mr Edouard de Vésinne, as Deputy Chief Executive Officer 28 611 330 95.71% 4.09% 0.20% 9 (*) Approval of the principles and criteria for determining, distributing and allocating components of remuneration and benefits of any kinds attributable to corporate officers for the 2018-2019 financial year 15 671 392 92.16% 7.48% 0.37% 10 Renewal of Ms Rhyzlène Nusse's term of office as member of the Board of Directors 28 611 330 99,80% 0.01% 0.20% 11 Authorisation of a plan repurchase its own sharesbytheCompanyto 28 611 330 97.21% 2.59% 0.20% 12 Delegation to the Board of Directors of authority to decide on the issue, with maintenance of the preferential subscription right, of ordinary shares and/or transferable securities giving access immediately and/or in the future to the share capital of the Company or to debt securities 28 611 330 97.21% 2.59% 0.20% 13 Delegation to the Board of Directors of authority to decide on the issue, by public offering, with cancellation of the preferential subscription right, of ordinary shares and/or transferable securities giving access immediately and/or in the future to the share capital of the Company or to debt securities 28 611 330 95.70% 4.10% 0.20%

Subject

Number of % votes % votes % votes cast for against abstention Page 2 of 3

Resolution

Subject

Number of % votes % votes % votes cast for against abstention

14 Delegation to the Board of Directors of authority to decide on the issue, with cancellation of the preferential subscription right, of ordinary shares and/or transferable securities giving access immediately and/or in the future to the share capital of the Company or to debt securities in the context of an offering referred to in Article L. 411-2-II of the French Monetary and Financial Code 28 611 330 95.70% 4.10% 0.20% 15 Authorisation to the Board of Directors to determine the issue price of ordinary shares or transferable securities with cancellation of the shareholders' preferential subscription right, within the limit of 10% of the share capital per annum 28 611 330 95.70% 4.10% 0.20% 16 Authorisation to the Board of Directors to increase, in accordance with Article L. 225-135-1 of the French Commercial Code, the number of securities to be issued when issues are carried out with maintenance or cancellation of the shareholders' preferential subscription right 28 611 330 95.70% 4.10% 0.20% 17 Delegation to the Board of Directors of authority to decide on a capital increase through the issue of shares reserved for employees enrolled in a company savings plan, with cancellation of the preferential subscription right to the benefit of said employees 28 611 330 44.22% 55.58% 0.20% 18 Overall limit on authorisations for issues in cash 28 611 330 99.80% 0.00% 0.20% 19 Delegation to the Board of Directors of powers to increase the share capital by issuing ordinary shares or transferable securities giving access to the share capital of the Company as remuneration for securities contributed in the context of a public exchange offering initiated by the Company 28 611 330 95.71% 4.09% 0.20% 20 Delegation to the Board of Directors of powers to decide on the issue of ordinary shares within the limit of 10% of the share capital, as remuneration for contributions in kind granted to the Company 28 611 330 95.71% 4.10% 0.20% 21 Delegation to the Board of Directors of powers to issue transferable securities giving access to the share capital of the Company, with cancellation of the preferential subscription right, in the context of an exchange of financial securities 28 611 330 95.70% 4.10% 0.20% 22 (***) Authorisation to the Board of Directors to grant share subscription or purchase options to the employees or corporate officers of the Company and its affiliates; 15 642 985 92.14% 7.50% 0.37% 23 (***) Authorisation to the Board of Directors to allocate bonus shares to the employees or corporate officers of the Company and its affiliates 15 642 985 92.14% 7.49% 0.37% 24 Delegation to the Board of Directors of powers to increase the share capital by incorporating premiums, reserves, profits or other items 28 611 330 95.71% 4.09% 0.20% 25 Authorisation to the Board of Directors to reduce the share capital by cancelling shares 28 611 330 99.80% 0.00% 0.20% 26 Powers for formalities 28 611 330 99.80% 0.00% 0.20%

(*) For those resolutions, the shares held by Front Line and Mr. Luc Besson were not taken into account when calculating the quorum and the votes cast.

(**) For this resolution, the shares held by Mr. Edouard de Vésinne were not taken into account when calculating the quorum and the votes cast.

(***) For those resolutions, the shares held by Front Line, Mr. Luc Besson, Mrs. Besson-Silla and Mr. Marillas were not taken into account when calculating the quorum and the votes cast.